Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Dog's avatar
Dog
4d

Karen, you age beautifully like fine wine - your writing hitting higher notes with each new article.

No surprise about substack. Where there's money there's greed and greed is the measure of compromised morals - if they ever existed. We know little about who's behind substack be it the CEO or whoever is behind him. It's entirely feasible that substack is going to plan and was always intended to degrade to the will of the masses and evil.

Regarding the tech demonics, "The older they get, the angrier and more afraid they become. No, they will not live forever. No, they cannot take it all with them. Thus, they become ever more dangerous as time runs out." Precisely. The major players have reached ages where "it's now or never" to try to achieve control. They know their the singularity is unlikely and waiting means missed opportunity for ultimate power, so now (the next few years) is make or break time. Exactly why data centers are rising like weeds and why the government is supporting and probably encouraging them. It's the control grid that despots of the past couldn't even imagine. And when thinking of the known tech cabal, the VCs behind them are just as perverted and evil - they are the enablers.

However, none of them are the true masters of society. We really don't know the names of the high ranking globalists and the families that they are a part of. Lots of naming names goes on, but no one can be sure who they are. The politicians and tech fiends are underlings to them. Who cares if musk becomes a trillionaire. They are still more wealthy and powerful. musk was made and they allowed it for whatever purposes. He's just their foot soldier in the end.

We are reliving Germany in in the late 30's. This is the rhetoric before the war. What's coming soon is probably unfathomable.

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Janine Martin's avatar
Janine Martin
4d

I totally agree with you Karen. I have noticed myself losing a number of Free Subscribers after I posted Pro Israel and pro Jewish Notes ... and I have deleted some shocking antisemitic sites.

I also believed that Substack welcomed more intellectual in depth articles, but I find these are the ones that get totally ignored, either by algorithms or who knows what? When I post my main interests in art, The River Wye and nature ... my following improves. Its innocuous and non political.

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