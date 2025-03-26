One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

In the words of The New York Times, the roughly 30-year-old former Columbia graduate student is "The Public Face of Protest Against Israel" at Columbia.

More to the point, Khalil has acted as a spokesman for Columbia University Apartheid Divest or CUAD, an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student group that supports terrorism in the United States and in the Middle East, and that praised the October 7 massacre as the pinnacle of revolutionary action.

As a result, Khalil was arrested, and the United States now seeks to deport him. His case has become a test of President Donald Trump's pledge to combat not only antisemitism but to deport noncitizens who seek the destruction of the United States, focusing on those who, as in Khalil’s case, “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

Khalil’s supporters claim he is being denied his 1st Amendment freedom of speech rights. But that isn’t it at all.

Khalil is an Algerian citizen born in a Syrian refugee camp who took advantage of the United States by obtaining an education from Columbia University, marrying an American citizen and obtaining a Green Card. You would think he would love America as a result. Instead, he seeks to destroy the very country that embraced him.

Now that Khalil faces deportation, he suddenly claims to have no association with organizations promoting terrorism. He was just “exercising his free speech rights.” At least according to his wife, who calls it all “ridiculous”:

Despite the claims that all Khalil did was say a few hotheaded words, his direct involvement with CUAD cannot be separated from the actions and objectives of the group with its clearly stated goal to destroy the United States and Israel by any means necessary.

Far from condemning what CUAD stands for, Khalil embraced its mission.

He took actions directly on behalf of CUAD and indirectly in order to expedite the destruction of America and Israel—and when it comes to Islam, those two goals are inseparable:

Khalil was the negotiator on behalf of students who started a tent city on Columbia's campus and who illegally took over a campus building.

Khalil distributed pamphlets of pro-Hamas propaganda, titled "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood: Our Narrative." Al-Aqsa Flood is Hamas's code name for the 10/7 terrorist attacks.

Khalil was in a group that disrupted a Columbia class on Israeli history to attack the country, and the professor, for "normalizing genocide."

Khalil hid his work for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) when he applied for a green card, according to federal prosecutors. Khalil worked for the terror-tied agency at the time of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, concealing the job while applying for permanent residency last March justifies his deportation, the prosecutors say.

What is CUAD?

CUAD’s affiliation with Hamas.

Hamas kidnappers told rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv:

…the terrorist organization had operatives on American campuses, with the terrorists showing him articles and photographs of Columbia university protests. In a lawsuit filed Monday against Within Our Lifetime and its leader Nerdeen Kiswani, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine and representative Maryam Alwan, Columbia-Barnard Jewish Voice for Peace and representative Cameron Jones, and Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) and lead negotiator Mahmoud Khalil, Plaintiff Ziv said that his Hamas captors referred to protests planned by the defendants when bragging about having American operatives. The lawsuit alleged not only that Columbia SJP renewed its dormant Instagram activity three minutes before the attack and National SJP appeared to have produced propaganda material during or before the massacre but argued that the affiliated groups been financed and supported by Hamas through organizations that the terrorist group founded.

CUAD is a Marxist organization that looks to Lenin and Mao for inspiration, but it is aligned with Islam.

I have previously written about these strange bedfellows in The Perfect Storm: the far-left Marxists, the far-right Christian Nationalists, and the Islamists. Sure, they each have separate goals, the left wants the downfall of “imperialist America”, the right wants to establish Christ’s Kingdom on earth, and Islamists want to establish Allah’s Caliphate. But they are all united in one objective: the annihilation of Israel. And with that, we are now hearing louder and louder the death of every Zionist, and then it will be the death of every Jew.

CUAD exalts terrorists to martyrdom status.

One such terrorist is Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader who transformed the militant group into a potent regional force. Most people do not know or have forgotten about Hezbollah’s history of terrorism against the United States and the West. Suicide truck bombings in 1983 and 1984 killed nearly 300 Americans and Lebanese. By 1985, it was hijacking planes, such as TWA Flight 847, overtaken by terrorists “brandishing grenades and pistols during a routine flight from Athens to Rome.”

CUAD is a Marxist/communist group advocating war and overthrowing the United States and Israeli governments.

Here is what CUAD says in its own Substack called The Barricade:

DIVEST AND BOYCOTT THE GENOCIDAL APARTHEID STATE OF SO-CALLED ISRAEL

GRANT COMPLETE AMNESTY TO STUDENT PROTESTORS

LONG LIVE THE STUDENT INTIFADA

LONG LIVE THE PALESTINIAN NATIONAL RESISTANCE

FREE PALESTINE FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA WITHIN OUR LIFETIME

GLORY TO ALL OUR MARTYRS

Hamas and Ansar Allah (Houthis) are principally progressive forces in an anti-imperialist struggle because of their military accomplishments and popularity among the vast majority of Palestinians. These other aspects are secondary to the issue at hand, which is their role in carrying out a national liberation war against their oppressors.

CUAD issued an Oct. 8 statement on Instagram to Khymani James, apologizing for its previous condemnation of James’ comments. He said, “Zionists don’t deserve to live” and “Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists” in a January Instagram live video. In its statement, CUAD apologized to Khymani for causing “irrevocable harm” and “contributing to the ostracization” he received. The organization further apologized to “all those fighting for Palestinian liberation that we alienated” with their previous statement.

Let’s be clear, any individual or organization calling for the establishment of Palestine from “the river to the sea” is calling for the extermination of the over 7 million Jews who live in Israel.

In the above referenced The Barricade article, in order to make sense of its alliance with the “Palestinian Resistance” CUAD bends over backwards to praise Islam, claiming, for example, that it’s Europe, not Islam, that is backward and oppressive toward women. The author Abu Essiya oddly tells CUAD “comrades” that “Islam is not an a priori unsavory or inconvenient hurdle in liberatory struggle, but rather, its foundational principles, discourses, and objectives are rooted in a liberatory ethic.”

You have to love the language of academics; they always make what they are saying sound intellectually impressive when it’s just ridiculous. You have to read it to believe it. Quoting Essiya:

The problem these authors gesture to is how Western liberal discourses construct an “Orient” that is Europe’s other and antithesis: backwards and oppressive to women. In progressive analyses of anti-imperialist struggles, such Orientalist views emerge as well, often in the form of dismissing Islam as a reactionary ideology that impedes revolutionary struggle or, perhaps more sympathetically, by omitting reference to the Islamic aspect of anti-imperialist resistance all together. As a corrective to this tendency, we may instead turn our attention to the Islamic basis, spirit and elan that undergirds so many facets of the contemporary Palestinian resistance. As we have seen repeatedly since the beginning of the uprising, the resistance has articulated in no unclear terms the sharī`a basis for their profound respect for the ethics of war, demonstrated in their humane treatment of prisoners (especially women prisoners). They have demonstrated how a central theological commitment in Islam, namely to reject all forms of servitude and subordination to anyone or anything other than God, necessitates the moral imperative to resist in the context of violent domination and oppression. In situations of extreme tribulation and unfathomable violence, they have demonstrated a deep understanding of the beautifully intricate notion of qadr, at once a profound metaphysical contentment with the divine will, as well as a liberating moral duty to struggle against injustice and tyranny. In the course of their resistance, they embody a radical de-centering of the self in their turning to prayer and reliance upon God. Such practices are not incidental to the resistance, but instead constitute its central component. For so many Muslim anti-imperialists, not only is Islam not a problem, but it offers in its ethically rooted and counter-hegemonic traditions, a potent critique of the horror-scape that has been produced by late-liberal capitalist/colonial modernity: of environmental superexploitation, insatiable capitalist predation, neoliberal forms of governmentality, alienation, surveillance and repression, displacement and forced migration, forever wars, neofascistic death cults like Zionism, and in liberal modernity’s ultimate form, the practice of genocide, or total death of the Other.

Reading this drivel is personally offensive to me because it is such blatant lies. Especially as I lived for 3 years in Egypt under Sharia law and saw the total disdain Muslim men have for women.

These lies pull in impressionable young Americans who probably never gave a second thought to Gaza before entering Columbia and being indoctrinated by communist professors embedded in the educational system specifically for this purpose. Students drape keffiyehs around their heads with no knowledge of its bloody history. They have never been exposed to the real horror-scope of the death-cult Islam. Drop them in Gaza, or in the villages of Luxor where I lived, and they would be begging to escape real oppression.

Here is Hamas’s “humane treatment of prisoners (especially women prisoners)” as Essiya says.” I shared this film before, but it can never be shared enough. In Screams before Silence Israeli women tell how they were raped on Oct 7th and later as hostages inside Gaza. Far from having “respect for war ethic",” this is exactly as the Quran allows, that women captured in war are slaves and can be used for sex.

And here is your typical Islamist cleric justifying pedophilia, because, after all, Mohammed did it: "Having sex with a 9-year-old girl if she is able to get pregnant is not considered sexual harassment and is permissible in our religion."

This cleric is embedded in the West, where entire towns are being overtaken by Islam. No one stops him because he should be “free” to express his religion. But should he be free to spread such devious behavior as moral, advocating men in the community to act on it? Words that advocate horrific actions should not be acceptable.

In January, Iraq passed a law that:

...allows clerics to rule according to their interpretation of Islamic law, which some interpret to allow marriage of girls in their early teens — or as young as 9 under the Jaafari school of Islamic law followed by many Shiite religious authorities in Iraq. Proponents of the changes, which were advocated by primarily conservative Shiite lawmakers, defend them as a means to align the law with Islamic principles and reduce Western influence on Iraqi culture.

Is this the respect Islam has for women the CUAD extols? I am not sure Lenin or Karl Marx, who said “religion is the opium of the people” would have agreed.

CUAD claims that “the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian people have demonstrated that much of their resistance today draws its lifeblood from a distinctly Islamic anti-colonial tradition.”

Ask Persians what they think about Islam being “anticolonial.” Islam was forced on the people of Iran.

The map below shows the relentless march of Islam through the centuries, imposing harsh Sharia law and the death of every Jew, thereby establishing the Caliphate, just as Mohammed says in the Quran that Allah commands.

This is not about free speech. It is about the spread of terrorist organizations with the goal of destroying the United States. It is about the downfall of the entire Western civilization, by indoctrination, by civil unrest, by terrorism, by war, by any means necessary in order to establish a worldwide Caliphate.

Just yesterday, Gazans were seen mobilizing against Hamas—and calling out supposed supporters like Mahmoud Khalil.

In the words of one Gazan, "When Mahmoud Khalil or others come out to sympathize with Hamas under the pretext of humanitarianism, it hurts us, as civilians in Gaza, more than it helps."

Of course, Hamas has condemned the protestors claiming they are “agents” of Israel. It’s hard to imagine they are agents of Israel. Unlike Mahmoud Khalil who claims he is being persecuted by the United States government because he faces deportation, these protestors face torture and death for standing up against Hamas.

Palestinians attend a rally calling for an end to the war, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2025. Hundreds of Palestinians chanted anti-Hamas slogans at a protest in northern Gaza on March 25, calling for an end to the war with Israel, witnesses said. Photo by AFP/Getty Images

Maybe we should listen to these Gazans, maybe they know the truth, not Mahmoud Khalil and his terrorist buddies, because they really don’t care about Gazans. They care about the total destruction of the United Sates and Israel and the death of every Jew.

This is an important case. If the court rules that Khalil’s rights have been violated and he can remain incredibly the United States, it will embolden agitators within these terrorist organizations to grow ever more violent. It will send a message that it's okay to actively seek the destruction of the United States by any means necessary.

