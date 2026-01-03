In a stunning move, the United States has invaded Venezuela and captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia.

Here is President Trump’s live press conference:

2026 is starting off with a bang.

The White House is describing this as an extradition, not an invasion or a desire to influence a regime change.

Incredible start to the New Year, as we are watching the uprising in Iran at the same time.

Maduro and his wife have been charged with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” Pam Bondi said. “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

The indictment comes hours after their capture and extraction by U.S. armed forces in Caracas in the early hours of Jan. 3.

Here was the sight over Caracas just hours ago.

Here is President Trump’s statement:

At one beach town outside Caracas, residents said the streets were filled at 4am with cars tooting their horns and new year-style revelry following the strikes. But in a sign of how confused the situation remains, they added that on the seaside promenade there were also Chavista supporters wearing red shirts and berets, appearing unperturbed. “I’ve been on the phone with people in Caracas all night,” said Daniel Lansberg-Rodríguez, managing partner of Aurora Macro Strategies, a New York-based global risk consultancy. He said there was “a nervous excitement maybe” but also pervasive fear. Maduro has ruled the oil-rich Caribbean nation since 2013, when he took the helm following the death of Hugo Chávez, architect of the socialist “Bolivarian revolution”. By 10am, queues began forming at some supermarkets in the capital as locals stocked up for uncertain days ahead. Daniela said: “A lot of people might be saying ‘finally — this is the beginning of the end’. But I don’t know. “We’ve been in this mess for 25 years. It’s been too many years of nothing happening.” One local businessman was cautiously optimistic. “It’s still too soon but you can sense the hope,” he said. “People are celebrating inside their homes, given we just lived through a bombing.”

And here is one man’s account of his family's experience living under Maduro's tyranny.

I cannot help but note it is a surreal world where the US captures a socialist tyrant in Venezuela while at the same time a socialist mayor is elected in NYC.

Mamdani proudly announced he was “elected as a democratic socialist” and that his administration would replace “rugged individualism” with “collectivism.”

Mamdani was sworn in on a Quran dating back to the Ottoman Empire, a tyrannical Islamic Caliphate that almost succeeded in taking over Europe. I will be publishing an essay on this next.

It is also surreal that just one month before capturing tyrant Maduro, Trump welcomed ISIS terrorist Al-Sharaa into the White House with open arms, calling him a friend. But, of course, these are power struggles and games of chess at a high level, and I am sure we will find ourselves in an interesting situation this coming year. Get ready.

One thing Maduro won't be doing anymore is wearing a keffiyeh scarf and posturing like this:

As much as the narrative is the “war on drugs,” we must remember that Venezuela is sitting on something like $20 trillion in oil.

The US maneuvers in the last months, leading up to this military actions were part of President Donald Trump’s “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned vessels around Venezuela. They “strike at the economic heart of one of Beijing’s closest Latin American partners – and target an industry that has long benefited China, which in recent months took in roughly 80% of Venezuela’s oil exports,” analysts say.

It remains to be seen what China’s ultimate reaction will be, not to mention Russia’s.

Leave a comment

Share