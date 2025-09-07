This piece is mainly photos and videos, so I am not doing a recording. I would rather people look and listen to what is on this page. May it speak to your heart.

Genocide has become just another word to be thrown about at a whim. So, let’s take a hard look at real genocide.

This includes taking a hard look at real Nazis, another word that is thrown about at a whim and destined to lose its meaning if we don’t remind people of the truth.

“School, my beloved school." —Gisela Glaser describes her classmates and teachers cheering as she and her family are deported to a Nazi concentration camp.

Cute little Greta and her entourage are off again on a Mediterranean cruise to Gaza, protesting the genocide and starvation Israel is inflicting on the Palestinians. What a fun time Greta and her friends are having. Genocide is a lark, obviously.

Here, they make jokes about Greta losing her frog hat.

When I saw this happy-go-lucky video, I felt physically ill. What has happened that we put up with so many media whores? Sorry, I don’t think I’ve ever used such language in my writing. But there are so many of them. None have been at it quite as long as Greta, though.

I used to feel sorry for Greta. At first, I gave her a pass because she was too young to know better, manipulated by her parents and those who saw an opportunity to use her for publicity stunts. But she is a little girl no longer, although she is still trying to look and act like one. Greta is now old enough to make her own choices, and she is making vile ones.

The last time Greta and her entourage tried to enter Gaza, they were stopped by the IDF for their own safety. The Israelis offered to show her footage of the massacre on Oct 7th. She refused. Of course, she did. She hates the truth. To confront it would destroy all her hard work, the mountain of lies she has built her entire life upon.

This is what happened on Oct 7, 2023. This is what started the war. Where is Hamas in this photo? It is all Gazan civilians celebrating the death of this Jew as they parade him through the streets:

Body of Israeli being paraded through streets of Gaza on Oct 7, 2023, as Gazans celebrate.

Please watch the short 15-minute video below, where US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee completely obliterates Piers Morgan, in the calmest, most respectful manner, as Piers keeps insisting that Israel is at fault for the way it is conducting this war. In the most dismissive way, he says, oh, yes, of course, Hamas is bad, but… and off he goes.

Here is the truth, brilliantly laid out by Huckabee:

People hate the truth. It isn’t what they want to hear or see. The world needs its scapegoat. And that scapegoat is the Jews.

Notice how we never hear about Hamas anymore. it is no longer a war between Israel and Hamas. It is a war between the Nazi state of Israel and the innocent victims of Gaza.

The Gazans are not innocent victims. In my short piece See It for Yourself, you can watch the videos that Hamas, along with hordes of civilians, proudly filmed on Oct 7, 2023. They were active participants in the torture and massacre and the taking of hostages that happened on that day.

Hamas keeps on proudly releasing horrific propaganda videos. You can see the latest of Evyatar. Compare what he looks like now with what he looked like before Hamas took him to hell and made him dig his own grave.

And here is another recent propaganda video of Guy, who is also unrecognizable compared to the young man he was before he entered hell.

This is Nazism. They look exactly like those who were inside the Nazi concentration camps.

Hamas makes fun of the West with these videos. Hamas knows it can release them; it can boast of its most heinous crimes and what does the world do? It turns with even greater hatred on Israel.

Please look at the photos and watch the short videos below of true Nazism so we don’t forget what it really means.

I will never forget seeing the photo below as my family walked through Dachau when I was ten years old. It is forever burned in my mind.

The prisoner in a compression chamber loses consciousness before dying during a medical experiment simulating high altitudes. Dachau Concentration Camp, Germany, 1942. (each description is of the photo or video above)

Corpses lie in one of the open railcars of the Dachau death train. The Dachau death train consisted of nearly forty cars containing the bodies of between two and three thousand prisoners transported to Dachau in the last days of the war.

Former prisoners of Wöbbelin, a subcamp of Neuengamme, are taken to a hospital for medical attention.

A US soldier tends to a former prisoner lying among corpses of victims at the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp, near Nordhausen.

Until the spring of 1944, prisoners were kept mostly underground, deprived of daylight and fresh air, and enclosed in unstable tunnels. Hmm, in tunnels, what does that remind you of.

The mortality rate was higher than at most other concentration camps. Prisoners too weak or ill to work were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau or Mauthausen to be killed.

Romani (Gypsy) victim of Nazi medical experiments to make seawater safe to drink. Dachau concentration camp, Germany, 1944.

Upon arrival in the Auschwitz camp, victims were forced to hand over all their belongings. Inmates' belongings were routinely packed and shipped to Germany for distribution to civilians or use by German industry. The Auschwitz camp was liberated in January 1945. This Soviet military footage shows civilians and Soviet soldiers sifting through possessions of people deported to the Auschwitz killing center.

British troops liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany in April 1945. They filmed statements from members of their own forces. In this British military footage, British army chaplain T.J. Stretch recounts his impressions of the camp.

The Dachau concentration camp, northwest of Munich, Germany, was the first regular concentration camp the Nazis established in 1933. About twelve years later, on April 29, 1945, US armed forces liberated the camp. There were about 30,000 starving prisoners in the camp at the time. Here, soldiers of the US Seventh Army document conditions in the camp. They also require German civilians to tour the camp and confront Nazi atrocities.

US forces liberated the Dora-Mittelbau (Nordhausen) concentration camp in April 1945. Here, medics and soldiers of the US 3rd Armored Division evacuate sick and dying survivors of the camp.

Former US prisoner of war (POW), United States Navy Lieutenant Jack Taylor, testifies to the treatment he and other American POWs received in the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

The Mauthausen concentration camp was established shortly after the German annexation of Austria (1938). Prisoners in the camp were forced to perform crushing labor in a nearby stone quarry and, later, to construct subterranean tunnels for rocket assembly factories. US forces liberated the camp in May 1945. In this footage, starving survivors of the Mauthausen concentration camp eat soup and scramble for potatoes.

One of the most important reasons why Nazism flourished, and one we would do well to think about today, was because of the teachers and professors who indoctrinated their students.

From the Holocaust Encyclopedia:

Scholarly experts, especially in the fields of physical anthropology, psychiatry, and genetics—enthusiastic supporters of eugenics before the Nazis took power—became public mouthpieces for Nazi racial policies. Some carried out research to determine who was “Jewish” or not in the case of contested “racial” origins. Nearly all better-known geneticists, psychiatrists, and anthropologists sat on special hereditary health courts that lent an aura of due process to the forced sterilization program, while others submitted expert opinions. Scientific experts taught courses for SS doctors. Public school teachers were obliged to join the Nazi Teachers Union and, like other civil servants, take an oath of loyalty to Hitler as Führer. Educators presented content on differences between “races” and other new subjects mandated by the Nazi Minister of Education. In this way they helped legitimize Nazi beliefs that Jews belonged to a “foreign race” that posed a biological threat to the strength and health of the German people.

In the photo above, a German teacher singles out a child with "Aryan" features for special praise in class. Germany, wartime. Credits: DIZ Muenchen GMBH, Sueddeutscher Verlag Bilderdienst

As the future of a “superior German race,” young Germans were taught by their leaders to hate and persecute Jews and other “inferior races.”

In the photograph above, Hitler Youth are encouraged to humiliate Jews by forcing them to clean city streets in Vienna. By 1936, membership in the Hitler Youth became mandatory for all non-Jewish Germans ages 10 to 18. Only a small number managed to resist joining.

And now we have cute little Greta Thunberg and her crowd leading a youth movement against Jews.

We know Greta et all don’t really believe their own propaganda. If they did, they would be afraid to sail into the hands of the IDF. Greta already did it once and all that happened to her was she was given food and water and put on a plane, much to her disappointed. Perhaps this time she will try harder to provoke a burly IDF soldier to put his hands on her so she can cry abuse. You can be sure her cameraman will be ready to film it.

Greta and her friends know they will not encounter the real enemy: Hamas and the unpredictable mobs of Gazans who celebrated the torture and death of Israelis on Oct 7th and would happily celebrate Greta’s torture and death given half a chance.

We must never forget how the crowds of Gazans celebrated when the coffins of the Bibas babies and their mother were returned to Israel during Hamas’s macabre staged production.

These are the monsters. There are no words to describe how demonic, how evil they are. They are the Nazis of our times.

Listen to Egyptian scholar Dalia Ziada as she explains how radical Islamists in the Middle East borrowed from European antisemitism.

Jew-hatred, Nazism and the Palestinian Cause.

Long before Israel was born, leaders like Amin al-Husseini made Jew-hatred seem like a religious duty and tied it to the Palestinian cause. This mix of hatred and religion gave them a way to justify violence against the Jewish people.



And as Dalia warns us, history has shown, it never ends with the Jews.

Watch this tragic 3-minute video of the punishment given to a young couple because a German formed a romance with a Pole, which was forbidden.

In these troubled times, the ramifications of what is happening now will far exceed what we saw during World War II.

Israel must fight for its survival against an enemy that has vowed to never stop until every Jew is exterminated, and Israel is destroyed.

Everyone knows in their hearts what would happen to Jews if Israel no longer existed. Yet they still call for Israel to lay down its arms. This is chilling.

Truly, the world has done what 2 Timothy 4:4 said it would do:

"And they shall turn away their ears from the truth and shall be turned unto fables."

No, we are not “all Palestine.”

“We are all Israel.”

Thank you for reading and for listening. God bless you this weekend.

