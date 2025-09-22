The Courage to Stand Alone
“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality." ~ C. S. Lewis
Good evening! This is a short from my BREAK FREE MONDAYS discourse. I am talking about the dangers I faced in Luxor, Egypt. It was very clear who my enemies were. It isn’t so clear in this Western world of glitz and glamour:
If you would like to access the entire discourse, please become a paid subscriber and watch it HERE. Thank you and many blessings for the coming week.