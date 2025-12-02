Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j p m's avatar
j p m
26m

I don't know if the UK can survive all these radical Islamist settler colonizers gaining power in so many different institutions. If their Christian conservative youth are also listening to Qatarlson, Owens and the Nick the Groper it's over soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Dog's avatar
Dog
1hEdited

I'm fine with this. I'm not convinced that a place tied to cecil rhodes and that begat bill clinton was ever that wonderful overall. I have to believe that it always was flawed, the least of which would be its position in elitist society.

So let it degrade itself further and hopefully into oblivion. Until the UK awakens and rights itself it and its institutions, it will continue to surrender to the vile aspects of humanity including islam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture