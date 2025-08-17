You can listen to me read this essay here:

Rebuilding Kibbutz Nir Oz

I am continually amazed by the resilience of the Jewish people; by their spirit to overcome.

Jews are often made fun of as having a “victim” mentality. What victim mentality? I sure don’t see it.

I think the people who say this do so because that’s how they want the Jewish people to be. They want to see them bowed down and defeated. They hate the fact that no matter how hard Jews are hit with persecution, even to the point of torture and death—just because they are Jews—they never give up.

What I find especially inspiring is how Jews in general do not retain a bitter, vengeful spirit. They don’t look back. They don’t demand the world repay them for the wrongs committed against them. They always look forward with a positive attitude. They come back stronger. They rebuild and make something beautiful out of the ashes of despair.

I will never forget the old Jewish man my family met in 1967 at the Evangelical Sisterhood of Mary in Darmstadt. He was testifying in the Nuremberg trials. He had hidden in a cupboard for 14 months and was finally captured and sent to the death camps, which he survived. Over dinner, he told us that he had no bitterness. He said that it would only hurt his own spirit for him to be like that. The fact that he could smile and tell a few jokes at the dinner table amazed me. I remain in awe of that man to this day.

As a reminder of what happened at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct 7, 2023:

93% of homes were destroyed. One in four people were abducted and forty-seven people were killed. The kibbutz was the home of the Bibas family. The father was finally released, but his wife and two babies were murdered by the monsters who took them.

Here is a short video of the destruction and some words about what happened that day:

With that remembrance, I thought I would share this inspiring story by Judith Sudilovsky that I read, from eJewishPhilanthropy about the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz:

'Coming here, we demonstrate outwards and also to our [younger Hashomer members] from the kibbutz that the borders of Israel are important to us. That creating life in this place is important to us.'

Young people from the Hashomer HaTzair movement move into Kibbutz Nir Oz in August 2025.

Walking along a path on Kibbutz Nir Oz, Yahel Meirovich and Raz Baruch felt the surreal contrast between the quiet birdsong, the deceptively pastoral stillness of the near-deserted kibbutz and the steady thud of bombs heard from the Gaza Strip, less than a mile away. Part of a group of 50 young adults — all of them educators from the Hashomer HaTzair Labor Zionist youth movement — who have recently relocated to the kibbutz, the two were keenly aware of the emotional tension hanging in the air, Meirovich told eJewishPhilanthropy a week after their Aug. 3 arrival. “This experience is steeped [in deep emotion] precisely because I know what [the kibbutz] looked like before and am seeing everything that is happening now,” said Meirovich, 27. “There is a wave of silence that comes because the kibbutz is empty, and you hear the booms from Gaza, which is very close. This is a tension that needs to be maintained all the time, we can’t ignore it or repress it. We feel the pulse of the war at a very high rate. The bombing in Gaza is endless, especially now that the occupation of the Gaza Strip has been declared. If we are indifferent to it, then we will get used to it. And there is no way to get used to the fact that there is a war and that there are still 50 abductees in Gaza.” Founded in 1955 by pioneers from Hashomer HaTzair (literally, “the young guard”), Nir Oz was one of the hardest hit kibbutzim in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, with the Israel Defense Forces arriving only after the terrorists had already wreaked their havoc and left. A quarter of the kibbutz’s roughly 400 members were either killed or taken hostage. Nearly all of the kibbutz’s public buildings were destroyed. With limited infrastructure available on Nir Oz, the new Hashomer HaTzair group is living in temporary housing — converted children’s houses, intact apartments and other repurposed spaces. Their move will be completed in stages, with plans for the construction of new housing beginning in the fall. They continue to work with the Nir Oz youth in Carmei Gat and also with youth from surrounding kibbutzim who have already returned to their homes. The move of the young Hashomer HaTzair educators to Nir Oz is part of the Mefalsei Nativ (“Path Levelers”) program of Hashomer HaTzair. “For us, the decision to move to Nir Oz is the embodiment of everything we were raised on in Hashomer HaTzair – acting together with courage and stepping in where we’re needed,” Meirovich said. Two weeks after the Oct.7 attacks with 41 kibbutzim damaged — 22 in the south and nine in the north — the Kibbutz Movement launched the dedicated rehabilitation fund, said Neri Shotan, its CEO. The Kibbutz Rehabilitation Fund and the Homeward Initiative are the sole funders of the transition, he said. Traditionally financed by its 259 member kibbutzim, the movement had never raised money from outside sources. Every shekel collected is directed to rehabilitation, with no funds going to movement headquarters, he emphasized. “We will be there as long as necessary, both in Nir Oz and in Be’eri and… in Manara and in Misgav Am,” said Shotan, referring to kibbutzim in southern and northern Israel. “As far as we’re concerned, that’s what we’re getting up for in the morning. We very much hope this is the beginning of a larger wave.” Their goal is to bring new families to the border areas in the north and south, he said, and already some 2,000 people have indicated interest. Shotan said the 50 young Hashomer HaTzair graduates now in Nir Oz — working in education, agriculture and community life — are expected to encourage existing members to return. Similar initiatives are planned for other kibbutzim…. To date, they have supported more than 50 projects, some are one-time ventures while others are long-term, running for the past two years…. “The move to Nir Oz… and [their decision to] be a part of the Nir Oz community, was taken out of the understanding that Nir Oz is Israel’s ‘Ground Zero,’” said Shotan. …. Baruch said the first time she closed the door of her room, which is the safe room of the house she shares with her partner and Meirovich, her thoughts immediately went to wondering about the last time the door was held shut. “Being here, these are questions that grab you. All kinds of thoughts catch up with you,” she said. Some members of the group are curious about who lived in their houses before them, but she prefers not to know, she said. “We have arrived here…to create a new life here [within] the context of this place. Coming here, we demonstrate outwards and also to our [younger Hashomer members] from the kibbutz that the borders of Israel are important to us. That creating life in this place is important to us.”

We hear so much hatred of “Zionists” and the terrible history of the “Zionist Movement.” But there is nothing unusual about Zionism. It is simply a love for one’s homeland and a belief that Isreal has a right to exist and that those who live there have a right to defend themselves. If you believe that about your country, whether you are American, Canadian, Australian, French, whatever, then you are a “Zionist.”

The most absurd thing about those who hate Zionists—a clever propaganda that has been created to justify hating Jews, by the way—is that the people accusing Zionists of being colonists are colonists, while Jews have always lived in Israel, with those who immigrated simply returning to their ancient homeland. I don’t see the youth who protest on college campuses in America—land stolen from Native Americans—inviting those Native Americans to return and take control. Rather they protest about Jews in a far-off land that has nothing to do with them—all because of indoctrination.

Or what about “Great Britain?” There is no more hypocritical example than an English woman or man protesting against “Zionists” in Israel when their own history is literally about how it is thanks to the colonization of India and other nations that they became the British Empire.

Let’s take a look at how Hashomer Hatzair began, because again, we hear such terrible things about Zionism, so let’s read about its actual history.

Hashomer Hatzair youth before World War II

I quote from the Jewish Virtual Library:

Hashomer Hatzair, the initial Zionist youth movement, was founded in Eastern Europe on the eve of the First World War. Many Jewish youth, affected by the process of modernization which had begun among Eastern European Jewry, sought a means of maintaining their Jewish identity and culture outside the stifling barriers of the shtetl and of Orthodox Jewish life. On the other hand, they were troubled by the crumbling of the foundations of society around them and by the growing anti-Semitism which threatened their very existence. In its early stages the movement was heavily influenced by the Scout Movement organized by Baden-Powell and it embraced scouting as a basic principle to teach ghetto youth self-reliance, outdoor life and a love and knowledge of nature. Another important influence upon them was the Wanderfoegel movement in Germany, which emphasized youth's independence and creativity. Hashomer Hatzair forthwith adopted a Zionist ideology and stressed the need for the Jewish people to normalize their lives by changing their economic structure (as merchants) and to become workers and farmers, who would settle in the Land of Israel and work the land as "chalutzim" (pioneers). They were influenced, as well, by the burgeoning socialist movement, and they dreamt of creating in their new homeland a society based on social justice and equality. The first members of the movement went to settle in Palestine in 1919, immediately after the war. There they found not "a land of milk and honey", but rather a barren, impoverished, undeveloped country lacking all means to maintain them. "If you will it, it is no legend" Theodore Herzl had said. They had the will, and a movement behind them, so they found the way. No one could build the land for them, therefore they had to do it on their own. Individually it could not be done, so they banded together and formed kibbutzim, collective settlements. The idea evolved naturally as a result of the conditions they found in Palestine. A few kibbutzim were already in existence when they arrived, particularly Degania, the first kibbutz, in the Jordan Valley In the spirit of the goals that the original founders had set for themselves, the movement established schools, cultural facilities, a publishing house and a daily newspaper, joint economic projects and instruments for mutual help. The years of the Holocaust brought catastrophe to the Jewish people, it also destroyed the core of the Hashomer Hatzair movement in Europe, many of whose members fell in activities against the German forces. Hashomer Hatzair was active in leading resistance in the ghettoes, the forests and the concentration camps. In the Warsaw ghetto, members of the movement were among the organizers of the Jewish Fighting Organization, and a member of Hashomer Hatzair, Mordechai Anilewicz, stood at its head. In Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia and elsewhere in Nazi-occupied Europe, members of Hashomer Hatzair were to be found in the front ranks of the Jewish and general resistance and in attempts to rescue Jews. As the war ended and the remnants of European Jewry were freed from the death camps, members of Hashomer Hatzair were among the first to organize the "illegal" flight of the survivors across the borders of Europe and to take part in the illegal immigration to Palestine, whose gates had been barred by the British. The leader of the refugees aboard the famed illegal immigration ship "Exodus" was a member of Hashomer Hatzair. At the same time Hashomer Hatzair was active in the Haganah, the underground army of the Jewish community in Palestine. Together with the other kibbutz federations, its members formed the nucleus of the Palmach, which served as the shock troops in the war for Israel's independence. When the State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948, six Arab armies attacked the new nation and tried to crush it still-born. The battles were bitter. High in the annals of the struggle stand kibbutzim of the Kibbutz Artzi which were settled along the borders of the new country and were among the first to bear the brunt of the attack. Kibbutz Yad Mordechai (named for the commander of the Warsaw Ghetto revolt) and Kibbutz Negba, blocked the path of the Egyptian army to Tel Aviv. These and other Hashomer Hatzair kibbutzim were in the forefront of the effort of the entire Jewish community to win the final liberation of Israel.

The kibbutz is often compared to communist cooperatives.

The kibbutz framework is similar to the communist concept of Kolkhozes or collective farms that had been established in Soviet villages in the form of agricultural cooperatives, artels and communes. But these became oppressive places, whereas the kibbutz in Israel truly reflects the true meaning of a “commune” or we could simply say a community.

I remember an encounter with a young man in the USSR in 1974 that made this a reality for me.

My family was traveling through the Soviet Union, not an easy thing to do at that time, but then, that was my parents! I was 18 years old, and my memories of that trip are wild and wonderful. Of course, my father was always passing out Bibles. In this way, we met many local people that ordinary tourists (actually, there were no ordinary tourists in the Soviet Union at that time) would never encounter.

Most people were afraid to talk to us because, if seen, they could be reported and face interrogation, be accused of being spies, who knows. The feeling we always had in the USSR was that no one wanted to stand out, no one wanted to draw undue attention to themselves. But many times, people simply could not resist their curiosity. To speak with someone from America was too good an opportunity to pass up. When they saw the Bibles, they would most often take them. We were always careful to offer the Bibles in a subversive manner because Bibles were illegal and we, as well as them, could face severe consequences if discovered.

I remember this young man in particular that my mom wrote about in her journal, an intellectual who had just finished university. My dad was always so good at engaging people in conversation and the young man spoke English well. We learned so much about life under communism, thanks to these random conversations we had with people. Eventually, as the people got bolder, even if their English was minimal, they found ways to share how they wished they could go to America and how much they hated the oppression in their country. The young university student spoke about this with great longing for America and frustration for the constraints placed upon his life.

At first, he didn’t want to take the Bible. But at last, he couldn’t resist, after all, it was a forbidden book. After looking around carefully, he took it and hid it under his jacket. He explained that he was being sent off to a collective farm to work for a year, a kind of prison sentence as it were, a test of his loyalties, because he was an intellectual. He said he would read the Bible while at the collective.

I thought of him often after that and wondered what became of him. I wondered if the Bible spoke to his heart and if he was able to come back to Moscow and get a good job and do well in his life. I hoped so.

Those communist collectives weren’t the first. You could say that the communities formed in the New Testament by the disciples of Jesus, were similar. People banded together to take care of one another. Their motivation was the same as the kibbutz, not the communist collectives. The first followers of Jesus were not forced to band together like this. It happened organically and out of necessity. They faced persecution and death for their faith. Together, they were stronger. They could defend and care for one another. They met in each other’s homes, they shared what they had with one another, and everyone was a part of the community, with those who had more helping those who had less.

The kibbutzim of Israel succeed because of this same spirit of unity and the desire, as well as the need, to help one another. They live under constant threat of attack, day and night. Rockets are launched continually. They face terrorist attacks, none worse than what happened on Oct 7th.

It is impossible for those of us who live in the West to understand what this means, mentally and physically. Terrible things happen in the United States and across Western nations. We have more and more unrest and shootings. But we do not have bombs dropped on our homes day and night. We do not all have safe houses, although the way things are going, we probably should. Oct 7th was a red line for Israel. The Jews of Israel have a positive spirit, but they do not have a victim mentality. They will not let Oct 7th happen again.

I am sure as Nir Oz and other kibbutzim rebuild; those safe houses are going to be much safer than the ones that failed to save families on Oct 7th from the monsters who attacked them.

I look forward to seeing how these young idealistic Israelis inspire others to join them and the beauty and peace they will create out of the horror of that terrible day.

God bless Israel and its people—all its people. Jews, Christians, Muslims, Druze.

Am Yisrael Chai.

