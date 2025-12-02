Please subscribe to BREAK FREE MEDIA if you haven’t yet. It is because of your support that I am able to continue this work. Thank you!

Things are going from bad to worse with the Oxford Union.

The Oxford Union is the long-standing debating society of the University of Oxford. Founded in 1823, it is described as an “age-old” forum and is widely associated with high-profile debates that have, over two centuries, drawn political leaders, public thinkers and prominent figures from around the world.

You really cannot get a more prestigious debating platform with a more inspiring history than the Oxford Union.

As a follow-up to my recent essays on the ousting of George Abaraonye, it seems the Oxford Union was determined to pick someone even more radical: The Oxford Union is set to have a Palestinian president for the first time, after second-year PPE student Arwa Hanin Elrayess was elected for Trinity Term 2026. Her election follows a stormy term for the Union after the previous president-elect, George Abaraonye, was ousted for celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk (he posted a message on Instagram which read “Charlie Kirk got shot loool”). Elrayess is not uncontroversial. In a union committee meeting to discuss a no-confidence vote on Abaraonye, Elrayess said, “Alumni are racist and are incapable of making a rational judgment,” and called for them to be disenfranchised. She said that, because alumni members of the union were “racist,” they would therefore vote against then-president-elect Abaraonye. Gaza was mentioned in Elrayess’ manifesto. In it, she referred to the union as “the only place where freedom is not just protected but encouraged.”

Freedom for her means only her point of view. If anyone challenges her, they are racist and Islamophobic, no matter whether what they are saying is factual or not.

Oxford has been overtaken by the obsession with “Palestine”, a place that only exists in the minds of ignorant Westerners, first placed there by an Egyptian named Yassar Arafat. The very concept of Palestine is based on a lie. Therefore, claim thereafter cannot be anything but more lies.

I was taught as a child that one lie leads to another and the more you lie, the harder it is to extricate yourself.

The problem is that lies are now celebrated as truth.

Here are two ways Elrayess continues Arafat’s tradition of lies:

She claimed that in her first term at the student union, “ as a student raised in Gaza while my family faced unimaginable hardship, I stood only feet away from a former Israeli spy and an IDF soldier and challenged them.” (1) There is no proof that Elrayess ever lived in Gaza. And who is this “former Israeli spy” and “IDF soldier” that she “challenged”?

A particularly shocking promotional post features a drawing of Anne Frank and Hind Rajab. Alongside it is the text: “Dear Anne and Hind, We failed you – in different times, in different ways – by letting fear, hatred, and silence speak louder than humanity. Never again isn’t just a promise. It must be a practice.” (3) The implication being that Israel is a genocidal Nazi state no different from Hitler’s Germany.

So, what is the truth? Where does Elrayess come from?

QATAR or the UK.

Elyraess studied for her A Levels at Doha College School in Qatar (where she was head girl) and prior to that at RGS Guildford in Qatar. Her father is the section head of basic research at Qatar University. (4)

Her father, Mohamed Elyraess has lived and worked in Qatar since 2012. Previously, he lived in London from 2002 to 2011.

Arwa was born between 2005 and 2007.

That would make Arwa Hanin Elrayess British and/or Qatari but certainly not ‘Palestinian’.

Once again, truth no longer matters. All that matters is if story is in line with what people want to believe, so they can feel good about themselves. It is basically the same age-old story of another victim of the Jews, right? Because no matter where the story starts, if we dig deep enough, we always find hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel at the core.

If anyone tries to challenge story’s like Arwa’s, they are conveniently labeled a racist and an Islamophobe.

This rot of Oxford submitting to its students’ tantrums rather than standing up to them, out of fear of being labeled racist and Islamophobic, goes even deeper.

The previous president was Moosa Harraj, who made “history” as the first president who was of Pakistani origin. There was controversy surrounding his win, too, which I won’t go into here.

Rather, let’s focus on the president before him, Egyptian Ebrahim Osman-Mowafy, who was president in 2024, at the time of the debate, “This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide”. Mowafy, having no problem with declaring himself as biased, argued against Israel.

Even in the title, before the debate ever happened, the Union had already reached its conclusion. Unconscionable. I wrote extensively about that debate and the incredible representatives of Israel HERE.

Natasha Hausdorff, Yosef Haddad, Mosab Hassan Yusef, Jonathan Sacerdoti

As Jonathan Sacerdoti said in his opening statement:

“We are here to confront lies that masquerade as truth.”

A few months before that debate, Mowafy had been pressured to step down due to screenshots revealing a stream of deeply offensive language, including racist slurs and homophobic abuse directed at fellow students.

The remarks were made in a group chat called “The Empire.” In the most damning exchange, Osman-Mowafy used a vile racial epithet to describe a black friend, claiming the term was used in a ‘friendly’ manner. Other messages contain homophobic language, with one text crudely stating, “I’m not gay but...” before making a discriminatory remark. (4)

The fact that news reports couldn’t even repeat what he said shows how bad it must have been.

He was ousted at that time. But guess what? He was reinstated after he and…

… three Oxford Union ex-presidents of colour – Michael Akolade-Ayodeji, Ahmad Nawaz, and Adam Roble – signed a letter to the Union’s Senior Officers and Trustees alleging that recent Union procedures to remove candidates from their elected positions have been “disproportionately targeting individuals from non-traditional backgrounds.” The letter comes after Osman-Mowafy was disqualified from the role of President-elect in proceedings he alleges were “steeped in nothing but racism, islamophobia and persistent bias.” (5)

The audacity of making this claim when the very reason he was ousted was due to his own racist and homophobic statements!

Can it be any surprise that this new tradition of spewing excrement from the mouth of Oxford’s most “honored students” was carried on with George Abaraonye and his horrific statements mocking the death of Charlie Kirk. Sure, they managed to vote him out because they probably thought they had no choice this time, but look what he has been replaced with, someone who is even more radical in a cause that seeks to eradicate Jews—and democracy—from the planet. Just like I wrote about in How a US-Canadian living in Dubai mysteriously became ‘Miss Palestine’ the trend to “come from Palestine” when they don’t, continues unabated.

So, this is the rot in Oxford. I am sickened by all of this. My favorite author, C. S. Lewis, who I quote all the time, taught at Oxford. I am sure he would be equally sickened. I think of what he said in The Abolition of Man, where he critiques modern education and its failure to cultivate proper moral sentiments:

“We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Where are the professors, the leaders like C. S. Lewis. We now have “men without chests” who are terrified of their own students.

