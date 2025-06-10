You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -11:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Forget the 56 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, of whom Israel believes 33 are dead.

The real hostage crisis happened on board Greta’s “selfie yacht” where she and her 11 other “human shields” were abducted by Israeli authorities and made to undergo physical exams to ensure they were in good health.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Just look at the horrifying photo below of the Israeli soldier handing Greta a sandwich wrapped in offensive plastic, probably not even organic or vegan.

What was she supposed to do in her starved state? Even a courageous and morally superior activist such as herself couldn’t resist eating it after so many days on the open seas. I bet a million bucks they gave her water in plastic bottles, too. Outrageous.

It brings tears to my eyes thinking how despite all their hardships at sea, not one of the brave activists onboard gave in to their hunger and ate a single bite of the vital aid they were carrying for Gazans.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated,” the flotilla crew said in a statement, failing to add that their “aid” consisted of less than one truck load.

To which Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer responded:

“This wasn’t humanitarian aid. It’s Instagram activism. Meanwhile, Israel has delivered over 1,200 truckloads in the last two weeks. So who’s really feeding Gaza and who’s really feeding their own ego? Greta was not bringing aid, she was bringing herself.”

What a brutally unfair thing to say!

The entertainment world immediately rallied around Greta and her crew. Here’s what some of them had to say about the horrific treatment they received.

“Legendary” rock band GARBAGE (perfect name) called for “the release of all involved immediately.” Forgive me if my first thought was, surely, they must mean the Israeli hostages held captive and being tortured and starved in tunnels under Gaza by Islamic jihadists. Silly me—I’m so embarrassed for my gaff. Of course he meant the “Gaza freedom flotilla hostages!”

Singer-songwriter Cat Power (who is that?) demanded “the immediate release of all 12 hostages taken by Israel in violation of international law. THE WORLD MUST ACT NOW. THIS IS A CRISIS.”

Norwegian singer Aurora shared an update that claimed the Israeli government offered Thunberg the option to “attack, arrest, or turn back”

Irish rap group Kneecap shared an earlier update that said: “Solidarity with Liam Cunningham (Game Of Thrones actor) and all on the ‘freedom flotilla’ to Gaza”. Remember this is the lovely group that tells its fans " The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP" and shouts "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" in its videos.

Bambie Thug , last year’s Eurovision entry for Ireland, also reposted an update that read: “We demand that Madleen is allowed to land safely and peacefully in Gaza with all activists unharmed”

Author Matt Haig said: “Like her. Don’t like her. But she is the opposite of ‘performative’. She is literally heading into a genocide with a target on her back.”

Wow, they get it, don’t they. It’s Israel that Greta has to fear. It’s Israel that will torture and kill her. It’s Israel that’s responsible for a genocide. It’s Israel that’s the real terrorist, inhumane state. Hamas is not the monster. If only Greta had made it to Gaza, she would have been safe! But no, she was captured by the bloodthirsty Israeli army and the world gasped in unison as they feared for the life of the gutsy girl.

Well, celebrities of the world, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Even though Greta missed out on Hamas’s special brand of hospitality—or any number of terrorist factions that roam Gaza, fighting now for power amongst themselves, as I mentioned captured, tortured and killed flotilla activist Vittoria Arigoni in my last piece—at least she got a lot of attention.

When asked what he thought about the whole thing, President Trump showed real concern for her welfare:

“She’s a strange person. She’s a young, angry person. She’s certainly different. I think she has to go to an anger management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her.”

Here is hostage Greta Thunberg on her flight back home, after “international pressure demanded her release.”

She doesn’t look very happy. Maybe she’ll take Trump’s kind words to heart and go into some serious therapy.

While Greta was on her important mission, I need to remind everyone once again of what I said at the beginning: 56 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, of whom 33 are believed to be dead.

Below is a photo of Israeli/American Gad Haggai and Israeli/American/Canadian Judih Weinstein, both killed on Oct 7, 2023, their bodies kept in Gaza as bargaining chips because Hamas knows how Israel values life while they value death:

This month, not long before Greta and her buddies swam in the sea and drank martinis, the evil Israeli army and the Shin Bet internal security agency conducted a special operation to retrieve their remains. May their memory be a blessing.

Below is the first page of a prayer for all the hostages. They need our prayers, even those who have been rescued because they still live every day with the horrors of what they experienced.

I copied the first page of the list below so you can see what it looks like. Here is the direct link to all the four pages.

I turn the horrors of this dystopian era into satire at times because the reality can be so gruesome, it’s hard to wrap our heads around it.

I’m currently working on my book about my experiences living in Luxor, Egypt and the horrors that I discovered beneath the smiling exterior displayed for tourists. I write about Egypt and Israel and Islam and the Middle East in general because I know about it from personal experience. It isn’t some bandwagon I jumped onto like opportunists such as comedian Dave Smith or Piers Morgan or any number of pundits who know absolutely nothing about the region but pretend to care because it gets them more money and a bigger audience. They repeat outrageous claims by faux historians like Darryl Cooper who is now the go-to voice of knowledge instead of those with actual knowledge such as Douglas Murray or Natasha Hausdorff. It’s really become an upside-down world.

If you want to see what I mean, watch this 15-minute video from the Global Jewish Channel. I really like how this guy breaks it down. It’s disturbing that this nobody Dave Smith has been given such a huge platform that someone with such a stellar reputation as Natasha Hausdorff has to lower herself to “debate” him on Piers Morgan’s show. The problem is, if she doesn’t, then it’s only voices like Smith’s that are heard. It’s a terrible dilemma.

I am quite proud to say that faux historian Darryl Cooper of the Martyr Made podcast has blocked me because of my writing.

I will continue to call out the hypocrisy and the lies of these influencers, with their purpose of inciting their millions of followers towards hatred of Jews. Make no mistake, this is the undercurrent of what someone like Greta Thunberg hopes to accomplish. Even as they promote themselves, they are promoting hatred of Jews. It’s that simple. They will never admit the simplicity of it all. They will say they care about the “children”. They will shroud the truth in a hundred other distractions. But we can see the real-life consequences for Jews across the world in how life is becoming increasingly dangerous each and every day.

Ultimately, God will be the judge.

Leave a comment

Share