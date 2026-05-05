Welcome to Break Free Mondays for paid subscribers. Thank you so much for being here!

Ben Gurion and the brave Israeli people

When the battle broke out, our public diplomacy began to speak of our imaginary victories, to put the Arab public to sleep and talk of the ability to overcome and win easily – until the Nakba happened…We must admit our mistakes…and recognize the extent of our responsibility for the disaster that is our lot. — Syrian historian Constantin Zureiq, 1948

This evening, I thought it was time to expose the false “Nakba” narrative. I recently read an article about it by Dr. Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen, a retired colonel who served as a senior analyst in IDF Military Intelligence, and it was so excellent, I’m sharing it below.

But first, a little background…