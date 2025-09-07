Break Free Media

Daniel Saunders
5h

Greta is a know-nothing nobody who happens to be a good self-publicist. I'm more worried about Holocaust historians who are falling for Hamas' propaganda. Christopher Browning signed an awful letter early on in the conflict; I forget the details, but I think it was a, "Faults on both sides, Israelis are in danger of becoming Nazis by fighting and killing civilians" type thing. As if anyone who fights a war is a Nazi and as if the rest of the West avoids military moral dilemmas by national saintliness, not the luck of history.

Sir Ian Kershaw, author of what is considered by many to be the definitive biography of Hitler, recently signed a letter accusing Israel of genocide by famine, which I'm sure comes from believing what comes out of the UN, NGOs and mainstream media (most people still do -- I've been meaning to write about this, but haven't had the chance yet).

Then there's "Pick Me Jew" Omer Bartov and others like him. At least the "500 Genocide Scholars vote that Israel is committing genocide" thing turned out to be mostly fraudulent, but, again, the mainstream media reports the lie, not the truth. Anyone with only a passing interest in the Middle East and reliant on mainstream media and politicians for information would "know" that this is a genocide, just like Bosnia or Rwanda. It's criminal.

Susan Lapin
4h

Thank you for your voice, though those who need to read your words won't. Do you see a basis for hope or populations open to facing reality as the hatred virus once more spreads through the world?

