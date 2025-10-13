I was traveling yesterday. Having trouble today with my sound so I cannot record an audio version, but this is mainly short videos and photos anyway, documenting this wonderful day.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please subscribe. To make a difference in this war of words online, take a couple of seconds to hit that like button and share. And thank you to all my new paid subscribers. I couldn’t do this without you.

One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

Below to start, is a short video of celebration:

I am continually stunned by the resilience and the beautiful spirit of the Jewish people and of all Israelis. They live under constant threat of death and yet they are such a joyful people. I have been to Israel and experienced it for myself. I pray I can return.

I don’t care what you think of President Trump, this day would not have come without his strong leadership. I do not have great hope for the peace deal but today is a day to celebrate and thank the president of the United States.

Tens of thousands of Israelis waited to see the return of the last remaining living hostages and their wait is now finally over:

Here are the final living hostages that have been released:

Below is a video of Eitan Mor reuniting with his parents after returning from captivity in Gaza.

Below, Einav Zangauker has been reunited with her son Matan. Over the course of her son’s time in hell, Einav was informed that his mental condition had deteriorated. He refused to eat or speak and withdrew for hours to a corner in the tunnel he was held in:

Below, the father of the hostage Bar Kuperstein, who was paralyzed and nonverbal due to an accident, has learned to walk and speak again over the past two years so that he would be ready to hug his son and tell him how much he missed him.

Here he is, with all the determination of a man who never gave up hope, walking to hug his son.

Former hostage Nimrod Cohen, finally free but very thin:

Welcome Home, Alon Ohel:

Alon, 24, was kidnapped by Hamas from a bomb shelter at the Nova music festival. He suffered serious injuries, including the loss of vision in one eye. His second eye is also at risk. Alon was held under brutal conditions, chained in tunnels and deprived of decent medical treatment.

Alon is a gifted pianist who planned to study jazz in Tel Aviv before his abduction.

Hamas still holds the bodies of hostages. Among them is Inbar Hayman, the final female hostage held in Gaza:

Inbar’s mother:

Just 27 years old, a child of light, love, and endless giving. My Inbar was an outstanding and talented visual communications student, who was supposed to complete her fourth year of studies. She believed that through education and art, she could change the world. Inbar was a member of the graffiti community in Israel and known by the name PINK. Many graffiti artists in Israel and worldwide have created graffiti titled “FREE PINK,” calling for her release.

The return of her body to her mother is just as important as the return of the living hostages.

May your memory be a blessing, Inbar.

Coming home isn’t necessarily a happily ever after story. Survivors deal with mental trauma and physical injuries. For example, after having been truly starved, many must learn how to eat again. Other problems linger that are not so easily solved.

We mustn’t forget them now that the big story of their return is over.

What is seldom talked about are the number of suicides that have occurred among survivors.

On Saturday, Roi Shalev, 30, took his own life. He was wounded by Hamas terrorists at the festival two years ago. His girlfriend, Mapal Adam, the sister of Israeli television personality Maayan Adam, was murdered in front of him.

Two years after the terror group killed 1,200 in Israel, Mr Shalev, who had struggled to deal with the grief of losing Mapal, took his own life

Roi Shalev, 30, with his girlfriend Mapal Adam, 27, who was murdered in front of him during the Oct 7 attack - Instagram

“Few people know, but there have been almost 50 suicides among the Nova survivors. This number, which was true two months ago, may have increased since,” Nova festival survivor Guy Ben Shimon told a parliamentary hearing for a State Audit Commission on the treatment of the Oct. 7 survivors.

He said many of his friends who escaped the massacre could not recover from what they had witnessed, I24NEWS reported.

“There are many survivors who had to be forcibly hospitalized due to their psychological state. My friends are not getting out of bed, neither am I,” he said in Hebrew.

“I am practically unable to do anything. I had to get a dog to help me survive in my daily life. The goal for all of us is to return to work and function normally, but we cannot do it without adequate help,” Ben Shimon added.

Survivor Naama Eitan told the hearing. “I participated in a study that monitored my pulse and other parameters and revealed how bad my health is. I sleep on average two hours a night. Each morning at 7 o’clock, I relive the moments when I was hidden in the bushes with terrorists passing by me. I can no longer move on my own, I need to be constantly accompanied.”

Shirel Golan

On Oct 7, 2023, 22-year-old Shirel Golan had just turned 22 and was supposed to spend the day celebrating with her family. Instead, she was found lifeless at her home, according to The Times of Israel .

People visit the site of the Nova festival, six months after the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Reim, southern Israel, April 7, 2024. Reuters

The National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience estimated that up to 30,000 Israelis could develop PTSD from the Oct. 7 attack and subsequent wars, stressing the already strained mental health system.

Let us never forget that 915 IDF soldiers have given their lives since this brutal war began on October 7th, bravely fighting until their last breath to defend the homeland and to save the hostages.

Has any of this changed the anti-Israel hatred in the West? It has only grown worse. Pro Palestine protesters in London vow they will never stop fighting against colonial racism, against Israel, against Zionism that must be wiped off the face of the earth.

Instead of celebrating the return of the hostages, this is what happened in London on Saturday:

Celebrating death over life in cities across the West:

Owen Jones, with his one million followers on X, calls himself a socialist and antifascist. Here is what he wants everyone to know:

There is no going back, to what? To morality. To sanity. To pride in Western values. To standing by our friends in Israel. To knowing right from wrong.

Jones said it was good that the Israeli hostages were released, followed up with:

Now release all of the Palestinian hostages held by Israel.

A liberal friend of mine (and I see it all the place) told me there was “no difference between Hamas and Israelis.”

There is something very wrong when people cannot tell the difference between a hostage and a terrorist:

The terrorist Murad Abdallah Adais murdered Dafna Meir, a 38-year-old mother of four and foster mother of two in the entryway to her home in 2016. He surprised her while she was painting the doorframe, stabbed her repeatedly in the head in front of her children, and fled.

Here is beautiful Dafna:

Dafna’s children and her husband will never see her again in this life while Murad will be free to kill again.

We celebrate this beautiful day. We join our hearts together with these families reunited. We join in the sorrow of those who will never see their loved ones again and those who still wait for the bodies of those they love, still held in Gaza, with Hamas saying they aren’t sure they can find them all.

There is still no resolution with this “peace deal.” Hamas refuses to disarm. Factions in Gaza continue to fight amongst themselves. Thousands of terrorists have been released, and they are not “reformed”, quite the contrary.

Now, despite the promises of peace, the fight continues.

But on this day at least, we can celebrate the joy of these families reunited with their loved ones. We can say thank you to President Trump. He did the impossible.

God Bless Israel. God bless the United States of America.

Leave a comment

Share