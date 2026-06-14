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How could such silly men gain so much power. I can only imagine that Satan has a sense of humor. He plays with humans like a cat plays with a mouse.

Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Hitler

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When I started on Substack almost four years ago, it was considered the last bastion of free speech.

I had been canceled by just about everyone, left and right, liberals and conservatives. I was politically homeless long before most of the people now complaining that they are. With Substack, for the first time, I found a place where I could speak without being told to shut up every five seconds!

Now, I fear Substack has gone the way of all social media sites, X and Threads chief among them. Yes, we can still say what we want. But algorithms suppress our voices in the same way they do everywhere else, while promoting the most sensational pundits because that’s what people crave.

Back when X was Twitter, the battle was easy. We knew there were certain words that we shouldn’t say or we would get banned. We could get around it by cleverly changing our wording.

There was healthy engagement across the aisle. Sure, it could get brutal but at least we were talking to one another. I found I could reach a wide audience by having interesting, informative content.

I was eventually banned on Twitter when an article I wrote, The People's Medicine vs Merck's Billion $ Pill, about ivermectin went viral. It was linked too often to the evil word “ivermectin”. I had been getting around that problem by always writing the word with an eye symbol and then ver-mectin. However, other people weren’t doing that. They were sharing my essay with the banned word.

Eventually, my account was restored by Elon Musk. However, because I refused to fawn over him and continued to use my voice to criticize him, I was suppressed. My first essay on the topic was I Dream of Musk, written back in 2022.

As bad as Twitter, was, this had not been the case when Jack Dorsey was running it. He was not personally involved with Twitter. Anyone who makes it big on X knows they have to regularly make obeisance to Musk, who is now a trillionaire and the most visibly powerful man on the planet.

The second sin I committed as far as Elon Musk was concerned, was writing on Substack. Whereas on Twitter I could share outside essays that I had written, on X that was no longer permitted. X, like all social media, now wants to keep you captured inside the world of Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg or whoever the tech god happens to be. Now, people within social media worlds ask Grok or ChatGTP or Claude or whichever AI program is used to verify facts instead of researching outside that world for themselves. I call it “myopia of the mind.”

On top of this, Substack has now taken up the same policing method as other social media sites, relying on the community to complain about accounts they don’t like or find offensive.

If enough community members gang up and report you, your Substack voice will be suppressed. You will not be told this. It just happens. Insidiously. It’s virtual mob rule.

I was dismayed about a week ago to find Darryl Cooper’s The Martyr Made was #1 in History on Substack. Extremism is taking over Substack in the same way it has done on all other social media sites and in mainstream and what used to be called “alternative” media. It is all about clicks and the only way to get clicks is to be more sensational than the other guy.

But that’s not all. The purpose is to give the masses what they crave. And that is hatred of the “other”. And the other is Jews and the nation of Israel.

Darryl Cooper was given the keys to the castle by Tucker Carlson when he had Cooper on his show, introducing him as “the BEST and most HONEST historian in the United States”, and wanting to ensure that “everyone is aware of him”. I warned about this back in September 2024 in my essay The Perfect Storm, Part I, after which Darryl Cooper banned me on X.

I have no idea if The Martyr Made still is number one, but it doesn’t matter. This is what is sweeping across all social media platforms, including Substack. As a result, I went down a bit of a rabbit hole, looking at some of the Substack sites that now litter the landscape. I am only going to name a couple of them to give you the idea.

Here we have “Alexander the Outlaw” who offers up a Christian Nationalist Reading List.

This list is all that Alexander the Outlaw has published. You can look at the responses to find folks like “Armed Patriot” who describes himself as:

“White Christian National Socialist from Canada. I love to study God's word. I also study a lot of History. I speak English, French and German. I have 6 beautiful White Blue-Green eyed blonde haired Children.”

In and of itself, nothing he says is wrong. If a Black person can say “I’m a proud Black man”, etc. or Qataris and citizens of other Arab-Muslim states proudly assert that all citizens are Muslim Arab natives (you cannot be a citizen of a Muslim-Arab state unless you are Muslim), why can’t a White person say the same.

The problem arises when they inevitably carry on and say things like this, written by Armed Patriot:

The “look” of these groups are like the posers below:

European brotherhood AC England x AC Helvetica x AC Dietsland

I could list many white supremacist groups, but I am sticking to Active Clubs as an example of what you will find all across the internet.

This garbage is now all over Substack, as well.

Active Clubs are decentralized cells of white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups active in North America and Europe.

In the United States, Active Clubs are a nationwide network of localized white supremacist crews who are largely inspired by Robert Rundo’s white supremacist Rise Above Movement (R.A.M.) They see themselves as fighters training for an ongoing war against a system that they claim is deliberately plotting against the white race.

Here’s an example of Rundo. Articulate, blooming with good health, it’s no surprise he gets around in the end to blaming “da Joos”:

Accounts on Substack such as Will2Rise are connected to White Supremacist groups such as Active Club Dietsland , part of a broader network of white supremacist groups.

On the Global Extremism website, you will find a comprehensive list of far-right extremist and hate groups. Mind you, I’m not saying every organization listed there is what they say it is, I haven’t checked out every single one. I am just saying it is a good resource for research.

Active Club Dietsland has been linked to organizing alongside white nationalists and has been involved in combat training at gatherings of neo-Nazis in Europe.

Additionally, it has been implicated in transnational hate campaigns, indicating its involvement in broader extremist movements.

It is easy to cross the line from righteous indignation at what is happening with illegal immigration and rationally wanting to curb it, to using that argument to promote a political far-right agenda and allowing hatred of “the other” (Jews) to become an obsession.

Anything that can be used as a cover to promote the rationality of extreme white Christian nationalism is fair game.

The death of Henry Nowak is one example as is the near decapitation of Stephen Ogilvie by a Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, in Northern Ireland. The scene of Alodid attempting to hack off, yes, a WHITE man’s head, is bringing the worst nightmares into reality. We wonder how much worse can it possibly get.

Elon Musk’s response on X was the word RAGE.

As was Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farrage’s call for the public to respond with “ pure cold rage ” .

The result was anti-immigration protests, which developed into riots across Northern Ireland, with masked mobs hurling petrol bombs at cops and setting homes and cars alight.

Not looking much different, I’m afraid to the BLM riots during Covid.

And guess who is coming to Substack? Nigel Farage. He says the reason is because the government-controlled media twist what he has to say. So, he is heading to the last bastion of free speech. Yes, it is still holding on precariously.

Unfortunately, the extremism is unstoppable. People want it. They demand it.

However, you have to wonder at a government so disconnected from their own nation that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s response it to chastise the people of Ireland with:

“The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable. There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.”

Prime Minister, do you not realize there ARE reasons why the people of Ireland are rising up. Valid reasons. Violence is not the answer. But let’s be real. At a certain point, people have had enough of the lies, the corruption, the self-serving, self-righteous leaders who are so cowardly, they give in to the demands of radical leftists and Islamists out of fear they will lose their power otherwise. Except they lose their power anyway. This causes an extreme reaction from the right.

Hitler has become a mainstream hero, worshiped not just by a fringe crowd that can be dismissed as a bunch of pathetic weirdos. No longer do those who idealize him hide in the shadows, afraid to express their adoration. They state it publicly. They are not just crazies; they are intellectuals who have boldly come out into the open.

Such views are taking over Substack. Praising Hitler is all over the place.

Robert Hamburger wrote an excellent letter of concern on this topic, focusing on how Notes have taken over Substack, flooding out what was the reason why Substack was created in the first place—for journalists to have a home for thoughtful, highly researched essays targeting discerning readers.

Where have all the discerning readers gone? They have been captured by short, snappy Notes, just like on all other social media sites.

We now have accounts like Daily Dose of Hasanabi. All this guy does is post clips and news from Hasan Piker over on twitch.tv/hasanabi. Hasan Piker is the Nick Fuentes of the far left. Except there really is no more “far left” and “far right” because extremism on both sides is fast becoming the only options. People will justify their choices; they are desensitized to what extremism is. They won’t see their side as extreme at all. And anyway, what other choice do they have, the other side is “far worse.”

Corbin Trent’s Substack account called A Fight Worth Having with over 100,000 subscribers recently defended Graham Platner in Spare Me the Lecture on Graham Platner. Platner’s heroic struggles to overcome his past being criticized is compared to the New York Times apparently lame criticism of, yes, you guessed it, Israel: “While Israel was dropping white phosphorus on people in Lebanon, the New York Times called it a munition that “can be extremely harmful.”(not strong enough wording for Corbin Trent) White phosphorus burns through skin to the bone. They called it harmful. Like cholesterol. Like skipping the gym.”

Read any of these accounts and it always comes around to Israel. Always. Because Israel can never be criticized enough while folks like Platner should be excused.

Is the Senate corrupt? It certainly is. Since when has it been any different. However, the answer is not the guy below. Even though Corbin Trent says, “Graham Platner is more likely than not to improve the morality of the United States Senate”

Wow.

Meanwhile, those of us who refuse to be pushed into these extremes and stand firm on our support for Israel and, basically, the right of not only Israel but JEWS to exist, find ourselves silenced, discredited, demonized.

I have seen many express discouragements as no matter how much time and effort they put into writing reasonable articles and essays warning about the rise of antisemitism, they keep losing subscribers to more entertaining and sensationalist voices. People are relying on Notes and skipping reading more in-depth pieces that give real information, not emotional reactionism.

As with all other social media sites, a few enormous accounts on Substack rise to the top as there ceases to be any middle ground.

The purpose of social media, and in fact of all media, has transitioned to herding the masses to click on and share a few big accounts, thus increasing their visibility and revenue, while suppressing even larger medium-size accounts. Those few big accounts might even include some pro-Israel/Jewish voices. But in order to maintain relevance and continue to be fawned over as important influencers, resulting in earnings of hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars, these people know they have no choice but to bow to the will of those who made them successful. That means the tech gods who now manipulate and control the minds of the masses and bend them to the will of their AI, be it Grok or ChatGPT or whatever.

If this means praising Elon Musk on X, they will do it. Notice you will NEVER find any of the most successful accounts on X making one single teeny tiny criticism of Elon Musk. They know it would mean their demise. How is that free speech? I can guarantee you that as time goes on, those accounts that owe their success to whomever controls the platform where they have so much visibility, will be asked to compromise their integrity. What will they do? They will do what they are told. They will justify it by telling themselves that they can still do more good by compromising than by defying the tech gods. After all, what good would that do since it will silence them completely. But what they won’t tell themselves is that they have grown to depend on the fame and money and they don’t want to give it up.

I recognize this pattern because I lived in communist Yugoslavia during the 1980s, married to a famous singer, Aleksander Mezek, and I saw how it worked. Everyone knew the rules.

No one should have compromised from the beginning. No one should have ever bowed to Elon Musk or any of these mad men. People should have stood up to them. This is what I have warned about for almost four years now and people resented me for it. Now, it’s too late.

A good example of this is Tommy Robinson. I have stood by Tommy Robinson because he bravely disavowed the English Defense League (EDL) that he helped to form, citing concerns over extremist infiltration. But the media always reminds us of his association, never that he rejected the EDL or the reasons why. Tommy Robinson has consistently defended Jews in the UK and conducted some of the most brilliant interviews in Israel that I have ever seen.

However, unfortunately, he is now owned by Elon Musk. A lot of people will hate me for saying that. It was Musk who paid for his defense. Because I was raised by a Christian father who refused to compromise his integrity at every turn, I know exactly what happened to Tommy Robinson when he said “yes” to Elon Musk. From that moment onwards, he was owned by the man who is now the world’s first trillionaire. That is heady stuff. To be backed by such power. Robinson makes sure to praise Musk regularly. But what Robinson doesn’t understand is that he is nothing to Elon Musk except a pawn in a game.

I know if presented with such a choice, my father would have turned down Elon Musk’s offer. It would have meant prison for my father, if he’d been in a situation like Tommy Robinson. It would have meant persecution. But it would have meant he maintained his integrity and, paradoxically, his freedom. I know many people will not even understand what I am saying. But I see a bigger battle, spiritual warfare between good and evil, God and Satan, and just as Jesus refused all the temptations of Satan in the desert, when he showed Jesus the kingdoms of the world and said it could all be his if he just bowed down and worshiped him, so, too, we must refuse to bow to these tech gods, no matter the cost.

This is the ultimate choice we must make. It is not an obvious one and I know people have trouble with what I am saying—and in fact, I lose subscribers because I say it. But I am compelled to keep on saying it anyway.

Behind all these tech gods, perhaps Peter Thiel, is the most dangerous one of all. I wrote about him recently in One World or None? Peter Thiel talks Antichrist & Armageddon. He warns that AI is the anti-Christ—that is, all AI except his AI. If you don’t bow to his AI, then you are the anti-Christ, too.

He is probably most responsible for molding such tech gods as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and in fact, he is behind JD Vance becoming Vice President, which means he could well be the man behind the next president of the United States. All of these men dream of their own twisted version of the “master race,” with AI being the force bringing it about. This is nothing new, it is the same lie Satan told Adam and Eve in the Garden, just eat of this tree and you surely shall not die. You will be as God.

No, you won’t. It will never happen. But we are now at the point where these tech gods are so powerful, they have everything anyone on earth could ever want, and yet, they are no closer to dethroning God than the despots of the past. The older they get, the angrier and more afraid they become. No, they will not live forever. No, they cannot take it all with them. Thus, they become ever more dangerous as time runs out. Do not imagine they aren’t afraid to die and stand before the one and only God of the universe. They know there is a God, that is why they fight to unseat Him and take the throne for themselves. They are insane.

All of the little men on Substack that I have quoted here, and millions more, working out so hard in the gym and dreaming of the master white race, are pawns in the game of these tech gods. And by the way, the tech gods don’t care how many illegal migrants come into any Western country. They love and promote the chaos. The masses are irrelevant anyway, except as food for the Vast Machine, in the words of John Twelve Hawks, whose book The Traveler is one of my favorites.

As I finish editing my book, The Seduction of Islam, I have no intention of bowing out of this battle. I always remember what my father used to say. Winning has nothing to do with coming in first in the race. It has to do with knowing in your heart, based on all the challenges of your own life, that you DID YOUR BEST. He always said, “That’s all you can do. Your best. But make sure you do it. Don’t fool yourself. Don’t compromise. Don’t pretend. There is no greater satisfaction than knowing you did your best.”

Jesus gave up everything. He went willingly to the cross. That is our example. It seemed as if he gave up the fight. But he was the greatest fighter of all. He finished the race. I know this, no matter how bad things appear to be:

“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” —Philippians 1: 6

And I heard this Bible verse often from a young age and it sustains me now:

“Let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God." —Hebrews 12: 1-2

Patience is the key. Nobody has it anymore. Don’t give in to the frantic screams around us, saying we must have immediate gratification for everything we do or it is pointless. Don’t worry about those who deride and threaten.

Hitler was wrong when he said, “It is not truth that matters, but victory.” Hitler lost in the end. Yes, evil went elsewhere, it always does. The battle against evil will not end until God ends it. But that is why we fight no matter what, knowing that Truth will triumph.

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