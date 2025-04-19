People can platform whoever they want to. They can take crypto-Nazi sympathizers and give them a bigger megaphone than Hitler himself had! That's the American way. But they will destroy their own side first, and maybe their country second. ~ Saul Sadka, Author, The Intertextual Tanakh, Bible Scholarship

Below is the entire “debate” between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith, in case you haven’t seen it yet and you want to give it a try. At any rate, I’m here to break it down for you.

The “debate” (and I say that in quotes because this is more like Dave Smith and Joe Rogan vs. Douglas Murray), just about broke the internet. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like it. It’s important to talk about why this happened.

As I studied this debate, one of the most disturbing aspects was the comment section.

If you go to the debate on YouTube, you will see over 116,000 comments and almost all of them are making fun of Douglas Murray.

Comments like:

I just developed some deep ass wrinkles making a “wtf is this guy talking about” face while listening to Douglas Murray talk in circles for three hours.

This is where we most assuredly see proof of the growing divide between reason and ignorance. It is a choice people are making; they are choosing ignorance over reason.

When the Bible says that God gave them over to a strong delusion so they would believe a lie, this is what it’s talking about.

I have no doubt Dave Smith sincerely believes he is on the side of truth. Smith has Candace Owens, one of the most unhinged antisemites on the planet, telling him so:

I am so glad that Dave Smith is going viral globally. I get to say, “I knew him when”. People know the truth when they hear it spoken. Years of lies and politicking are so easily destroyed when the truth is platformed just once….

The last person I’d want to hear saying, “I knew her when,” would be Candace Owens. If that ever happened, I would be seriously questioning what I was doing wrong. But of course, Smith doesn’t question this. It doesn’t matter that most of his fans hate Jews. He isn’t going to self-reflect about that, nor is Joe Rogan going to self-reflect about how his own fans have changed since Oct 7th. This is odd since what they always fall back on is that they are “just asking questions,” but never about themselves.

To illustrate the contrast between reason and ignorance and before we get deeper into the topic, here is war expert John Spencer who says:

“Smith is not making an appeal on facts. He's making an appeal on emotion.” You can watch it here.

But as we shall see, being an expert is a sure sign that you cannot be trusted. This huge divide didn’t happen overnight. And I want to get into how we got to this very dangerous point in America.

To set the stage for the contrast between these two men, one the offensive expert and one the likeable comedian, check out this hilarious meme :

Today on the Joe Rogan Experience, eminent scientist Albert Einstein and Bozo the Clown will debate the topic "Relativity: Real or Conspiracy?"

Albert Einstein obtained a bachelor's degree in physics from the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School in 1900. He also received a PhD in physics from the University of Zurich in 1905. Additionally, he received several honorary doctoral degrees from various universities.

Bozo is a Clown who likes to throw pies in people's faces while spraying them with seltzer. He also hosts a popular children's show.

This is the essence of what happened during the debate between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith. Reason was vilified while ignorance was glorified.

It all started with Rogan and Smith accusing Murray of criticizing pseudo-historian Darryl Cooper’s views without ever having listened to any of his podcasts.

But that’s not what Murray said. Murray said that he tried to listen but had to stop, presumably because it was so awful.

Murray says you don’t have to listen to much of Cooper’s shtick to know it’s a waste of time. When bringing up specifics, Murray takes issue with Cooper’s assertion that “Churchill is the bad guy.”

Joe Rogan immediately interrupts him, insisting, “That’s not what he said.”

When Murray tries to continue with his point, Rogan interrupts him again, repeating, “That’s not what he said.” Rogan doubles down, insisting it was all just a joke Cooper was having with his friend Jacko. It was “hyperbole,” he says.

Rogan is quite sure he is right. This is because he heard this repeated a lot on the internet and it agreed with his already established point of view. He didn’t need to verify for himself what Cooper said.

This is disturbing because Rogan is obviously a smart person with the ability to reason independently but he chooses not to.

It is also ridiculous because, despite Murray having acknowledged that he hasn’t watched much of Cooper’s episodes and Rogan claiming that he has, it’s clear Murray knows a lot more about what Cooper actually said than Rogan does.

Well, here’s Cooper’s own words, in black and white saying it WASN’T hyperbole:

Then there’s Rogan and Smith defending Cooper, insisting he’s not on Hitler’s side. Murray should have quoted Cooper saying this:

Cooper literally says that it would have been better if Hitler and the Nazis won the war. But I can assure you, I will have angry people messaging me, insisting that that’s not what Cooper said.

With great disdain—and rightfully so—Murray contends that nothing Cooper says about World War II is new. His theories are stolen almost verbatim from history revisionists like David Irving and his debunked 1977 book Hitler’s War, as I wrote about in Remaking Hitler.

Here’s Cooper’s own words:

A great book? How does anyone take Cooper seriously when he says stuff like this?

In fact, in 2005, Irving was convicted of being a Holocaust denier, a crime in Germany and Austria. During Irving’s trial, he admitted that up until 1989 he had denied that Nazi Germany had killed millions of Jews, until he saw the personal files of Adolf Eichmann, the chief organizer of the Holocaust.

"I said that then, based on my knowledge at the time, but by 1991 when I came across the Eichmann papers, I wasn't saying that anymore and I wouldn't say that now," Irving told the court.

"The Nazis did murder millions of Jews," he confessed.

So, here we have Darryl Cooper purposely misleading his fans by citing Irving’s lies in his 1977 Hitler’s War, even though Irving ADMITTED in 1991 that he was wrong.

Murray could have pointed out Cooper’s interview with Rogan where he devotes a long segment to explaining away Adolf Hitler’s antisemitism as Rogan nods along:

He claimed among other things that Hitler opposed the mass 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom and that Hitler came to be antisemitic from feeling the reason Germans were in a “sorry state” was because “they’re being manipulated by the Jews, by the Jewish press, by the Jews who own the theaters and put out the films and whatever else.” He added, “I think the thing that gave it emotional valence for him is that his antisemitism is what allowed him to love the German people.”

In a September 2024 interview with Tucker Carlson , Cooper falsely suggests that:

…the murder of millions of Jews was an unintended consequence of Hitler’s unpreparedness for war, and that the Jews killed in concentration camps just simply “ended up dead there.”

Notice how Cooper is not averse to quoting those he considers to be experts; they just happen to be experts who agree with his twisted version of history that desperately tried to put Hitler and the Nazis in a more empathetic light.

Murray could have mentioned one of Cooper’s most shocking tweets, where he says Hitler marching into Paris was infinitely better than the display of the Last Supper at last year’s Olympics:

Most certainly, if you are a Christian or simply a decent human being, the Olympic display is disgusting. But to say it is worse than 567,600 French military and civilian deaths, and more than 75,000 Jews sent to death camps where about 72,500 were killed, is absolutely outrageous.

Murray could have cited this tweet that Cooper also repeated on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, where he flat-out denies the facts of history:

It should be noted that “the Jewish problem” is a euphemism for the genocidal Nazi theory that Jews are a corrupt and inferior race that is to blame for all of Germany’s (and humanity’s) problems. Their solution to this problem was first ethnic cleansing, then the genocide of all Jews.

Murray could have mentioned this disturbing tweet and asked Smith what in the world Cooper might have meant by it:

But even if Murray had raised all of these points, I seriously doubt it would have made a difference.

Next, there was the “expert” controversy.

“What, do you have to be an expert,” Smith scoffs to Murray.

And this is where Murray completely loses his credibility with the Rogan/ Smith/ Cooper audience, if he ever had any in the first place, by talking about experts as if they might have something of value to contribute.

Which of course, they do.

That doesn’t mean that ordinary folk with a good dose of common sense don’t have something of value to offer, too, and can, in fact, sometimes be smarter than the experts themselves.

Murray’s posh accent added fuel to the fire, with Smith and Rogan fans accusing him of being an authoritarian elitist snob. Giving credence to experts in his posh accent proved Murray wasn’t to be trusted, just as so many had come to distrust experts during Covid.

When John Spencer offered his expert opinion of Dave Smith and his theories on warfare, he was bashed as corrupt and untrustworthy, an agent of the state, precisely because he was an expert.

Most certainly, Spencer is an expert. He is the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies and the War Institute at Westpoint and the Executive Director at the Urban Warfare Institute.

As Spencer says:

Dear lord, Dave Smith thinks he is the first person to critically think about the morality of war. He thinks no one else has asked these questions before, not Thucydides, Thomas Aquinas, or any other voices until his. Then he fails to accept the fact that the legal frame work inherently reflects moral considerations by translating imperatives into binding rules that regulate how wars are fought, regardless of whether the war itself is deemed just. This is the literal definition of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Never mind that the brilliant Natasha Hausdorff, Official Barrister & International Lawyer Advocating for the rule of law and its equal application, chimes in and calls Dave Smith, “legally illiterate.”

Smith and his fans love it. He probably gained another hundred thousand followers because some true experts told him off. That just proved he’s right.

It was during Covid that those on the left first started berating ordinary people on the right for just “asking questions.”

“Oh so, you think you’re an expert,” they would mock conservatives who disagreed with the mask and vaccines mandates. “Do you have a PhD in anything?” “Are you a scientist?” “Are you a doctor?” “Then shut up.”

I don’t think Murray fully understood the depth of the resentment and distrust conservatives built up during that time for liberals and their “experts,” thanks to the name-calling, the shaming during Covid that they experienced.

Here are some points that I wish Douglas Murray had made about experts:

It’s insane to discount experts, simply because they are experts. If you are having heart surgery, you don’t scoff at heart surgeons as being too arrogant, choosing to go to a car mechanic instead. Because, you know, car mechanics know about the inside of things, and anyway, everyone’s favorite car mechanic read a lot about heart surgery and he’s a very cool, down-to-earth dude who talks about it online and has over a million followers. No, you don’t go to that dude. You go a heart surgeon—an expert—and the best one you can find, because you don’t want to die.

He should have explained what he meant by experts in relation to Covid because that’s when so many people became distrustful of them, and rightly so. During Covid there were the state approved experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. But there were plenty of other experts who disagreed with them. There were doctors in the field who tried to present their findings and who were discredited and lost their jobs as a result.

As Dr. Scott Atlas said in a 2023 Newsweek article:

Numerous experts—including John Ioannidis, David Katz, and myself—called for targeted protection, a safer alternative to widespread lockdowns, in national media beginning in March of 2020. That proposal was rejected. History's biggest public health policy failure came at the hands of those who recommended the lockdowns and those who implemented them, not those who advised otherwise.

Since then, we have come to understand how Facebook and Twitter were pressured by the government to suppress stories and ban accounts. I was banned from Twitter for questioning the Covid mandates.

Perhaps the best example of how this suppression of alternative ideas backfired was when the establishment and the media conspired to silence and discredit Donald Trump only to have Trump reemerge stronger and more popular than ever. Two years ago, who would have ever thought he’d be president again. And here he is.

Whether you hate Donald Trump or love him, the fact remains that he captured the hearts of Middle America’s common man that were so despised by the educated East and West coast liberals. Those liberals have only themselves to blame, at least inpart, for Trump’s election and how far the pendulum is now swinging toward the far-right side.

I wish Douglas Murray had furthered his point by reminding the audience that there have been plenty of experts down through history who were discredited by the establishment and then proved right.

One of my favorites is Ignaz Semmelweis. A Hungarian doctor, who worked in the Vienna General Hospital, he became known as the father of hand hygiene.

In 1847, Semmelweis noticed that a student/doctor-run clinic had a much higher death rate than the clinic run by midwives, sometimes three times higher. Through painstaking observation and statistical analysis, Semmelweis realized that the students examined the women after carrying out autopsies in the mortuary, whereas the midwives did not.

Semmelweis ordered the students to wash their hands and almost immediately, the mortality rate fell from 18 percent to one percent. Semmelweis took it upon himself to perform an autopsy on every woman who died of the disease. The result: he knew more about childbed fever than any of his more senior colleagues.

His superiors saw Semmelweis as a threat and he was ostracized and eventually fired from the hospital where he had saved so many lives. He suffered a mental breakdown and was put in an asylum. Tragically, he died of an infection from a wound on his hand, the very thing he had worked so hard to cure in others.

The so-called "Semmelweis Reflex" refers to the propensity to reject new ideas if they challenge established ones — no matter how compelling the evidence is for the new ideas.

This is what happened during Covid. Those in power would not listen to any voices other than their own, and when their orders to the public failed, when they lied and doubled down on their lies, people lost confidence in them.

By the time Murray and Smith get to the debate on the war in Gaza, Murray has lost all credibility with all of Smith’s fans and most of Rogan’s, too, because he is now known as an expert. When Smith expounds on the war as if he knows what he’s talking about, Murray asks him if he’s ever been to Gaza. Has he ever been to the crossing points. Has he ever been to Israel.

“No, I’ve never been,” says Smith belligerently.

Murray is shocked. He asks how someone can make a career out of talking about a place when he hasn’t even made the effort to go there.

Rogan chimes in, as if what Murray is saying is ridiculous. “So, you have to touch the ground,” he says, and this has to have been said sarcastically, because how else can one interpret a statement like that.

No, Smith doesn’t have to “touch the ground.” But if the country is reachable, and he spends all his time talking about it as if he’s an expert (but then denies being one when he is challenged) and yet refuses to visit it, shows derision when someone suggests that it might be helpful for him to do so, how can anyone take him seriously?

One of the reasons why I can speak with authority about Islam is because I lived in Egypt for three years and was married to an Egyptian man and I know what it’s like to live under Sharia Law.

As a child, I had experiences in the Middle East that greatly influenced me.

As an adult, I visited Israel, spent time with a Jewish family in Tel Aviv and went with them to visit their Arab friends in Jerusalem. We stayed with that Arab family in the Arab quarter. Israel is the freest, most exuberant country I have ever visited. I loved it. Of course, it is not so exuberant now.

I have visited over 60 countries in my life. I have lived for short periods of time in Bolivia, Costa Rica and Morocco. As a child, I have lived for longer periods of time in villages in Switzerland and France. As an adult, I have lived for long periods of time in the UK, in what was then Yugoslavia (in the 1980s) and most recently in Egypt. I know what it’s like to live in villages under communism and under Islam.

I remember listening to Candace Owens’ embarrassing assertion on a podcast that when she went to Jerusalem, she was shocked when her guide pointed out the “Arab quarter” and right then, she knew that Jews were confining Arabs to ghettos just like Jews had been confined to ghettos during World War II. It’s funny to watch her facial expression as it’s explained to her that most cities have an Italian quarter, an Armenian quarter and so on. You can tell she is having none of it. It doesn’t matter if this is true. She is always going to insist that Arabs are confined to ghettos in Jerusalem because that’s what she wants to believe.

Dave Smith is the same. He is never going to go to Israel; he is never going to listen to anyone who knows what they are talking about because it would contradict what he has now built his entire “career” on. He worked hard to build that career and give his audience what they want to hear. He has a family to support, after all. And he is earning a lot of money spreading these lies, so he is going to keep telling himself they are true and is not going to stop.

And what about Joe Rogan? People keep insisting to me that he doesn’t take a position, he just has people on that interest him. I have had multiple people tell me that he presents both sides and that he’s had Douglas Murray on before. Yes, that’s true.

But that was before Oct 7, 2023. That was before the world changed forever. The last time Rogan had Murray on was in 2022. Rogan’s fans were very different then. Nobody cared about Gaza. Tucker Carlson wasn’t yet promoting Darryl Cooper and his subtle antisemitism. Nobody was listening to hours upon hours of podcasts of their favorite Jew hating influencers.

Go back to Rogan’s interview of Murray in 2022 and read the comments from those days where everyone loves Douglas Murray. Comments like this one:

Douglas Murray is the perfect Rogan guest. Intellectual, yet down to earth. Doesn't suck up to Joe yet isn't weird or confrontational about it. Has his own input to the conversation, yet isn't overbearing. 10/10 would like to see him again.

And this one:

This is an old podcast episode, but I watched it again for the refreshing dose of sense that Douglas brings to everything he talks about. Please JOE...PLEASE...have him on again - especially with everything that's going on in the UK right now.

Well, Rogan did have him back on again a few days ago and, as I mentioned at the start of this essay, the comments now deride Murray. Here are a few more:

Murray's opinions is what make this world keep on rotting.

The whole podcast in a nutshell. Douglas: "Isn't it weird?" Joe and Dave: "What's weird?" Douglas: "Exactly."

Much respect to Dave for speaking up against Douglas’ views. This gives me hope for humanity!

This Murray guy sounds like a character out of south park.

Going back to Rogan’s interview with Murray 2022, I got chills listening to his prophetic words.

He tells us that we all have different facts now and different versions of how we got there. He laments how hard it is becoming to reach people. People used to be united. And I quote:

And then came Covid, then George Floyd, then Afghanistan, then Ukraine and you take that almost nobody in that common family tree of things ends up in the same place on everything. Some of them end up in such a different place that it's just I don't know how I can reach them, they're in a kind of unreachable place and I think that's very likely to be what the future is going to be like for a long time.

I had a late friend Deepak La, a wonderful Indian-born Economist who I remember towards the end of his life, he used to say, “You know everyone says, Douglas, that the era of atheism will just sort of continue, but it won't. We're entering an era of polytheism; everybody has their own gods,” and that I think that's true. It's not just they have their own gods they have their own obsessions, and they have their own versions of everything and how they got there and what they're meant to be doing and so I think it's going to be a huge cacophony and it's going to get worse and worse.

Douglas Murray was and still is absolutely right. In this “debate” it was as if he lives in a completely different world and experiences that world in a completely different way than Dave Smith and Joe Rogan.

Murray lives in the world of reason and critical thinking while Smith, Cooper and even Rogan have embraced the world of ignorance and delusion.

After the debate, attorney Will Chamberlain commented:

To the extent there was an actual debate between Dave Smith and Doug Murray on Rogan, Murray won it, mostly by default.

To which Darryl Cooper responded:

Two kinds of people watched the Dave Smith vs Murray “debate”: 1) hardcore Zionists like Will who’d say Murray won no matter what, and 2) the entire rest of the world, who were so put off by Murray that it’s negatively affected their opinion of British people in general.

Yes, he actually says Murray put off the entire rest of the world—except for hardcore Zionists. Appealing to emotion instead of reason.

You see, even when Cooper thinks he isn’t, he still can’t stop making antisemitic remarks.

Daryl Cooper has now written a kind of self-defense essay on his MartyrMade Substack where he tries to prove that he isn’t antisemitic at all and he really likes Jews, at least certain Jews who “pass the test.”

He tells a story about three Jews walking into a bar and two of them leave in a huff due to offensive remarks being made about them. But the third one is a good sport, a macho guy who takes it all in stride. Darryl says this is the guy he loves. Darryl says he loves this Jew because he “passed the test.”

What test? Why does the Jew even have to pass a test? Why this constant obsession with Jews?

Again, Cooper can’t help himself, he can’t stop saying antisemitic things. But hundreds of thousands of people will tell me I’m wrong.

Once again, the comments are always telling. One person says he disagrees with Cooper because he isn’t coming out strong enough against Zionists.

Cooper responds:

“We don’t really disagree. Don’t give in to blind hatred was the main point, everything else was just there to make it an essay instead of a tweet.”

Yeah, so, it’s okay to be antisemitic. It’s okay to hate Zionists. Just don’t be so obvious about it.

Somebody else says:

My general rule of thumb is that there is a difference between Noticing and Obsessing.

And Cooper responds:

Good rule.

But then, the subtlety is broken when someone else says:

Darryl I just want the revisionist, “Hitler was misunderstood” stuff.

And Darryl can’t help but reassure him:

Oh, it's coming.

To which the guy responds:

I love you.

Of course, Cooper doesn’t answer that one.

Cooper hasn’t changed his stance. He still believes Hitler should have won, Zionists are evil, and Jews are intent on ruling the world (a point he clearly makes in his Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem series, which is so filled with lies about the history of Israel it’s beyond belief).

Maybe his lawyers told him he should write that essay, just to cover his ass, since so many people who hate Jews follow him on social media. And now that he’s written the essay, people like Joe Rogan can say, see, he isn’t antisemitic. He wrote an essay where he says he likes this one Jew guy.

Trust me, now that the essay is out there, Cooper will be right back to preaching what he’s been preaching all along, and probably more so, as more and more people grow bolder expressing their blatant Jew hatred.

It is certainly true that all voices should have the freedom to speak, to write, to tweet, to express their thoughts and ideas, their hopes, their fears. That includes Dave Smith and Darryl Cooper and the countless others like them.

We shall see how well their voices stand the test of time.

Somehow, I think long after Dave Smith’s and Darryl Cooper’s voices have been forgotten, Douglas Murray’s voice will remain.

Because no matter how much darker the world grows, how much more confusing it becomes to tell truth from fiction, reason always wins over ignorance. Light always shines through the darkness.

