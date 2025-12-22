Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dog's avatar
Dog
8h

I can care less about tate other than another pile of crap getting his comeuppance. Somehow though, it will get spun into a moneymaking scheme... wait for it.

So glad you called megyn kelly out for what she is. I stopped paying her any attention long, long ago.

What really matters most to me is the insight you shared about your boxing self. That's really cool!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6h

His years 've brash braggadocio makes hiz gettin' his current come-uppance ('er gettin' creamed as we said in high-skool) feel like justice ('er iceCREAM) served!--But even takin' a lickin' like this duz NOT in any way address his horrible, vile rhetoric an' treatment of women let alone his inspririn' hiz fool followerz ta do the same...

I wouldn't be surprised if there wuz blood on his hands (hiz own or those of fellas he inspired ta abuse their wives & girlfriends...)--what 'cha shared Karen is even worse than I might have imagined--what a vile hew-man (literally!) "bean".... Also, would he not be guilty of assault in the US fer treatin' hiz laydeez this way? (I know he was accused of traffickin' 'er sum such in E. YourUP...)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture