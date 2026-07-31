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Jewish and Muslim IDF soldiers praying together

There are over 100 active armed conflicts globally, yet there's only one that people obsess about.

Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

As they say, “no Jews, no news.”

This despite the fact that the vast majority of conflicts worldwide involve Muslims killing each other and anyone else who opposes them on scales far more massive than anything happening in Gaza. To give an idea of how prevalent these conflicts are, here is a list of some of them:

Iraq: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency/Political Unrest

Nigeria: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Bangladesh: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

DR Congo: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Iran: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Tanzania: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Thailand: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Uganda: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Algeria: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Angola: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Morocco: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Ivory Coast: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Cameroon: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Niger: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Mali: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Burkina Faso: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Chad: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Benin: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Rwanda: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Tunisia: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Togo: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Libya: Islamic Terrorist Insurgency

Afghanistan: Islamic Civil War/Terrorist Insurgency

Ethiopia: Islamic Civil War

Myanmar: Islamic Civil War

Sudan: Islamic Civil War

Yemen: Islamic Civil War

Mozambique: Islamic Civil War

Somalia: Islamic Civil War

Central African Republic: Islamic Civil War

Pakistan-Afghanistan: Islamic Pakistan Border Conflict

It is a strange turn of events, that despite every single one of these conflicts involving Muslims killing Muslims or Muslims killing Christians and other minorities, it is Israel that is the focus of everyone’s hysterical obsession.

It is Israel that is committing genocide, when in fact it has been the Jews that have faced genocide after genocide, ever since God made his Covenant with Abraham over 500 years before Moses, 1,000 years before King David, and 2,000 years before Jesus.

Further down I will give short summaries of some of these nations at war. But first, let’s give a bit of background on Jews, who despite persecution wherever they find themselves, never gave up hope of “Next year in Jerusalem”, recited at the end of the Passover Seder. This hope goes back to the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE and the subsequent Jewish diaspora.

Finally, after numerous attempts to massacre every Jew, there came the Holocaust. Once again, the Jews refused to be wiped out completely. What to do with those pesky Jews.

In 1948, something unforgiveable happened. The state of Israel was formed. “Next year in Jerusalem” became a reality.

Immediately, Israel was attacked by the armies of every single surrounding Arab Muslim nation, vowing to wipe them out once and for all. But much to their consternation, Israel won that war and has been winning every war ever since.

Winning wars from their own state of Israel, growing stronger every year, was more unforgiveable than anything else. Jews became harder to kill off than ever before.

Every force that can be turned on Israel is now being used to destroy the tiny nation. How dare Jews be a majority. They must accept millions of Arab Muslims as citizens so that they can finally do what they have always vowed to do—commit the genocide of Jews. Because that is what would happen. Western nations are insisting on this when they all know, despite what they say out loud, that they would never want any of their countries to be a majority Muslim, living under the oppression of Sharia Law.

In order to get rid of the problem of Jews once and for all, it became necessary to accuse Israel of what in fact, it was fighting against: genocide.

To accomplish this indoctrination those who seek Israel’s destruction finally had a weapon better than any military army before: the internet. Propaganda is fed to billions of people within seconds, repeated over and over, indoctrinating the masses and inciting mobs across the globe to violence against Israel. As we are seeing, that violence is now extending to Jews throughout the world.

The lie that Israel is a genocidal apartheid state, even though this is absurd and easily refuted, is now believed by billions of people worldwide. What is most striking is how the West is turning against Israel. 50 percent of the British public believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Only 17 percent believe it is not, while a third said they didn’t know. Over half of American Democrats believe the same. Overall, three out of ten Americans believe Israel is committing genocide.

I have refuted that lie elsewhere. At the bottom of this essay, are links to find out more. What I want to focus on is one aspect of proof, which I stated at the top of this essay. There are over a hundred wars taking place across the globe and no one is protesting a single one of them. This is because no one really cares about genocide.

The fact that this lie is easily refuted doesn’t matter. People WANT to believe it. It is a way to justify the genocide of Jews.

This is the evil twist of the genocide narrative. Israel is accused of committing the very thing that is being committed upon it.

If anyone really cared about ‘Palestinians’, they would have been protesting against Hamas not Israel. Israel withdrew from the Gaza in 2005.

Here are the cold, hard facts:

Israel completely withdrew from Gaza in 2005, forcibly removing ancient Jewish communities spanning millennia to give Palestinians full control—yet faced rocket attacks within weeks. Gaza had significant economic potential in 2005, with functioning infrastructure, greenhouses, and international support for development projects. Hamas democratically won the 2006 Palestinian elections but then violently overthrew the Palestinian Authority in 2007, establishing authoritarian rule. Security restrictions developed in response to thousands of rocket attacks and suicide bombings targeting Israeli civilians, not as unprovoked aggression. Hamas consistently rejected peace initiatives and diverted international aid toward military infrastructure rather than civilian development. Multiple wars occurred because Hamas chose armed confrontation over diplomatic solutions, despite Israel’s repeated offers for ceasefire agreements. October 7th represented an unprecedented escalation involving systematic targeting of civilians, including children, elderly, and international visitors. Historical context shows a pattern of missed opportunities for peace, with violence consistently chosen over negotiation and coexistence.

And yet, the obsession that Israel is the evilest, most genocidal state that has ever existed incredibly grew to hysterical levels in the west AFTER October 7, 2023, when Hamas, along with Gazan civilians, I must add, invaded Israel and committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Their intent was to continue across Israel and kill everyone. They vowed to keep on committing more attacks just like Oct 7th until they had accomplished this goal.

Yet, on Oct 8th, across the West, protests took place, not against Hamas, but against Israel. Israel had not even counted its dead or seen how many hostages had been taken. They certainly had not responded militarily, as they had every right to do. Once they did respond, the hatred towards Israel and cries of genocide grew.

‘Palestinians’ are the only people who can commit genocide, proudly say they are doing it and become the victims when the people they are trying to genocide attack in response.

It becomes even more insane when one remembers that it wasn’t just Israelis or Jews that were killed and taken as hostages on Oct 7th. The United States, France, Thailand, Ukraine, Russia, the United Kingdom, Nepal, Germany, Argentina, Canada, Romania, Portugal, China, the Philippines, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Switzerland, Tanzania, Hungary, and Denmark all had citizens killed or taken hostage. Yet not a single nation responded against Hamas, joining in the fight with Israel, in defense of their own people.

Instead, most of the above nations condemned Israel for its response.

None of this makes any sense, unless one accepts that this isn’t about justice for ‘Palestinians’, it’s about justifying the genocide of Jews.

Next time someone starts obsessing about the “war criminal” Netanyahu, ask them if they know the name of the president of Nigeria (Bola Ahmed Tinubu), or Somalia (Hassan Sheikh Mohamud), or Yemen (Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al‑Alimi). Do they know the name of the leader of the Houthis in Yemen? That would be Abdul-Malik Al Houthi, accused of using child soldiers, horrific violence against the Yemeni people and planting an estimated 1 million mines claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

Tell them what is happening in those countries and ask why they aren’t more concerned; why they don’t condemn the presidents and jihadist leaders of those countries as war criminals when it is their own people that are being massacred. At least condemn the jihadist leaders. If they really cared about genocide, they’d know the names of the people actually committing it.

But you will not get a rational answer when you raise these points, I assure you.

It doesn’t matter. We must insist on repeating the facts, over and over. We must build a stronger army of wordsmiths who fearlessly tell the truth. We are going to need that fearless army in the near future, believe me.

In order to be better informed, here are a few of the countries at war and some horrific facts.

UKRAINE

Ukraine isn’t a war involving Islam, but I cannot leave it out since you’d think if anyone was going to be accused of being a war criminal in Europe it would be Vladimir Putin, but really no one cares very much about that. The Ukraine war has caused over 1.1 million to 1.5 million estimated total military casualties (killed and wounded), over 15,000 verified civilian deaths, and roughly 9.6 million displaced Ukrainians. (1)

On top of that, this war is being used by the United States as an experiment for the advancements of weapons. I've written a number of essays on the history behind this war and the rise of drones and autonomous weapons. Drones and other autonomous weapons are terrifying, but no one seems to care much about that either.

SUDAN

The civil war in Sudan has forcibly displaced over 14 million people (making it the world's largest displacement crisis), with conservative tracked fatalities in the tens of thousands, though expert and UN-backed mortality estimates range broadly from 150,000 to over 400,000 deaths due to direct violence, hunger, and disease.

More than 4.5 million people have crossed international borders into neighboring countries like Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan.

Specific sieges and ethnic attacks—such as offensives in Darfur and North Kordofan documented by the UN Human Rights Office—have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in isolated incidents alone. (2)

MYANMAR

“There is nothing left except death,” is how the people of Myanmar describe their country. Multi-sided civil war and military resistance have claimed over 100,000 lives and displaced 5.2 million.

SYRIA

Below is a photo of Damascus. Why didn’t the West rise up when they saw these photos. Where were all the celebrities? Civil war resulted in 656,000 deaths and displaced over 13 million people, with nearly 6.7 million becoming refugees abroad.

Displaced Syrians waiting to receive food

Currently, under the leadership of jihadist al-Sharaa, who President Trump has called a friend, Christians, Druze and Alawites are being massacred.

Following President Ahmed al-Sharaa's December 2024 seizure of power in Syria, the jihadist regime's persecution of religious minorities, including Christians, Druze and Alawites, has skyrocketed as the country undergoes a process of radical Islamization. Pictured: Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on June 22, 2025, after an attack by jihadists who murdered 25 Christians and wounded nearly 70 there during Sunday mass. (Photo by Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images)

As one example of many, a series of mass killings and massacres against Alawite people occurred in Syria from 6 March 2025 to 17 March 2025, with a resurgence in early April. Estimates of the death toll range from about 1,000 to 2,000, with some sources saying the majority of the victims were civilians.

Reliable data indicate 7,000 massacres of Christians and Alawites and unprecedented atrocities against civilians. Christian and other communities with a presence in these parts for over a thousand years are at risk of extinction. The attacks are carried out by armed groups aligned with the new government.

This is nothing new, so why doesn’t anyone care? Christians are being wiped out of Muslim countries, yet it is claimed by propagandists like Tucker Carlson that Israel is the country where Christians are being persecuted. This is absurd. (3)

YEMEN

The war in Yemen has killed an estimated 377,000 people through both direct fighting and indirect causes like hunger and disease. Additionally, the conflict has internally displaced roughly 4.5 million people, making it one of the largest displacement crises in the world. (4)

You’d think the wealthy celebrities would want to do something about this:

The country faces one of the worst hunger crises in the world; in 2023, 17 million Yemenis were food insecure. An estimated 1.3 million pregnant or breastfeeding women and 2.2 million children under five were in need of treatment for acute malnutrition.

In 2023, 23 million Yemenis lived without access to health care, but just half of the country’s health facilities were fully functional.

15.3 million people lacked access to water since the conflict extensively damaged Yemen’s water and sanitation infrastructure.

SOMALIA

Al-Shabaab militants fly the ISIS flag in Somalia Credit: ModernDiplomacy

Since the 1980s Somalia has been in constant civil war. The war has been marked by massacres by rival warlords, Al Shabaab terrorists, and Somali government forces. Between 350,000 and 1 million people have died since 1991. 2.6 million Somalis are internally displaced. 3.5 million Somalis, including 1.5 million children, face starvation. (5)

In 2022, there was a high risk of famine in the country that could affect up to 7 million people, close to half the population. I don’t recall any protests at universities. I don’t recall anyone accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of war crimes, since it seems he cannot keep control of his own country.

But, I forgot, all of these are Muslims countries. It isn’t Jews fighting for their survival against every Arab Muslim nation. It’s Muslims fighting and killing each other. Nobody cares about that. In fact, it’s an inconvenient truth that takes away from the lies. It’s Israel that needs to be accused of genocide so the real, final solution can take place. The genocide of Jews.

NIGERIA

Armed conflict in Northeast Nigeria has displaced over 2.2 million people.

More than 40,000 people killed since the start of the insurgency, thousands of schools and health centers destroyed, and vast agricultural areas rendered inaccessible. But the deeper damage has been economic and social.

People have been cut off from all economic activity. They are deprived of the ability to live from their work and preserve their dignity. (5)

Over 7,000 Nigerian Christians were killed by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen Islamists in the first 220 days of 2025. What about that? (6)

CONGO

Since January 2025, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), colloquially known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), has killed at least 967 civilians in various massacres, with most, if not all, of the victims being Christian villagers.

At least 43 people, including children, were killed 27 July 2025 in a brutal overnight attack on a Catholic church in Komanda in eastern Congo. (7)

You would think the United Nations would focus on these countries more than Israel. Yet, in 2024, the UN condemned Israel 17 times while the rest of world combined only 6 times

“Make no mistake, the purpose of the lopsided condemnations is to delegitimize Israel and to demonize and dehumanize Israelis,” said Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch.

“This demonization fuels the pro-Hamas agitators in America and around the world who today are targeting Jews with hate and violence on campus, at synagogues and community centers, and at their businesses.”

From 2015–2024 the UN has brought 173 resolutions against Israel versus a mere 80 against the rest of the nations of the world. Repeated annual tallies show Israel singled out many more times than the rest of the world combined [1] [2].

I could go on and on. I could fill a book with atrocities, yet it wouldn’t matter. It only makes people angrier; it only makes them double down on the lies. The point is to demonize Israel so badly that no one feels even a twinge of guilt, in fact they will believe they are doing the world a favor, if Israel is destroyed and Jews are massacred across nations until not a single one is left. This, they believe, will solve all the world’s problems.

I often remind myself of how Hitler fooled the masses:

“Hitler was never logical, because he knew that that was what he was expected to be. Logic can be met with logic, while illogic cannot—it confuses those who think straight. The Big Lie and monotonously repeated nonsense have more emotional appeal in a cold war than logic and reason. While the enemy is still searching for a reasonable counterargument to the first lie, the totalitarians can assault him with another.”

“Hitler’s psychological artillery was composed primarily of the weapon of fear. He had, for example, a network of fifth columnists whose main job was to sow rumors and suspicions among the citizens of the countries against which he eventually planned to fight...Fear began to direct people’s actions. Instead of facing the real threat of German invasion, instead of preparing for it, all of Europe shuddered at spy stories, discussed irrelevant problems, argued endlessly about scapegoats and minorities.”

Hitler would be proud to see his methods working out so well today. There is a new network of “fifth columnists”, those shady influencers whose “main job is to sow rumors and suspicions”. He would laugh in delight at the spy stories, irrelevant problems and arguments about scapegoats and minorities.

I am continually amazed at the insane comments on my own essays. It becomes overwhelming to even try to address them.

Mind you, no one will ever succeed in wiping out God’s people, the Jews. God made a Covenant and he will not break it. But that is precisely why Jews are targeted. Because this is a spiritual war between God and Satan, between good and evil. I realize that if I left that part out of my essays, I’d have a lot more subscribers. As it is, every time I remind my readers of this spiritual battle, I lose more in disgust. No matter. I will never leave it out. It is the truth. And I refuse to shy away from telling it.

I encourage everyone to watch Natasha Hausdorff’s speech, so you are able to argue knowledgably against the accusation of Israel committing genocide. I included all the brilliant speeches at this Oxford debate in my essay Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State? I consider these speeches by Natasha Hausdorff, Jonathan Sacerdotti, Mossab Hassan Yousef and Yosef Haddad to be perhaps the very best speeches on this topic.

Some other essays:

The Age of Drones

Ukraine's terrifying "People's Drone Project"

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