Here’s the quandary facing Israel, and I’d be curious to know your thoughts.

President Trump has declared that he wants all the hostages released. On the other hand, he insists that Hamas must be destroyed. Netanyahu is in agreement with this. Since Hamas has made it clear that it will only release all hostages if there is a complete end to the war and withdrawal of all Israel forces, even from the Philadelphi Corridor, the question arises: How do Trump and Netanyahu intend to accomplish both of these goals?

Keep in mind that with the release of thousands of Hamas terrorists from Israeli prisons back into Gaza, Hamas vows to continue fighting while at the same time requiring Israel to stop.

Again, how is it possible to resolve this quandary?

