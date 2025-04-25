Just some quick thoughts on a controversial topic. I posted this in Notes but then I thought, wow, I really need to share it here.

Elon Musk’s X punishes users for linking to outside sources for verification of information. Why? Because the purpose of X (and all social media) is to capture billions of people inside an AI algorithmic prison, discouraging anyone to look beyond its walls. Instead, people are now forced to verify facts with X’s AI agent: Grok. And who made Grok? Elon Musk.

All the tech gods (Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, etc.) are in a battle with one another to see who can capture the most human souls with their AI agents (think ChatGPT, for example).

Elon Musk explains it like this:

The algorithm tries (not always successfully) to maximize user-seconds on 𝕏, so a link that causes people to cut short their time here will naturally get less exposure.

DOGE Designer on X explains it further:

Avoid posting links to external sites, as they limit your potential reach. Instead, prefer to upload your content directly to this platform. If you still need to include a link, add it in the reply section to ensure your post’s reach isn’t affected.

To which one daring person rightly responded:

Understood but this is ridiculous. People want sources and you get punished for providing them.

However, most suck up to Musk because they know if they don’t they get shadow banned:

Thank you elonmusk! (prayer emoji)

This person, like so many, understands but seemingly doesn’t have a problem with it:

External links can tank your reach faster than a bad hashtag. People engage more when they don't have to leave the app.

DON’T LEAVE THE APP. That is the goal. Stay cozy and comfy, be lazy, don’t question anything, become emboldened to spew hatred because everyone around you is doing the same.

Within seconds, a post can be magnified millions/billions of times and sent around the world, while another post can be completely hidden from anyone’s view. Those with huge accounts know very well that the price they pay for visibility (and the money they make because of it) is to not go against the algorithms, not upset the tech gods who are allowing them their vast reach.

This is the future the tech gods want for humanity. Large accounts feeding information to the masses, controlled by AI. Everyone digesting a recurring loop of information that they agree with, giving them a false sense of belonging to the “right” side. As a result, we see rising hatred against “the other,” in most cases now against Jews, being spread by the algorithms (because, as always, Jews are the cause of all the world’s problems). This hate is magnified over and over again by popular influencers, by an army of bots, by smaller accounts that “like” the posts and then spread them further.

As a result, X has become a cesspool of Jew hatred. And every other kind of hatred.

The internet was supposed to provide free information for all, rich or poor, educated or not. Anything anyone wanted to find out, they could do it on their own. Now, the last thing the tech gods want is for you to find information on your own, verify whether or not something is true, question what the algorithms are sending you with secondary sources. In fact, people no longer believe they are able to distinguish truth from fiction. They need AI to tell them.

This is worse than any kind of indoctrination at any other time in history. I lived in Yugoslavia in the 1980s during communism and traveled extensively and interacted with people from other countries behind the “Iron Curtain.” It was bad, but the difference was that everyone knew information was being kept from them, everyone knew they were being lied to. They joked about it. Nobody needed AI to verify anything. In fact, they would have known instinctively not to trust it. Obviously!

Now, people actually believe that they can find the truth by asking a machine—a machine that’s been programed by the very people who are controlling what they can and cannot see.

People believe they are thinking for themselves when, in fact, they are regurgitating what machines tell them. Yes, they have “free speech”, they can say what they want, but that speech is increasingly limited to a regurgitation of indoctrination.

DON’T LEAVE THE APP.

Stepping outside your algorithmic prison means your voice WILL be silenced.

I’m not saying don’t use the internet, I use it all the time. I’m saying don’t be fooled by the tech gods and their fancy machines. Refuse to play the game, even if it means you don’t get so many “likes.” Who cares. For me personally, as long as I can write on Substack, as long as I can say what I want, freely, and publish books about it, I am happy.

Stay skeptical, stay free.

