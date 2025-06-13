You can listen to me read this essay here:

A man walks past a billboard displaying images of top Iranian commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes early Friday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

BREAKING: Israel does what no other nation dares to do as the world looks on and judges.

This tiny nation, surrounded by Islamic states that have vowed its total annihilation and the death of every Jew ever since its inception in 1948, has consistently confounded its enemies—and the world—with its ability to fight back and win every time it has been attacked, against seemingly insurmountable odds.

The more Israel wins, the more the world hates it. Why? Why out of all the nations on earth, is Israel the only one that billions of people demand has no right to exist. After Germany’s World War II defeat, no one suggested it should no longer exist. After Stalin murdered between 20 to 60 million of his own people, no one suggested Russia should no longer exist.

So why do so many demand that Israel submit to those who vow its destruction instead of fighting back. Why do so many insist it stop defending itself when any Western nation, especially the United States, would demand the same of its own government if it were in Israel’s situation.

What we are witnessing is not just a battle between nations. It is a battle between good and evil. A battle between God and Allah. Despite what Muslims try to tell you; God and Allah are not the same.

Iranian worshippers perform Friday prayers at Tehran University campus in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

It’s important to keep this in mind as we look at some of the responses to Israel’s preemptive strikes against Iran. But first, just to give an overview, below is a short video that encapsulates what’s happened thus far.

Israel has been leading up to this moment for years. It has essentially rendered Hamas impotent. It has taken out Hezbollah and Syria can no longer be considered a launching pad for Iran’s proxies.

As Hamish de Bretton-Gordon reminds us, “Once again, Israel proves it has the most impressive military in the world”:

The precursor to this strike was the annihilation of the main Iranian proxy Hezbollah last year, when pagers and radios blew up in the pockets of operatives, an audacious attack which struck Iran’s heart and soul. In the months previously, I was briefed about the complete domination of Syria and Lebanon by Hezbollah, which evaporated with their pagers, paving the way for the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

What President Trump has to say:

President Trump made his position clear, as he supported Israel’s decision to attack, using weapons supplied by the United States:

What the far-right “America Party” has to say:

But first, what is this party and who is forming it.

The growing far right movement in the United States is not happy with Israel’s victories, or with President Trump’s support. They hate the fact that Israel does not cower and allow itself to be invaded. This is because they hate Jews, plain and simple. Yes, I know, most journalists will not state this obvious fact, it’s just too stark. But why not tell the truth.

Since Oct 7, 2023, this Neo-Nazi/fascist/Christ is King/Chistian Nationalist/America First movement has been emboldened to reveal itself within the United States in ever more obvious ways.

The spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump seems to be dying down. But pay attention to what Musk says, don’t discount it all as blather, he didn’t get to be the richest man in the world by being an idiot.

Musk polled his 220 million followers on X, asking if it's "time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."

When 80% of respondents to the poll backed the idea, he responded, "This is fate."

Musk then endorsed a fan's suggestion that he name it the "America Party." The name bears a resemblance to America PAC, the political action committee founded by Musk last year that was his main vehicle for spending $239 million to help elect Mr. Trump and other Republican candidates in 2024.

Make no mistake, this “America Party” intends to take over the country once Trump is gone. If there isn’t a civil war first.

Tucker Carlson is what we could call the official spokesperson for the “America Party”.

Let me make one thing perfectly clear: this movement that has hijacked the phrase “Christ is King” has absolutely NOTHING to do with being a Christian. In fact, it is the absolute antithesis of everything that a Christian should stand for which includes most importantly standing with Israel.

What The Tucker Carlson Network has to say:

Drop Them [Israel] “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.”



That’s a direct quote from Donald Trump’s first inaugural address, and it’s the same sentiment that thrust him back into the White House in January. Now, the world will find out if he really meant it.



Now that Benjamin Netanyahu and his war-hungry government have executed their long-awaited assault, the president faces a legacy-altering decision: to support, or not to support? We’d like to take this opportunity to state our position as clearly as possible. The United States should not at any level participate in a war with Iran. No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground. Regardless of what our “special ally” says, a fight with the Iranians has nothing to offer the United States. It is not in our national interest.



…. there is another option: drop Israel. Let them fight their own wars.



… We reject the idea of involving the U.S. in an Israeli war for the same reason we would stand against doing the same thing on behalf of Eritrea, Suriname, Cambodia, or any other random country you could close your eyes and point at on a map. It is not America’s fight. Engaging in it would be a middle finger in the faces of the millions of voters who cast their ballots in hopes of creating a government that would finally put the United States first. What happens next will define Donald Trump’s presidency.

It is very odd that Tucker Carlson et al never complain about the United States offering aid or selling weapons to Islamic states. Only Israel.

No fury over the United States and Saudi Arabia signing a historic $142 billion arms deal that according to the White House was the largest defense sales agreement in history.

Trump’s whirlwind tour of the Middle East did NOT include Israel. Instead, the U.S. “finalized a series of arms deals with Gulf allies worth multiple billions of dollars, signaling Washington's continued strategic tilt toward regional partners amid escalating tensions with Iran and rivalry with Russia and China.” (1)

Not a peep of dismay from Tucker Carlson on that one.

Here’s what Canadian conservative politician Pierre Poilievre had to say during Joe Biden’s tenure, when he was asked about this very scenario:

It would be a "gift by the Jewish state to humanity."

Listen below to his excellent statement and keep in mind that for any politician to have stood up at that time and made such a statement was a real act of courage, knowing it could well end his political career.

Now that Israel has shown such strength once again, notice h ow quickly France’s Emmanuel Macron changes his tune. Here’s what he has to say:

Plans for the United Kingdom and France to recognize a Palestinian state at an upcoming United Nations conference in New York, scheduled for June 17-20, have been abandoned, diplomatic sources indicated, according to a report in The Guardian on Saturday. This decision marks a significant shift from France’s previous strong lobbying efforts for such recognition among European allies. French President Emmanuel Macron had publicly framed recognition of “Palestine” as “a moral duty and political requirement,” even suggesting it could be linked to Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Israel.

No more of that. As one person said in the comments, “Maybe they've finally realized that a recognition of a nonexistent state will be equally nonexistent.”

Someone else suggested, sure, “Why doesn’t France recognize a Palestinian state. They can make Paris its capital.”

And one more comment, all in caps:

“YOU ALREADY HAVE A PALESTINIAN STATE AT HOME. TAKE CARE OF YOUR COUNTRY WICH IS GOING ADRIFT AND LET THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT DO ITS JOB. SWEEP YOUR OWN DOORSTEP BEFORE GIVING LESSONS TO OTHERS”

Perhaps more than anyone, certainly more than Tucker Carlson and flip-flopping politicians like Macron, we should listen to those who actually live in the Middle East.

Israel is not just standing for itself today. Israel is standing for all 8 billion souls on this planet, standing between humanity and the abyss. Do not test a nation forged in fire. Do not provoke a people born from Exodus and exile. By striking the Islamic regime’s nuclear weapons in Iran, Israel is doing what the world should have done long ago. To every Israeli today, the world sees your lions. The world feels your eagles soaring.

You didn’t beg for sympathy. You rose in strength. October 7th was not just an attack on Jews. It was an attack on humanity. And while the world looked away in silence, Israel stood up and fought back for all of us.

Now, the terrorists of Hamas, the armed wing of the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza, have finally learned. This is the end. Return the hostages or be erased.

As the Bible declares:

"The Lord will march out like a champion, like a warrior He will stir up His zeal. With a shout He will raise the battle cry and will triumph over His enemies." (Isaiah 42:13)

Yes, the Middle East stands with Israel, with every soul that the regime in Tehran has killed in Yemen, #Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Iraq.

This is not revenge. This is reckoning.

And #Israel is leading it, not in hatred, but in justice. ~ Amjad Taha

Perhaps listen to Persian/Iranians and the sense they speak.

How offensive it is that so many non-Iranians speak out in defense of an Iranian regime they would never want to live under and do not understand its threat to the Western world. This logical Persian woman lets us know that 10% of Iran’s population lives outside of Iran, that’s about 9 million people who escaped because, guess what, no normal person wants to live under a dictatorship:

So, how does all of this affect the United States.

Pay attention to what protestors are now calling their movement with the “No Kings” rally planned in conjunction with President Trump’s military extravaganza on his birthday tomorrow.

Words are very important. It is no coincidence that the “Christ is King” narrative has been all over social media, and we now have the backlash of the “No Kings” movement.

These protests are being pushed as much by the far right as they are being pushed by the far left and all have ties to China and to Islamic funding from Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood. The result is that more and more people are being herded into this Neo-Nazi fascist uprising of “America First” as they feel it is the only solution against what they perceive as their mortal enemies—their own fellow citizens who equally believe the same thing from the other side.

I couldn’t believe when I heard Chris Cuomo talking about this when I have been warning about it for 3 years! He brings it all together with what he calls a growing fundamentalism, from left and right, with the purpose to destroy the West.

He doesn’t go as far as he should with pointing out this new “America Party” but perhaps he will get there eventually. He talks about Neville Singham, who I have been writing about for the past year! And you can read about Singham and his wife in my recent piece Los Angeles Burns...Again! Long before these big news guys got there, I was reporting on this in my essay The Demonization of Jews. And I got a lot of hate for it.

Cuomo doesn’t connect it all directly to Israel, but Israel is the heart of it. As always, as old as time itself, Jews are being used as the scapegoat, because if there is one thing communists, fascists and Islamists all can agree on, it’s hatred of Jews and a call for the destruction of Israel. Yes, they join forces now, but it won’t take much for them to turn on one another and that’s when the civil war within the United States begins in earnest. I like that Chris Cuomo is calling this out. I hope people start to listen.

It’s been challenging to warn about this for such a long time, watch people get angry and refuse to see it, and now, see it propping up in mainstream news, at least in this one place.

It’s been challenging because there are so many elements and so many names being used to define what’s going on. But it’s the same as it’s always been, there is no need for new fancy names like “woke” left and “woke” right, this just waters down the truth and adds more confusion.

Call it what it is. It’s communism, fascism (that special brand called Nazism) and Islam. They have all joined forces. I can’t make it any clearer.

The Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, stands nearly empty as Israel’s Home Front Command banned public gatherings following an Israeli military strike on Iran, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

And it’s Biblical. It’s everything that the Bible has foretold.

Leave a comment

