I listened to Avinatan Or describe his captivity and then watched his reunion with Noa Argamani with tears in my eyes. Both were captured by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, and taken into hell.

I know that life can often be difficult. We face many challenges. When those challenges seem too hard to bear, think of Avinatan and gain strength.

Released hostage Avinatan Or, who was recently released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, is welcomed as he returns from the hospital to his home in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Shiloh on October 21, 2025. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Avinatan was determined to escape. Speaking to the audience at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly, taking place in Washington, DC, Avinatan described what happened.

“I tried to escape,” he told the conference. “I dug for weeks through sandbags, through a collapsed tunnel towards the surface. I made myself work to change my own destiny.”

He continued, “One day, as I was digging, I hit the root of a tree. I smelled it. It felt like touching life in the place of death. Then, one night, I reached the outside. I saw stars for the first time in years.”

“I wrote ‘hostage’ on a white sandbag,” he said, “planning my next step, but they found out. They beat me for days, they tied me to a chair for a week.”

He added: “I was sure I will die there, but even then, I wrote three things next to my bed: ‘This too shall pass,’ ‘patience,’ and ‘let it be.’ These words kept me human.”

“I was underground in Gaza for 738 days, alone, chained, without light and without food,” he continued. “I was one of the last hostages to return home. I was in the tunnels alone during my entire captivity. For more than two years, I did not see sunlight, days passed without anyone speaking to me, I did not hear my language, no one called my name. The hardest part is not knowing anything, not what day it is, not what happened in the world, not whether the people I love are still alive.”

“To survive, I created a few rules for myself…