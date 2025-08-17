Break Free Media

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
2h

Thank ya SO much Karen--really beautiful! I knew rebuildin' was happenin' but hadn't known of ANY of these specifics NOR of the history of Hashomer HaTzair an' how they were/are so instrumental in the rebuild! I'll say two thangs ta keep it brief... everybuddy an' his bruder has been told zionism is just an evil land-grab movement (political in nach'ur) an' should be destroyed. Sadly some joos even denounce it not havin' a clue that ta most--it's not one great or rotten leader--it's simply that joos want to have their (original/indigenous!) homeland. No more, no less... an' folks keep sayin' it's a reaction to the Holocaust (or holohoax as sadly many insist on sayin') but that ain't true at all. ALL our prayers look to Israel, the Shema (our most common prayer) starts with Here oh Israel! (it's quite bee-u-teeful), we hold our Passover seders endin' with "next year in Jerusalem," an' all the traditional songs (many centuries old or older!) harken to Israel. All that apart from Torah which has us as Israelites. An' yet we're colonizers? I do not git it...

One recent arty-cul I love wuz on all the versions of Zionism--so folks that don't like one kin pick another! https://www.futureofjewish.com/p/the-48-types-of-zionism

Of course, seriously, all share a "yen" for us chews to be in our homeland--literally or symbolically but there are so many varieties! Ironically the haters denounce the ones that don't even exist!

Early on Israel was influenced by the "hope" of collectivity an' yes the kibbutzes were kinda socialist--no denyin' that. Today Israel is quite the capitalistic society b/c the major plantin' / buildin' was done long ago--when the land was a desert! But folks kin choose--some DO like ta live in these communities an' they are more--dare I say--hippie like than (as ya say) life under communism. Their rights & responsibilities are the same, many have regular jobs not related ta the kibbuts--but the close-knit livin' arrangements appeal ta the "kibbutzniks."

I'm hopin'/prayin' fer them all... yes, rebuildin' is kinda our wheelhouse... seems we'll be doin' it for a long long time (wherever we survive ;-) Thank you SO much fer sharin' these stories--I know many won't wanna read anything good about "mah people" so it's doubly touchin' you share all the same!

Dog
Dog
5m

There is another video from Yishai Fleisher that shows a Jewish coin minted in 70AD regarding the impending Roman conquering of Jerusalem and it uses the word "Zion" but I can't find it right now. That plus this video make the "colonist" claims entirely ridiculous since all the deniers have is a slogan, while history has tangible proof of Israel belonging to the Jews since the battle with the Canaanites: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64MNqKU0ibk

Not to mention the depiction in Rome on the Arch of Titus showing the spoils of the 2nd temple being taken back to Rome from Israel: https://www.cjh.org/visit/exhibit-archive/the-arch-of-titus which funded the building of the coliseum.

So yes, since the days of Canaan, it has been Jewish land and yes the Jews have been unbelievably resilient.

