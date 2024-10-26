You can listen to me read this essay here:

Happier days, Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt

Someone who calls themselves The Joker wrote this to me a couple of days ago. They think I still live in Luxor. This is why I can never go back.

The Joker:

You don't know anything about Islam, you damned terrorist, child killer. You will have no place among us in Egypt. I will go to Luxor and find out where you are. I will tell people that you insult Islam and Muslims, that you support the killing of Palestinian children.

And another comment:

This Zionist woman lives in Luxor and curses Islam and Muslims and supports the genocide and killing of Palestinian children. I will reach Luxor. It will be your last day in my country, you damned terrorist

And more:

Because we do not allow the Zionist terrorist child killers to live with us, but I will go to Luxor and I will tell people what you are, a terrorist who supports the killing of children.

As well as:

We will not forgive a terrorist scum like you to live among us. I will publish your pictures there and know everything about you. We are waiting for you, and we will see how to treat the terrorists who kill children.

Cowardly bullies like this believe it is their holy duty to intimidate and “punish” anyone who criticizes Islam.

Writers and activists in the West who speak out against Islam are being killed or left permanently scarred by these deranged fanatics, as happened to Salmon Rushdie when he was repeatedly stabbed onstage by Hadi Matar and lost an eye as a result.

Salmon Rushdie and his attacker, Hadi Matar

And yet, no matter how often it is proved otherwise, people remain convinced Islam is a religion of peace. We live in an upside-down world where those who fight against terrorism are called terrorists and those who are terrorists are lauded as freedom fighters.

Surely, we have entered the darkest phase of human history, when those who commit the evilest acts of depravity are glorified as heroes.

At least if Islamists kept their dogma to themselves, we could ignore it. But they don’t. They grow ever bolder, insisting that we in the West—in our own countries! —abandon our histories, our identities, our faith, everything that makes us who we are, and conform to the violence and oppression of Islam.

Just look at what’s happening in Europe. You would think the French, for example, would know better. Surely, they remember the horrors of fascism and how they fought against it. But it isn’t just a return to fascism that we are experiencing. It’s a new and far more deadly combination of fascism and Islamism that is sweeping across the Western world.

The French saved Jews during World War II. Despite the Vichy regime choosing to collaborate with the Nazi occupiers, some 200,000 French Jews were saved during the war.

Children looked after by the Oeuvre de secours aux enfants (OSE), a charity that saved thousands of Jewish children during the war. © Courtesy of the Center for Contemporary Jewish Documentation (CDJC) and the Mémorial de la Shoah in Paris

“When the Vel d’Hiv round-up took place, something unexpected happened,” historian Jacques Sémelin explains. “The Nazis and their Vichy allies were counting on the arrest of 27,000 Jews, mostly foreigners. In the end, they had to settle for 13,000 – though obviously it was still 13,000 too many.” More than half the targeted Jews were able to avoid arrest, largely because their fellow Parisians gave them advance warning and helped them to hide. Sémelin adds: “A large part of the public was outraged that police were going after women and children.”

Prominent figures spoke out against the treatment of Jews, including the archbishop of Toulouse, Monsignor Saliège, who, in a sermon delivered on August 23, 1942, urged worshipers to respect “human dignity”.

Poland, on the other hand, turned a blind eye to the plight of the Jews. During WWII, Poland had the largest Jewish community in Europe. It is estimated that 3 million Polish Jews were rounded up and killed. Hitler’s personal lawyer, Hans Frank, was put in charge of Poland. Of Jews, he stated in December 1941, “I ask nothing of the Jews except that they should disappear.”

Only 4,500 to 10,000 Jews now live in Poland. It is now France that has the largest Jewish community. You’d think Jews would feel safe there. But they no longer do.

Between Oct 7th and Nov 14th of 2023, more than 1,500 anti-Semitic acts and comments were recorded in France. This represents an increase of more than 300 percent over the same period the year before.

One of the most horrific examples, in June when three boys, aged 12 and 13, dragged a Jewish girl into an abandoned building where she was repeatedly raped and insulted.

How depraved has a society become that young boys can commit such atrocities, believing they are justified because the victim is a Jewish girl.

One of the saddest things I’ve seen lately is that there is no more innocence of childhood. Thanks to the internet, all information is available, and nothing is hidden. Parents have no idea what their children are accessing. Children are specifically targeted for indoctrination by dark forces online.

I know that much of what we see and hear is manufactured. People tell me, oh, just ignore those trolls online. But a million trolls can influence a million children to hate and kill and not even know why they are doing it. Amongst the trolls are real people intent on committing evil acts. Put those two together, and the last thing you should do is not pay attention to it.

It is no longer safe for me in Luxor, or anywhere in Egypt for that matter. I am safer in the United States, we all are, but for how long?

It’s easy to feel discouraged or fearful but we shouldn’t. I look at every day as an adventure. Every day is an opportunity to stand against the cowardly killers and encourage others to do the same.

Today, I read these Bible verses, and they uplifted my spirits:

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.

I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. ~ Philippians 4: 8-12

Confronting the enemy. Artwork I did inspired by a Native American legend.

