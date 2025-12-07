BREAK FREE MEDIA HAS A CHRISTMAS AND HANNUKAH SALE ON!

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupting a Christmas Market in Brussels

In the video below Tommy Robinson talks about the potential erasure of a thousand years of Christian history.

Where can we see that today? In what is happening in the traditional Christmas markets across Europe.

As I wrote in Don't Ever Call Me a Far-Right Influencer, because I quote Tommy Robinson and defend his brilliant journalism, I have been accused of being “far-right” when I am as far from far-right as a person can get. I wrote in defense of Tommy along these lines in Tommy Tells the Truth.

Is there a growing danger of extremism on the right? Absolutely. People are being forced into a corner, because if you dare stand up for your own country against Islam—against the religion that literally calls for the death of all non-Muslims, YOU are the problem, not Islam.

I will continue to fight against the spread of this dangerous cult.

Here is part of what Tommy had to say, quoting from the above video:

I wanted to come and understand how do Israelis live surrounded by jihad.

How do they live? What’s the security implications? What’s our future look like? How much freedom do they have? So I come here and I saw your bus stops in 2016 and I saw the how fortified they were with security and I thought that’s our future.

I thought wow we’re going to have to live like this now. So, you understand in Britain we have to have fortified every town center is fortified with what I’d like to call ‘diversity barriers’.

Yeah. There are Christmas markets with police with machine guns. And I actually did a story on this where I showed the Christmas markets in Poland, in Hungary, and then I went to the Christmas markets that were cancelled in Paris, and the Christmas markets which are still happening but are fortified with blockades all around them in London, in Manchester, and said, “What’s the difference between these two areas?”

I think we all know the answer to that question. And here is just what he is talking about.

Below: BARRIERS AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET IN GERMANY SO NO ONE CAN RAM A CAR INTO A CROWD. ONE MIGHT AS WELL BE LIVING IN A WAR ZONE:

@antisemitismtoday Countering bias. Exposing truth about Israel. on Instagram: "Ch…

Below: CHRISTMAS MARKET IN GERMANY OVERRUN BY ISLAMISTS:

@mylifeyourlifeproject My Life Your Life on Instagram: "Merry Christmas, Germany 💀

.

…

Below: CHRISTMAS MARKET IN HAMBURG:

@_didier.neza Didier Neza on Instagram: "In Hamburg, Germany 🇩🇪 — An Islami…

Below: CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MILAN:

@antisemitismtoday Countering bias. Exposing truth about Israel. on Instagram: "Mi…

Below: CHRISTMAS MARKET IN BRUSSELS:

@ragingeuropeans Ragingeuropeans on Instagram: "Shame on you they yell to the Eu…

Below: MEANWHILE ALL IS PEACEFUL IN HUNGARY:

@gbnews GB News on Instagram: "Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban …

Below: CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ROMANIA AND POLAND:

@theradicalradar radicalradaruk on Instagram

Quoting Tommy again:

Poland and Hungary, they’re still enjoying their freedom. They don’t have to fortify. Why not? Because they haven’t had Islamic immigration into their country. So, we’re supposed to just accept the change to our nation when they’re importing, giving home to the Muslim Brotherhood, allowing Hamas, allowing all these terror groups to thrive and grow. And whilst that happens, we lose our freedom, we lose our safety.

We’ve got a thousand years of Christian history, and we are not going to give it up. That’s what I say. We’re not giving it up. We’re not about to just be silenced. But the problem is, well, the encouragement is that they managed through these slurs and these smears like they’re doing now to Israel, they managed to prevent the public speaking out. They managed to demoralize the public. They managed to paralyze them with fear because everyone was scared about being called a racist and rightfully so. Because that slur and that attack, if you want to know how powerful it is, it paralyzed our entire country’s police force, our government.

What’s the future for the Jews? What’s the future for the non-Jews [Christians]? Yeah. What does it look like?

Below is a brilliant illustration of how blind people are to this problem—until it happens to them.

When Tommy says warn that if you try talking against Islam and you will get death threats, this woman tells him that she doesn’t get death threats because she’s a ‘nice person’. Cut to seven years later and she admits that when she finally spoke out about the truth of Islam, her own family turned against her:

@triggerpod Triggernometry on Instagram: "“Try to talk about Islam, and you…

You cannot speak out against Islam, or you risk being killed for it. This is the problem with “moderate” Muslims, out of fear, they will never say one word of criticism against Islam. It takes courage for anyone to leave Islam. And then to speak out about it, it takes a kind of courage that very few have.

In the short video below, Tommy Robinson might not speak in highbrow English, but he speaks the searing truth about the Quran. The only way these more cultured Brits can respond is to resort to lowbrow name-calling of Islamophobe, of being a racist:

@_didier.neza Didier Neza on Instagram: "“Islamophobia” 🙄 Notice how they cu…

This is happening in prisons in the United States. Radicalization of prisoners to Islam.

@mindrushclips MindRushClips on Instagram: "Tommy Robinson warns: radical Isla…

Here’s the funny thing. Do you ever hear anyone getting angry about immigrants who come into a country legally, go through the correct process to get a Green Card or become a citizen? Of course not. Nobody has a problem with that. It isn’t that people are racist or Islamophobic or they hate brown or black people. It’s that they simply do not want ILLEGAL migrants allowed into their countries. What is wrong with being angry about illegal migrants. If you dare to say a word, you are labeled a far-right extremist.

Right now, in New York Jewish leaders, lawmakers, scramble to protect synagogues amid threatening anti-Israel protests. And as Tommy says above, he went to Israel all the way back in 2016 to find out the future of Britain. Instead of listening to his warnings, he was defamed, imprisoned, and on it goes.

That future that he worried about, that he tried to warn about it happening now.

I can only wonder what will happen in New York next Christmas.

I now must add this sad ending to my article.

10 dead and at least 19 wounded after a man in a car rams a large crowd gathered for a Christmas celebration in front of a church in France's Guadeloupe.

Share