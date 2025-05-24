One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -14:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If a book is going to be published called “ORIGINAL SIN: President Biden’s Decline, It’s Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” you'd expect it to be written by someone like Lara Trump, who spoke out about his obvious decline in a 2020 interview with Jake Tapper, only to be mocked by the CNN commentator.

Just watch the interview as a reminder of those crazy days:

As now being reported in The New York Post and everywhere:

“And so, look, she was right, and I was wrong,” Tapper told NPR of a 2020 back-and-forth he had with Lara Trump, who was President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser at the time. “And I look back at that exchange, and not just that, but my coverage in general – with humility. I don’t – I mean, I did cover this. I can point to times, where, you know, I asked him this, or I asked him that, or I pointed this out to this person or whatever.” “But knowing what I know now, I barely scratched the surface. Very few people outside the conservative media world were doing so,” he said Tuesday. In a separate interview on CBS, he said conservative media was “all over this.” Comedian Jon Stewart called out CNN on Monday for relentlessly promoting the book and slamming the network for advertising “a book about news they should’ve told you was news a year ago for free.”

Wow, and this is all okay with everyone. We are supposed to buy what Tapper says in his new book, Original Sin, and then literally buy his book all about it.

How often did this happen? Anyone who dared to contradict the legacy media on anything, be it Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Covid pandemic, the mRNA vaccines, anything, was mocked mercilessly, accused of racism, of not being an “expert.” People lost their jobs, lost friends, were alienated from family members, for “just asking questions” about any of these topics.

That’s how we got where we are today, with this insane backlash where we now have far right pundits mocking anyone who actually is an expert. It’s thanks to lying, cowardly journalists like Jake Tapper that folks like Candace Owens, Daryl Cooper, Dave Smith, and even Joe Rogan, and so many others, garnered millions of loyal followers during Covid who now believe every outrageous lie they tell, celebrating their favorite influencers precisely because they aren’t experts and they are “just asking questions.”

I’m not saying it’s all the fault of the left, but for the media to cry about it as if they have no culpability is just the icing on a poisonous cake that they expect us all to eat and if we don’t, we are the unreasonable ones—as per usual.

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are making the rounds as if they’ve uncovered something sensational when it was plain to see all along. Here’s Thompson on CNN revealing how the Biden crew produced an entire fake Town Hall because the real one was so bad.

And here’s Tapper being humiliated after he pivots from skewering Biden to acting solicitous after Biden’s cancer diagnosis is revealed:

Is there anyone that expresses exactly why the American people turned against the legacy media more than Jake Tapper?

He is now making money off of a book where he “humbly” admits being “fooled” by the aids who protected Biden and hid the truth from everyone. Including journalists like Tapper, who were so bad at their jobs that they literally got nothing right during those insane Covid days.

Early in the book, Tapper and Thompson identify a group of the most senior Biden advisers that are called “The Politburo.” At the core of that group are First Lady Jill Biden as well as longtime Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti. Yes, when I think of Jill Biden and what she did to her husband, it makes my skin crawl. What about all the ways he must have been propped up, the drugs he must have been given to appear at least half-conscious for a few hours. What went on behind the scenes, at night, when the world wasn’t watching. Is this not the very definition of elder abuse. And it was happening under our noses, in the White House for four years.

And then you have Mike Donilon, the loyal friend, paid $4 million to say he spent hours every day with Biden and never noticed anything but a sharp-minded individual.

In contrast, the book describes a president who failed to recognize longtime political allies, lost his train of thought in important conversations and forgot important dates, including the death of his son, Beau.

Tapper and Thomspon tell how members of Biden’s White House staff scripted Cabinet meetings and used multiple cameras to cover flubs he had. And this happened consistently from the beginning.

"We in the public would see some of it in front of the cameras ... but we had no idea how bad it was," Tapper says.

Nope, it was all the fault of the gatekeepers. The ones who ensured that Biden was kept secluded. People who, Tapper says, were so worried about Trump becoming president that they would do anything to stop it, even make sure a man who couldn’t remember the day of the week would become president instead.

Tapper and his co-author Thompson are scornful of such rationales: “For those who tried to justify the behavior described here because of the threat of a second Trump term, those fears should have shocked them into reality, not away from it.”

And yet Tapper was one of those people who refused to see the truth, by his own admission.

Looking back now, Tapper says he regrets not covering Biden's decline more aggressively. "I barely scratched the surface," he says. "I need to run more towards the discomfort of questions about health because they're so important and they're so under-covered in Washington."

Over and over, Tapper is trying to tell us that he didn’t know. He just didn’t know. He was fooled.

Well, let me tell you something, I wasn’t fooled, nor were millions of other Americans. Just as many of us questioned the Covid hysteria, we questioned Biden’s mental state. It was obvious that he was not fit to run for office again. It was obvious that his reason for hiding in the basement during the campaign for a second term wasn’t because of the pandemic. It was so no one would question his cognitive abilities. Obviously.

All his handlers wanted was to get Biden into office so they could then control him—and the presidency—for four more years. How is that not considered some sort of a coup?

You know what, maybe if they hadn’t lied so much to the American people, the country wouldn’t have become so polarized. Maybe we wouldn’t have been divided into two separate camps that became so hateful towards one another, and where the majority of us remain today.

And maybe, just maybe, a second term with Trump wouldn’t have meant Trump being hell-bent on taking revenge on all those who sought to destroy him. Why? Because all of that would have never happened in the first place.

Maybe we would have seen a more mellowed Trump instead of an angrier one.

I know it’s hard for many people to even consider such a possibility. But if we are honest, we have to consider it. I’m just saying, no matter what you think of Donald Trump—and I’m writing some pretty heavy criticisms of him these days—you cannot disassociate where we are now from the lies and corruption of the left that brought us to this point.

Lies and corruption do not breed truth and integrity. They make the lies and corruption a hundred times worse.

It’s pretty foul to see how they are all jumping on the humble train now while trying to gloss over the idea that anything bad happened as a result. Here’s a headline from the Los Angeles Times:

We all saw Biden's decline in real time. The scandal is how few people cared.

Whether it was Jill Biden, “The Politburo” (a cabal of top aides accused of running the show) or a sentient Microsoft Excel spreadsheet — the government mostly worked. Ukraine got funded, the stock market didn’t implode, and your odds of being sent to prison in El Salvador were virtually nil.

And the Evening Standard’s headline: How we were fools to be fooled by Joe Biden’s people.

So really, despite the cover-up, they refuse to connect the anger of a nation with their own corrupt actions.

It’s like, now that Biden’s been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, meaning I suppose that he doesn’t have long to live, suddenly everyone’s calling it all a tragedy that no one could have averted. Let’s mourn for a moment and move on.

Of course, we must now ask how long have they known about the cancer? All those physicals that presidents are given, are they meaningless? Is there anything that we can believe about our government?

Yes, yes, we know about speculation that Ronald Reagan’s decline was kept from the public. At the time, Reagan's four main White House doctors said “they saw no evidence that he had crossed it as President. They saw and spoke with him daily in the White House, they said, and beyond the natural failings of age never found his memory, reasoning or judgment to be significantly impaired.”

Even so, what happened to Reagan cannot be compared to knowingly ensuring before Biden is ever elected that a man who is not fit to be president is elected as president.

But what are they really saying in all of this? That it doesn’t even matter if we have a president or not because it isn’t the president who runs the show anyway.

Well, if that’s the case, they got their worst nightmare in Donald Trump. A president who does run the show. Whether anyone likes it or not, whether he succeeds in all his endeavors or not, Trump is definitely NOT asleep at the wheel. He is the exact antithesis of Joe Biden. You could even say that the left helped create the monster that they most feared.

It’s a very American thing to repent, to see the error of your ways and to be forgiven so you can start afresh. The problem is that public figures rarely repent except when they’re caught and once forgiven, they go right back to their former behavior.

Just like the tele-evangelists of old, Jake Tapper can now appear contrite for being “fooled” by Biden’s aids and then rake in the money for now “doing the right thing” by “exposing” the very lies that he promoted in the first place.

Tapper will make a lot of money off of this book, but it won’t be my money. I buy a lot of books by people I don’t agree with on subjects that I find offensive, because as a journalist, it’s my job to know all points of view. But this is one book I will not be buying. I know the story already. We all know the story. We saw it played out for four years. There’s no need to contribute one penny to the riches of such unprincipled people.

Share

Leave a comment