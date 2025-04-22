You can listen to me read this essay here:

Why do I write? Why do I spend eight, nine hours in a day, in front of my computer, pouring out my heart? So that there will be a record of these times that I was a witness to. So that one day, maybe someone will be searching deep within the shadow banned depths of the internet and find this essay or will find in some attic the book of essays which I hope to publish, and they will dust it off and begin to read. Because words are powerful. They can last for hundreds, if not thousands of years. And when those words speak truth to lies, they can change the world.

Equally so, lies, if written and spoken loudly and insistently, can do the same.

I would encourage everyone to read Douglas Murray's book, Democracies and Death Cults. Once you do, it will be evident why it's important for journalists to go to the countries they are writing or speaking about so they can report first-hand on what’s happening.

On October 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas massacre, Murray got on a plane for Israel. He spent countless hours with the victims of Oct 7th. The result is this powerful book, with their stories told in their words. It is hard to read; I cried as I did so. I haven’t yet finished it.

It is unfathomable the horror of what happened that day, yet in the most respectful manner, Murray manages to record the unfathomable.

We need this book. We need it now. We need it 10 years, 50 years, 100 years from now, so that what happened will not be forgotten.

What Douglas Murray did should be commended. Instead, the desire of millions to deny what happened on Oct 7th has set the internet aflame with mockery.

Very few people can do what Murray did, hop on a plane for a warzone, nor would they want to. But if you are a journalist and that is your area of expertise (yes, I used that bad word), that's what you do. And yes, Murray put boots on the ground so he could tell the world, with the utmost respect and integrity, what happened that day.

Instead of reflecting on the importance of what he did, Joe Rogan joined his comedian buddy Dave Smith in shrugging off his eyewitness accounts. It didn’t end there. I thought perhaps upon reflection; Rogan would distance himself from the rising tide of antisemitism. Instead, he doubled down by having someone named Tim Dillon, another comedian buddy, on his show, calling what Murray did, "War Tourism."

WAR TOURISM

In the short segment below, Rogan says how the death toll is "f**king crazy," and how, "There's some lady that just died, she was the protagonist in some documentary, and she got blown up."

Yes, "some lady" got "blown up." That's his level of respect, care, and concern. Then he goes on to mock Douglas Murray by mimicking him saying, “Have you been there?”

If you can stomach it, here are the comics doing what they do best, playing the fool:

It's beyond my understanding how degenerate people have become, how they so fully live inside myopic social media worlds, relying on favorite comic influencers (not 'experts,' mind you, anyone who's an expert is now vilified) to tell them what they want to hear, and they can 'like' it along with millions of others who live safe and secure in the same echo chamber.

It would seem that the more information people absorb online, the more ignorant they become, when it was supposed to be the opposite.

I don't blame Douglas Murray at all for his frustration when he asked Dave Smith with incredulity if he'd ever been to Israel or the crossing points.

Smith quite belligerently said, "No," while Rogan chimed in stupidly, "You mean you have to touch the ground to talk about it?"

That's all anyone is talking about, silencing the voices of the victims once again, just as they were silenced around the world the very next day after the massacre with protests in favor of Hamas. Just as the victims of rape and mutilation were told they were liars.

I would like Joe Rogan, Tim Dillon and Dave Smith, oh, and Darryl Cooper, and anybody else who thinks this is all very funny, to sit with the survivors of Oct 7th whose stories Murray told, like the man who watched his wife and son die of gunshot wounds in the safe room of their home while terrorists tried to burn him and his daughter alive. Or like the young man who hid in his car and watched as unarmed Gazan civilians, men and women, poured over the border to loot dead bodies and cars that strewn the highway, and how he watched in terror as they dragged a young man out, who hiding in another car, and lynched him.

I would like Rogan and his buddies to tell these survivors that what Douglas Murray did by telling their stories is "War Tourism" and then have them laugh. Do they think those survivors will laugh along with them? So clever, so funny, ha-ha.

I would like Rogan to explain why saying "some lady just got blown up" is as good, if not a better, than Murray spending hours listening to first-hand accounts so he can tell their stories accurately, because who cares about that, nobody needs that much detail.

The legion of online pundits joining this empire of ignorance, many of them once known to be rational and reasonable, is growing daily.

I have noticed this subtle change. It’s happening with accounts on X that have grown to have hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of followers since Elon Musk took over. These pundits are making a lot of money off of subscribers, thanks to Elon Musk featuring their accounts. The algorithms always push these people to the front of the line, you will always see them at the top of your feed, along with Elon Musks, and they will regularly praise him for his genius and for his “free speech absolutism,” because I am sure that is part of the deal. If you don’t praise Musk, you don’t get very far on X.

One of the most concerning examples, and I am sure I will get some angry responses for this, is Gad Saad. His account blossomed since Elon Musk took over and he is always saying “thank you” to Musk for his “free speech absolutism.”

Here is Gad Saad, very politely digging into Murray for the benefit of his 1.1 million followers, saying it was all about his “style”:

No one denies the fact that some people are more qualified to discuss any topic. It's called expertise. My argument, which is not very difficult to understand if you take the time to process it, is that it is always best to simply defeat idiotic ideas based on their worth (or lack thereof). My point is both an epistemological as well as a stylistic one. The proof of the veracity of my position stems precisely from the fact that many people did not respond well to Murray's strategy. Hence, the veracity of his message was lost on them because of a stylistic decision that he made.

Ah, I see. If only Douglas Murray had changed his style, been more polite, he would have convinced the Joe Rogan crowd of his message.

That’s like telling an abused woman she would get a better response from her abuser if she was nicer to him.

Or if Jesus had politely philosophized with the moneychangers in the temple instead of overturning their tables and throwing them out, they would have said, “Oh, sorry, of course,” and got up and left on their own accord.

In fact, maybe if Jesus hadn’t been so confrontational, he wouldn’t have been crucified. And please don’t respond by saying, yeah, see? It’s Jews that killed Jesus. This is part of the growing empire of ignorance, so-called Christians exposing their own Jew hatred.

Well, it’s Germans that killed Jews, but nobody vilifies all Germans. In fact, Jesus came to earth for that express purpose, to be crucified. It wouldn’t have mattered if it was Roman or Australian soldiers that nailed him to the cross, nor would it have mattered if it was Jewish leaders who stirred up the masses or Druid leaders who stirred up the masses, this was how God chose it to happen.

Just as the masses can be swayed to do anything today, so it was in the time of Jesus. There were also plenty of Jews who mourned Jesus’ death and celebrated his resurrection. In fact, it was Jews who carried on Jesus’ message of salvation to the rest of the world. So, if that’s your argument, “Jews killed Jesus,” then you just hate Jews, it’s very simple.

But back to the mockery of Murray. As a matter of fact, I thought Murray showed great restraint. I’m not sure I would have had the patience he showed. I can’t imagine how much it must have rankled him to have to engage with such idiocy.

The truth is NEVER popular with con artists. It’s an enormous threat to the insular worlds they build for their followers, and which so easily fall into ruin if exposed to cold, hard facts. If con artists can keep their crowd on enough of an emotional high as they gang up on the nerd, the last thing the crowd will want to do is stop and reflect on reality, what a downer.

As I watched this little clip of Rogan and Dillion (someone I had never heard of before this), I couldn’t stop thinking about C. S. Lewis’s last book in the Narnia Chronicles, The Last Battle. I now know why it was so much on my heart that I read it again a few weeks ago, for at least the hundredth time.

THE LAST BATTLE

It’s the Dwarfs that keep coming to mind. (spoiler alert if you haven’t read it).

When the world of Narnia ends and many of the characters in the story go through the door in the dirty old stable and into the new Narnia, a group of foolish dwarfs find themselves in this beautiful new world. This is how they react:

Lucy led the way and soon they could all see the Dwarfs. They had a very odd look. They weren’t strolling about or enjoying themselves (although the cords with which they had been tied seemed to have vanished) nor were they lying down and having a rest. They were sitting very close together in a little circle facing one another. They never looked round or took any notice of the humans till Lucy and Tirian were almost near enough to touch them. Then the Dwarfs all cocked their heads as if they couldn’t see anyone but were listening hard and trying to guess by the sound of what was happening. “Look out!” said one of them in a surly voice. “Mind where you’re going. Don’t walk into our faces!” “All right!” said Eustace indignantly. “We’re not blind. We’ve got eyes in our heads.” “They must be darn good ones if you can see in here,” said the same Dwarf whose name was Diggle. “In where?” asked Edmund. “Why you bone-head, in here of course,” said Diggle. “In this pitch-black, pokey, smelly little hole of a stable.” “Are you blind,” said Tirian. “Ain’t we all blind in the dark!” said Diggle. “But it isn’t dark, you poor stupid Dwarfs,” said Lucy. “Can’t you see? Look up! Look around! Can’t you see the sky and the trees and the flowers? Can’t you see me?” “How the name of all Humbug can I see what ain’t there? And how can I see you any more than you can see me in this pitch darkness?” “But I can see you,” said Lucy. “I’ll prove I can see you. You’ve got a pipe in your mouth.” “Anyone who knows the smell of baccy could tell that,” said Diggle. “Oh the poor things! This is dreadful,” said Lucy. Then she had an idea. She stopped and picked some wild violets.

Lucy puts the flowers under Diggle’s nose and of course, he asks why she is “shoving a lot of filthy stable litter” in his face. Diggle accuses them of creating a lie, when they know very well they are all shut up in a black hole:

“There is no black hole, save in your own fancy, fool,” cried Tirian. “Come out of it.” And leaning forward, he caught Diggle by the belt and the hood and swung him right out of the circle of Dwarfs. But the moment Tirian put him down, Diggle darted back to his place among the others, rubbing his nose and howling.”

Even when the great lion, Aslan, who is a symbol of Jesus, comes and puts a feast in front of the Dwarfs, they still don’t believe, vowing that nobody’s going to take them in! To which Aslan explains to Lucy and the others:

“You see, they will not let us help them. They have chosen cunning instead of belief. Their prison is only in their own minds, yet they are in that prison; and so afraid of being taken in that they cannot be taken out.”

And so, the Dwarfs are left to their fantasies, while the others go “further up and further in” and on to Paradise. Just as more and more people are falling into the depths of their online fantasy worlds. Reality is now something to be mocked.

Darkness is descending and anyone who shines the light is hated.

This was Coachella this year, this year of all years, especially thinking of the young people who were raped, murdered and taken hostage from the Nova festival on Oct 7th, shared by James Woods with these words:

“When we were filming HOLOCAUST IN 1978 in Mauthausen concentration camp, I stood in the actual gas chamber. One thing I believed at that moment is that this would NEVER happen again. Now I’m not so sure.”

I am not so sure, either. I sometimes wonder what nefarious role AI is playing in all of this.

Is it AI that is perverting humanity so spectacularly? I don't think so, I think AI is simply helping us along the path that humanity already chose in the Garden of Eden. Eating of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, listening to Satan who said, "You can be just like God if you eat of this fruit," humanity chose and is still choosing, ignorance over reason.

These are basic truths and if we lose these basic truths, we lose everything. As a martial artist there is nothing more important than the most basic katas that one learns at the very beginning. They are the foundation of all that comes after. One always goes back to these basics so that they stay fresh and real. There is “nothing new under the sun” and don’t ever believe anyone who tells you they have some new revelation, or some better way of looking at things. They are trying to dig up the foundation upon which all truth is built.

And you don’t need to be an expert to know that.

