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There is no audio, as this is mostly visual.

They all look the same, decked out with symbols they don’t understand—except for the Scooby-Doo shirt.

Hitler’s youth wore scarves and had symbols.

They carried flags, too.

You’d think the chaotic communist protestors on our college campuses have nothing to do with the disciplined youth of the Nazi movement.

The keffiyeh and the swastika are like two types of laundry soap, one expensive and one not. They’re made by the same company and essentially the same, just marketed to different demographics. Beneath the marketing, the products serve the same purpose.

The Keffiyeh is the New ‘Hipster’ Swastika

After the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, between Oct 7 and Dec 2, 2023, sales of keffiyeh scarves on Amazon.com rose 75%, compared to the same period the previous year.

“Palestinian scarf for women” searches rose 159%

“Military scarf shemagh” searches jumped 333% .

“Keffiyeh Palestine” searches increased 75%.

Izzat Hirbawi shows a keffiyeh in a textile factory in Hebron, Jan 24, 2023. Reuters.

“It was like a light switch. All of a sudden, we had hundreds of people on the website simultaneously and buying whatever they could,” said Azar Aghayev, the U.S. distributor for Hirbawi, which opened in 1961 Hebron.

“In two days, the stock that we had was just gone, and not just gone, it was oversold.”

How did the keffiyeh become such a popular symbol of resistance?