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WARNING: Graphic content! Continue at your own risk!

If you’re brave enough, you can listen to me read this disturbing piece here:

0:00 -10:56

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Thanks to the ever-honest BBC, I can give you a blow-by-blow account of what happened to the flotilla activists whose mission to reach Gaza was so brutally thwarted by the evil Israeli Empire.

Take a look at the intrepid activists returning to the UK. (It is kind of uncanny how they resemble every white supremacist colonizer that they themselves criticize, right? Oh well, forget about that.)

Once again, just like those flotilla warriors who preceded them, they have clearly been traumatized. Don’t be fooled by the smiles, cheers and laughter, and the fists raised in the air. That’s due to shock. A hysterical reaction to the unimaginable horrors of “rape” and “torture” they say they endured or watched others endure at the hands of the IDF. I mean, I’d react with such happiness too, wouldn’t you?

I’m trying to think what they remind me of. Oh yes, the Israeli hostages released by Hamas. In fact, I’d say the flotilla survivors suffered far worse.

The Israeli government made it clear before the flotilla ever arrived (just like the last time and the time before that …) that it “will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza” and dismissed the action as a “PR stunt at the service of Hamas”.

Can you believe that? How much more proof does anyone need that Israel is a tyrannical, apartheid state that wants to take over the world???

Words fail me when I think of what these courageous hostages must have gone through. (No, no, not the Israeli hostages, you silly goose, the flotilla ones). No doubt they’ll need intensive therapy for years to come to deal with the trauma. I’m sure the UK government will pay for it.

Listen to Katy Davidson, 49, from Cornwall, describing her harrowing experiences. And again, I warn you, this is graphic.

(First of all, she arrived in London in a grey tracksuit which she said she was made to wear after their belongings were thrown away. Can you believe that?)

“These marks are from the handcuffs. When I asked them to loosen them they said they didn’t care. They didn’t care about human rights, or whether I lost my hand.”

Lost her hand! I just can’t even …

“When I actually got my hands through to have them adjusted they actually tightened them and laughed.”

The cruelty is hard to fathom. It leaves me sick to my stomach.

How could this happen to them when, as Hannah Schafer, a 62-year-old sailing instructor, explained that their noble aim was to open the humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

But were they allowed to do that? No! Instead, they were seized and taken onto “two prison ships” where she claims they were “systematically tortured and abused over two days”.

Documentary film maker Dáša Raimanová, 44, said there were moments she thought she'd never see her daughter again but that what they faced was "nothing compared to the people of Palestine".

She claimed on X that she was “abducted”, but that statement has since disappeared. Oh, wow, I bet Israel did it, right?

Then there’s the Irish. You know how committed the Irish government is to truth and justice when among those deported was Dr Margaret Connolly, sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly.

Or how about Father Hughes, the director of Palestine Aid, who described his horrific experience.

First, he told of his courage, sailing to reach Gaza:

“We had six people on the boat – so you get six hours off, so you try and get some sleep, but the engine is on all the time, when you are not using the sails – so you are trying to sleep, but you just hear the constant humming of the engines.”

“It was exhausting, it was tiring – it was worrying, but I had already made the mental decision - and the emotional decision, before I left Belfast, that I would take it one day at a time, until I got home – regardless of how long that would be and what would happen.”

Wow. The tears are flowing as I write this. Oh, how I wish I could be so brave! But I’m not. I’m just a wuss who stood up to a mob of violent men in Luxor who were about to attack another woman and drag her out of a taxi … oh, and then there was that other time when they were about to attack her villa with me in it, and I faced them down at the gate and essentially saved us both from a beating or worse. Ugh, I’m so embarrassed at my timidity.

But sorry, I digress. This isn’t about me! Let’s continue with Hughes’ nail-biting account.

After the backlash to Ben- Gvir’s taunting of the activists (again, words fail me at how he could so abuse these brave martyrs for the cause), everyone wanted to know if Father Hughes had seen it. No, he hadn’t. But he describes the horrors he suffered and the bravery of the woman who stood up to Ben- Gvir:

“We ended up in what some people describe as tents - because they had canvas on the outside – it was metal in the inside with metal beds – so I call them cages.”

Wow, can you imagine that? Metal inside. Metal beds … the images conjured up in my mind will haunt me for weeks to come.

“We had three cages – I was in the second one – he [Ben- Givir] went in the first. I was fast asleep, I didn’t even know he was there - In fact, I only found out yesterday morning before I left, when people were talking in the hotel before we went to Istanbul airport to fly to Dublin.”

Catriona Graham

“Catriona is the girl who did have the courage to shout free Palestine at Ben-Gvir and I spoke to her, and she told me afterwards she was taken into a room with eight Israeli soldiers.

“They just trailed her away and she had that experience of not knowing what was going to happen next.”

Terrifying. Absolutely terrifying. So terrifying Father Hughes was fast asleep when it all went down.

I hope the pope gives Catriona a sainthood. Her name alone calls for it. Saint Catriona definitely has a nice ring to it.

Below are videos of the Spanish activists returning home.

Again, I have to warn the faint of heart not to watch as the violence inflicted upon these white colonizers (and I mean that in the most positive way since no doubt, they’ve all gone through the necessary self-flagellation of acknowledging their white privilege) is so disturbing.

I have to say, though, it’s a bit weird how the Spanish government condemned Israel but then turned around and dragged their own people across the floor. Somehow, I don’t think the activists will be complaining because it isn’t in the script.

In fact, wait a minute, what am I saying? There is nothing disturbing about this at all, I mean, not at all. So, rewind! What happened in these videos is what might happen to anyone who shows up at any airport.

Except in Israel, right? Then, it’s abuse.

I have to close with this powerful narration by “Richard Attenborough” observing the flotilla of “entitled rodents, puffed up with a sense of their own importance as they blockade the pathway” And again, it’s hard to stomach the horrors that are then inflicted upon the vulnerable rodents. I mean, wait, sorry, it’s not Israel so never mind.

And that’s all folks. Until the next episode of clown world!

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