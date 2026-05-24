Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Debkin's avatar
Debkin
10h

You’re right to satirize this. Someone complaining about losing a hand bc they have uncomfortable handcuffs on and exit with no injury and there’s an Israeli girl who gets fingers shot off tending to her dog just shot by Hamas it really looks like the students who took over and barricaded and defaced a university building not letting a janitor leave how this is free speech we’ll never be told but there she stood head of the resistance asking for “humanitarian aid” which likely meant Evian water. So yes this IS the stuff of satire

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
10h

It seems as if the Theatre of the Absurd is the only stage open now. >chuckle<

thanks, Karen.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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