I was trying to think of something to write for Passover and Easter as a “Reflections for a Sunday” essay. I can’t think of anything more important than this, so here it is.

This photo, from Ottawa, Canada, was drawn to my attention by a Jewish friend on X . Just the latest attempt to desecrate, eradicate and dismantle any and all symbols of Christianity and Judaism.

To drape a keffiyeh on a cross, purposely during Easter and Passover season, is a continuation of what happened last Christmas when Pope Francis inaugurated the nativity scene in the Vatican showing baby Jesus lying on a keffiyeh.

This sacrilegious display was organized by the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine, an organ of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Palestinian embassy to the Vatican.

Yes, in case you didn’t know, there is a Palestine embassy in the Vatican.

In 2015, the Holy See, the central governing body of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State, and “Palestine” established formal diplomatic relations, signing the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine.

In 2017, the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See was opened.

I didn’t realize it until I wrote this but there are near 81 Palestinian Embassies and 6 Consulates spread all over the world. The latest is Emmanuel Macron saying Paris could recognize a Palestinian state within months.

Here’s the pope meeting with Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican to open the embassy. (Vatican Pool/Corbis/Getty Images}

Please understand what this means. PLO chairman Yassar Arafat first met with Pope John Paul II in 1987 with the purpose of forming such an alliance. The agreement between Mahmoud Abbas and the pope is the end result. The Palestinian Authority is an offshoot of the PLO, a terrorist organization formed by Yassar Arafat with the express purpose of destroying Israel and killing every Jew.

In this 1993 video, a journalist interviewing Yassar Arafat asks about his own words to this effect:

“There will never be peace. The only thing we fight for is victory and that is the destruction of Israel.”

Here is the interview, with Arafat wearing his signature keffiyeh:

Arafat lies to the journalist’s face, flat out denies that he ever said those words and then proceeds to lecture her that she is the one believing lies while he is telling the truth.

Here are more quotes from Arafat, and know that THIS PLAN HAS NOT CHANGED:

“We plan to eliminate the state of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state. We will make life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion. We Palestinians will take over everything, including all of Jerusalem.”

“Peace for us means the destruction of Israel. We are preparing for an all-out war, a war which will last for generations...”

All Arafat ever did was to lie but he was a very good liar. A very good storyteller. The entire revisionist history of “Palestine” was made up by Arafat. He would be proud of those who came after him and who absorbed his stories and are now retelling them. Like pseudo-historian Darryl Cooper with his “Fear & Loathing in the New Jerusalem” podcast.

Millions, perhaps billions of Westerners, now believe those lies. Arafat is surely laughing in hell (or maybe paradise with his 72 virgins) at how successful his campaign has been, especially amongst young people in the West who destroy their own ancient symbols and embrace his.

In 1974, Arafat addressed the United Nations while wearing the keffiyeh that “Palestinian” supporters now wear, as I write about in my essay, "Professor Occupy" & the Bloody History of the Keffiyeh Scarf.

In his address, Arafat urged the UN to “firmly oppose any discrimination against any human being as to religion race or color” by Israel. He further objected to those who “call us terrorists”.

That he had the audacity to make such a speech, indeed, that he was given the legitimacy by the UN to do so, is unconscionable.

Only two years earlier, eight members of the Palestinian militant organization Black September had infiltrated the Olympic Village and had killed two members of the Israeli Olympic team, taking nine others hostage, resulting in the Munich Olympics massacre.

A mere SIX MONTHS prior to Arafat’s speech, members of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) had been responsible for the Ma’alot massacre.

115 Israelis, chiefly school children, were taken hostage, resulting in 22 children being killed with grenades and automatic weapons. Ultimately, 25 hostages were killed and 68 more were injured. Time magazine noted at the time that the attack was aimed primarily at undermining Israeli–Egyptian peace talks (because they DO NOT want peace) between Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat.

“Palestinians” never apologized for the massacre. In fact, in 2017, they reinstalled the monument to the Ma’alot terrorist who masterminded the attack.

The killing has not stopped, it has only increased, along with propaganda justifying it. The keffiyeh, the bloody symbol of terrorism, now represents “resistance” to American university students. It’s crazy.

With the internet and social media, the ability to spread lies has grown and outside forces like Iran and Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based, feed the West with a continual stream of propaganda, using bots and social media influencers to do so.

Perhaps it isn’t so incredible that Westerners elevate monsters like Hamas jihadists to martyrdom and adopt their symbols. After all, for years, our children have been indoctrinated in school to hate their own heroes. They run around desecrating beautiful Western works of art, and most insidiously, the focus has turned on twisting and demonizing symbols of Judaism and Christianity.

I remember during the BLM riots; during Easter, I posted on Facebook a photo of Michaelangelo’s Pieta and wrote how I had stood in front of it as a teenager and was in awe at its beauty, its pathos, its genius. It captured my soul.

I was immediately attacked as a white supremacist, a “Karen.” I was told the Pieta should be destroyed. It was “white” you see. I said, but it’s made of marble, that’s why it’s white. And it’s beautiful. That somehow proved even further that I was a racist. There was no logic to the argument, only hate.

Everyone on the “woke” left started saying Jesus was Black. And who was the Black hero that woke White folk started telling Blacks they should look up to? No longer Martin Luther King Jr, who linked Jewish history to the struggle of Blacks in America to overcome racism, but George Floyd, a violent drug addicted criminal who was killed by a White police officer and I am not going into all the questions that remain about that.

And then, yes, you guessed it, Floyd was elevated not just to the level of saint, but to the level of Jesus. Utter blasphemy:

It sickens me to put this here, but it is necessary to show how perverse this indoctrination has become. How step by step we got to the point where people have gone from turning drug-addicted violent criminals to turning terrorists who rape, torture and kill women, children and babies into heroes and “resistant fighters.”

At least one could feel compassion for George Floyd, but to have compassion and defend jihadists (who would also kill their defenders at a drop of the hat) is a whole other level of insanity.

But back to the painting. According to the New York Times:

In the summer of 2020, shortly after the murder of George Floyd, Kelly Latimore, a white artist who grew up surrounded by images of a white Jesus, decided to make a course correction. He’d paint the Virgin Mary and Jesus with gold halos encircling their heads — and both would be Black. Also, his image of Jesus would resemble Floyd, a Black man who had been killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Just as the Catholic Church later put a keffiyeh on baby Jesus, the Catholic University of America in Washington decided it was a great idea to honor the painting by installing a copy in its law school.

In trying to justify the painting, some people said, it’s just a Black Jesus, not George Floyd. But that’s not what the artist said:

When asked whether the painting depicts Jesus or Floyd, he always responds “yes.” “It’s not an either-or scenario,” he said in a phone conversation. “Is it George Floyd? Yes. Is it Jesus? Yes. There’s sacredness in every person.”

And now, of course, Jesus has morphed into a “Palestinian.” Wow, what will he be next?

Jesus was not any of these things.

Jesus was a Jew. Why do I even have to state the obvious?

As I was writing this, I was thinking, it’s all such meaningless drivel. But it isn’t meaningless. It has very real meaning and very real consequences as a result. What a coup for Islamists and their strange bedfellows, the woke left and right, to destroy everything that we in the West hold as sacred and replace it with new symbols, new history. It’s not just an invasion of a country. It’s an invasion of the minds of its citizens.

The recent debate between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith is a perfect example of how far this insanity has gone and I will be publishing an essay about that.

Imagine if anyone had demeaned Mohammed in this manner, portraying him as white, or as Jesus—or even portraying him at all, since this is haram in Islam. You can’t even draw a positive image of Mohammed. You will be killed. It happens regularly.

There are two Christian and Jewish symbols that are being twisted and demonized. The Star of David and the Cross.

Star of David

I won’t get into the whole history of this symbol, which people are twisting into something evil. But the term Magen David, which in Jewish liturgy signifies God as the protector (shield) of David, became an official seal of many Jewish communities from the 17th century onwards and a general sign of Judaism. (1)

Over time, the Star of David has been demonized. Over the past few years, that' demonization has escalated thanks to social media.

In 2020, the Star of David was taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'. Like, seriously, you couldn’t post an image of it on Twitter.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “Twitter … chooses to target the benign symbol of a victimized minority instead of the countless racists who use its platform with impunity.”

If Silverman thought Twitter was bad back then, he should check out what’s happening on X. The vilest Jew hatred is spewed day and night, and nothing is done about it. I have to go on X for research and I cannot tell you how toxic it is. You cannot report anything, it is ignored. For example, when someone threatened my life, I reported it. Crickets.

You now have thousands upon thousands of posts like this daily on X:

“The Star of David = swastika, both represent savage cruelty and ppl who have no respect for humans.”

And on Facebook (quoted on X):

Rutgers professor, Michael Chikindas, who is affiliated with their workers union, posted caricatures of Jews wearing the concentration camp "Jude" yellow star of David. Rutgers received $1.1 billions of taxpayer dollars this year.

And this person who goes ironically by the name Truth2Power:

Star of David does not exist in the Bible, nor in history. The notion is a fraud. It is the Star of Satan.

So, Jews are Satanists now. As with everything Jewish, the haters ascribe some evil history to this very important Jewish symbol and I’m not going to get into what all they say here, but it’s horrible.

There is no better example of trying to turn something beautiful and filled with hope into something evil and filled with despair than what the Nazis did to the Star of David:

But in keeping with their indomitable spirit, the Jews turned the yellow badge that they were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied Europe into a symbol of heroism.

To now take that symbol and once again desecrate it, knowing what it means to Jews today, magnifies the vileness of this behavior to new levels of horror.

The Cross

As a follower of Jesus, I have never worn symbols, like a cross. I grew up believing we should not wear outward symbols, nor should we make images of Jesus. We don’t know what he looked like nor is it important. We believe Isaiah 53: 2 describes Jesus when it says:

“For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.”

That’s not to say I cannot appreciate beautiful images and art, like the Pieta (unlike Muslims and the woke). It’s just for me personally, I have never felt comfortable having images of Jesus in my house or wearing symbols like a cross.

But since the rise of the ‘woke right” and people like Candace Owens and Russell Brand and so many others, and all of them “converting” and wearing their crosses, I’ve changed my mind. As an act of defiance and to make my position very clear because the waters are getting so muddied, I will be getting a necklace with a Star of David and a Cross, and I will be wearing it proudly!

I should add, that, as a follower of Jesus, the greatest symbol for me is the empty tomb. That’s what I celebrate at Easter.

“Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen…” ~ Matthew 28: 5-6

Jesus is risen!

Happy Passover to all my Jewish friends and Happy Easter to all my Christian friends. Many blessings to you all!

