The monopoly of tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook are unparalleled in corporate history.

Last month, an exclusive article in The Guardian revealed that in late 2021, Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, met with Yossi Sariel, the commander of Israel’s military surveillance agency, Unit 8200 to discuss moving vast amounts of top-secret intelligence material into the US company’s cloud.

Unit 8200’s leadership turned to Microsoft after concluding it did not have sufficient storage space or computing power on the military’s servers to bear the weight of the data they intended to collect.

The plan granted Israel’s Unit 8200 access to a customized and segregated area within Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Armed with Azure’s near-limitless storage capacity, Unit 8200 began building a powerful new mass surveillance tool: a sweeping and intrusive system that collects and stores recordings of millions of mobile phone calls made each day by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The recordings were kept in a separate and customized area within the cloud and were used for planning attacks, arrests, and routine operational activities. Disclosures about the role of Microsoft’s Azure platform in the surveillance project come as the US tech giant faces pressure from employees and investors over its ties to Israel’s military and the role its technology has played in the offensive in Gaza. In May, an employee disrupted a keynote speech by Nadella in an act of protest, at one point yelling: “How about you show how Israeli war crimes are powered by Azure?”

Before getting all worked up at Israel’s surveillance capabilities and its collection of this type of data, it is no different from what the US National Security Agency (NSA) does. Or Russia. Or China. If any of these superpowers decided collecting such data was “morally reprehensible” and stopped doing it, they would leave themselves severely vulnerable to their enemies.

We tend to think in terms of the power of nations and that power lies in tangible things such as the strength of its military. But the real power lies in the hands of tech giants.

In essence, tech giants—more precisely, cloud giants—have become the de facto regulators of states. Israel, and developed nations around the world, can legislate and speak about physical or digital sovereignty, but once its data and systems are stored on Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, or Google Cloud, the fate of that data lies in the hands of the companies, not the state.

Here are a few examples of tech giants acting against those dependent upon them:

In 2010, Amazon AWS suspended WikiLeaks’ accounts under political pressure and without any formal legal process.

In 2021, Amazon removed the Israeli surveillance company NSO from its cloud infrastructure after it was revealed that the Pegasus spyware was used to monitor journalists and human rights activists.

After the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, Amazon shut down the hosting services of the social network Parler, citing its failure to curb violent and inciting content—a critical blow to the platform.

During a pivotal push by Ukraine to retake territory from Russia in late September 2022, Elon Musk ordered Starlink to cut coverage in areas including Kherson, a strategic region north of the Black Sea that Ukraine was trying to reclaim. The move reshaped the front line of the fighting, enabling Musk to take “the outcome of a war into his own hands,” as one Starlink insider explained.

Space is a whole other problem and control over it could create new wars unlike any we have seen before.

SpaceX satellite

Unsurprisingly, military leaders around the world have expressed concerns over the dominance and control of SpaceX over satellite internet. As of August 1, 2025, there are currently 8,094 Starlink satellites in orbit. accounting for 65% of all active satellites. The constellation may grow to as many as 42,000 satellites in orbit. SpaceX has allegiance to one man: Elon Musk.

Israel has no desire to be answerable to one man. Just yesterday, Israel announced it has launched a new spy satellite that defense officials say sends “a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be - we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in all situations.”

The satellite, called Ofek 19, was part of a broader effort "to maintain persistent, simultaneous surveillance of any point throughout the Middle East.” Israel is one of the few nations globally with high resolution monitoring and intelligence gathering capabilities.

As for the problem of data collection, Israel can migrate all government and security data to the Nimbus Project, Israel’s state-run government cloud project. The description of the project on the Accountant General’s website is reassuring: efficiency, local investment, economic advancement, functional continuity, and survivability of services in Israel even in the event of disconnection from the global internet backbone. It also promises “sovereignty over the data,” meaning the services and data would be subject to Israeli law. (1)

However, this still does not solve the core issue. The massive Nimbus enterprise is based on mega-contracts signed with Google and Amazon to establish local zones in Israel and operate storage and memory services through these companies. In principle, nothing has changed: the infrastructure may be local, but the dependency on the tech giants’ terms of use remains. (2)

In all these cases, the companies relied on broad and ambiguous interpretations of their “terms of use” and “license terms.”

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as tensions between the US and China have heightened reliance on tech giants for advanced AI products ranging from surveillance tools to autonomous weapons.

Palantir’s share price has skyrocketed by 300%, giving it a $169 billion market capitalization—larger than Lockheed Martin (the largest weapons manufacturer in the world). Palantir was founded by Peter Thiel, who also provided the initial funding for Anduril, the brainchild of “Wonderkid” Palmer Luckey.

Palantir’s “AI platform” delivers the same sort of cloud-based data processing as Israel uses and has been integrated with Anduril’s autonomous software “Lattice” to deliver AI for “national security purposes.”



But beyond all of this, the fact of the matter is that we, the general public, are under increasing surveillance, not just from our own governments, but from the whims of tech giants upon whom our governments depend.

If these tech giants and their major investors decide they don’t like what a government is doing, or they don’t like the beliefs or the habits of a particular sector of the public, they can punish whomever they want by denying them access to their technology.

What happened in Ukraine can happen anywhere.

Despite how this surveillance network affects all of our lives personally, no one seems much interested in it. They are too busy feeding off the media frenzy of demonizing a nation far away (Israel) instead of focusing on the rights that are being taken away from them by their own governments in collaboration with these tech giants.

To find out more, please read Acceptable Torture, where I look into the founder of Anduril, Palmer Luckey, who is also the founder and designer of Oculus VR and Oculus Rift. Lucky has gone from playing with people’s lives in video games to playing with their lives in the real world. Luckey expressed his ultimate dream on his blog: how great it would be to create a game where, “If you die in the game, you die in real life”.

Luckey is just one example of the tech giants who are increasingly surveilling and controlling our everyday lives.

