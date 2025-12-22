Two fake, online bozos: Chase DeMoor and Andrew Tate (Image Credits: X/Noahhcalls and X/coinbroid)

As we watched “Christian” influencers sling mud at each other in the TPUSA stage, unmasking themselves as greedy attention seekers who never graduated from preschool, another glossy influencer was being unmasked in the boxing ring, and it was beautiful to watch.

The downfall of Andrew Tate is especially satisfying for me. I have written a couple of essays about him HERE. and HERE. It was when Tucker Carlson gave AT that fawning interview that I knew Carlson was never to be trusted again.

And since I know a bit about boxing, having fought full contact myself, although never professionally, I have always seen Tate as a “big talker” and not much else. A person’s character is quickly revealed in the ring, and his was revealed in this night—basically, that he doesn’t have any. Of course, we already knew this. But it’s nice to see how the minute these influencers are stripped of the virtual worlds they hide behind, they are even less impressive than the Wizard of Oz when his curtain is pulled back.

What made this fight even more embarrassing for Tate is that he didn’t even fight someone with an ounce of talent. He fought some YouTube influencer who can’t box to save his life.

Below is a pretty hilarious commentary of the fight.

The fight took place in the perfect setting: Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, where the glittering surface that promises Westerners every pleasure, hides a dark world of slaves serving their tyrannical Muslim overlords. Once again, we are being shown before our eyes how the West is being fooled and I just hope people finally start taking notice.

As much as the liars try to hide the truth, they cannot. The real world is, well, real, and no amount of pretending will ever change that. Andrew Tate and other grifters like Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, make millions of dollars off of lying and encouraging lies in others. A few minutes in the real world quickly reveals the truth.

If anyone needs a reminder of just how vile Andrew Tate is, here is a glimpse. (He reminds me of Megyn Kelly who always looks so slick but thinks that because she curses a lot that makes her tough—and please excuse the language)):

Andre Tate boasts that he made his first $million off of his online “Hustler’s University” and “War Room” courses, which run subscribers $50 a month and $8,000 annually, respectively. Among the lessons: If a woman accuses a man of cheating, there’s one appropriate response:

“It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face, you grip her up by the neck, ‘WHAT’S UP BITCH’...you go fuck her. That’s how it goes, you go slap, slap, grab, choke, ‘shut up bitch,’ sex.” TikTok videos of Tate have been viewed some 11.6 billion times, according to reporting by The Guardian.

I’ve transcribed some of what AT says, taken from another video, posted by one of my favorite truly courageous people, the Apostate Prophet. You can see it on X here:

I used sex as a tool to make women love me to make women obey me so they’d live in my house and make me money. That’s what I wanted, so I was a pimp in that sense. I was not trying to get women to have sex with me, I was trying to get women to obey me and I realized that’s easier if they like having sex with me. If they don’t like having sex with me it’s pretty hard to get them to listen to me.

I don’t mention “webcam” until after I’ve had sex with the girl. You, your bottom b*tch… is the one who does the selling. You don’t do the selling. The girl has to hear it from a girl. And this is where your bottom b*tch has to be trained. That’s why I say it’s so important to have a good first girl.

Incredibly, supposed Christians—men and women—came to idolize this piece of trash. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, a mix of brains and beauty, had this to say about AT:

“I admire you; I admire what you’re doing and if you’re in the states, I got your back,” she says, following up with the shocking words, “I don’t know the facts of your case, but I support you one hundred percent, what they are doing is wrong. There is no time for weakness. We are being destroyed, and we need strong, powerful voices like yours.”

We really have become confused about what it means to have a strong, powerful voice, haven’t we.

Tate became a Muslim, probably because its misogynistic teachings appealed to him. His connection to two of the most powerful far-right influencers online, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens should not be surprising. They all belong in the same sewer.

And just to clean our minds from this, please watch the short video below of my old boxing trainer, Stan Ward, who I dearly loved.

Back in the day, when women’s boxing was just starting out, he was one of the top boxing trainers for women. He had trained with all the greats, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mohammed Ali. He had been Ali’s sparring partner. If you can survive that, you can survive anything. Stan wanted me to be a professional boxer. He offered to train me for 6 months to get in the best shape of my life and he would set up a fight with Layla Ali, Mohammed Ali’s daughter. But I was a single mom and was starting InsideOUT Writers at the time, so I said n. I say this just so people know that I am not speaking from a place of ignorance on the topic.

What Stan says here is so important. He says that fighting is a mental. And that includes any kind of fighting, not just in the ring. He says that the reason fighters lose energy so quickly in a fight isn’t because they are out of shape, they could be in the best shape possible. It’s because of fear. AT is a man filled with fear, and a real fight reveals it.

What’s in your head and what’s in your heart is what’s important. Now how loud you can argue, not how many people you can fool. Eventually, the truth always comes out.

My two cents for the day!

BREAK FREE MEDIA has a sale on until the end of the month. Free and paid subscribers, I love you all. God bless you this Christmas week!

