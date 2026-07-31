Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Gregory Barton's avatar
Gregory Barton
15h

The Gaza genocide hoax is dispensed with most efficiently by referring to the evidentiary standard for genocide which, unlike most crimes, is NOT beyond reasonable doubt, but specific intent or dolus specialis. That means that genocidal intent is irrebuttably presumed NOT to exist if another intent can be inferred from the same "pattern of conduct", (NOT random statements from politicians). That means that one would have to show that Israel's war in Gaza was NOT intended to defeat Hamas but "only points to the destruction of the protected group, Palestinians in Gaza. That simple, impossible, condition, alone shows that the genocide claim is a hoax.

https://bartonlaw.substack.com/p/totality-of-evidence-fallacy-another

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Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
16h

The ridiculous hypocrisy just gets worse and worse when laid out like this. The old adage ‘no Jews, no Jews’ is as strong as ever.

It’s a good thing all of those Muslims are staying in that huge list of destroyed countries and not travelling to the west.

Oh… wait.

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