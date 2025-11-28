“The Muslim Brotherhood is a global movement based on the same religious worldview - the spread of Islam, until it rules the world.” ~ Mohammed Mafti Akif

I encourage everyone to watch this short film by Ami Horowitz. I wish high school students were required to watch it, but of course, that would be insensitive. Sadly, if our children had been taught the truth all these years, we would be in a very different situation today.

Our present times and world events remind me of the words of Vladimir Lenin:

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” So, he wrote when the old tsarist order was overthrown seemingly overnight.

What happened? Another dictatorship rose up. Was it better or worse?

Good or evil can happen suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere. We are fortunate to have experienced some of the good events but now, our children are being told that good is actually evil and evil is actually good. And for just saying that, there are many who will stop reading right there. They cannot accept such absolutes.

Over a hundred years after the fall of the tzars and the rise of communism, Salman Rushdie wrote these words:

“I’m not a prophet, but I always thought it was natural for dictatorships to fall. I remember in 1989, two months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, had you said it was going to happen no one would have believed you. The system seemed powerful and unbreakable. Suddenly overnight it blew away like dust.”

Erecting the Berlin Wall in 1961 and Brandenburg Gate crossing point.

Something better did come that day. In 1966, my family crossed from West Berlin to East Berlin, a terrifying experience for me at 10 years old. Never did I see the contrast more clearly between liberty and captivity. Never did I experience so profoundly how just one step could take a person from freedom into captivity and then, thank God, back again. I could take those steps because I was American. When the wall was erected, those who lived on the east side had no say in the matter. For them, from one day to the next, their freedom was gone.

As a teenager, my family continued to travel. I saw how Americans either took their freedom for granted and flaunted it or protested against it by standing in solidarity with the very enemies who sought to enslave them.

Over the ensuing years, we continued to wallow in our freedom while at the same time despising it. From school on, we have been berated that every bad thing that happened in the past and is happening now—in the entire world—is our fault.

Wow, good and evil were so clearly defined after we won WWII and overcame fascism. Or so we thought. We could turn on communism as the only evil left to vanquish, even as it invaded our borders through our educational system, indoctrinating our children.

We have been blessed with years upon years of peace in the United States where we were spared the violence of the outside world and we took it for granted. We are now in one of those times of accelerated events that Lenin and Rushdie talked about. As our attention on social media is kept jumping in constant horror from one meme to the next, communism and fascism have been busy joining forces with Islam to overcome us. Very few have picked up on the connection. If one mentions it, people either look at you blankly or roll their eyes in derision.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a perfect example of this unholy alliance. Since losing political power in Egypt, it took on a new tactic as a slippery snake impossible to pin down. It is everywhere and nowhere. It is the guiding force behind groups like antifa which has no central office and no single leader to lay the blame on. People laugh when you try to warn them. They say it is an anti-fascist ideology—duh, it’s in the name—just a lot of people organically coming together to fight fascism, when it is exactly the opposite.

The Muslim Brotherhood is always in the shadows, influencing left and right, fascists and communists alike. This is why the Trump administration can’t simply designate it a terrorist organization. This gigantic web has so many strands, and each one must be untangled and identified. Except that some of those strands operate in countries where it is politically disadvantageous to do so.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the largest political Islamic organization in the world. It operates across all continents, deeply embedded in Europe and yes, the United States, with organizations like CAIR.

Their leaders tell Ami:

“We all share the same ideology… The goal is an Islamic state that dominates the whole world.”

Their strategy in the West? “Eliminate and destroy Western civilization from within.”

They’re not whispering. They’re bragging. They openly support violent offshoots like Hamas. They believe America is collapsing and they’re next in line. They frame all criticism as “Islamophobia” to silence the debate.

Well done, AmiHorowitz.

