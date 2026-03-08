The Attack on Evangelicals is an Attack on Jews

I am traveling quite a bit right now, many responsibilities. I managed to get laryngitis so I cannot record anything. This coming week, I will just concentrate on my book, which is truly almost finished and will be traveling more, resting my voice, so send a little prayer for my recovery as I am not able to rest very much!

I absolutely love this young man, Shabbos Kestenbaum. I hope Dennis Prager passes his cloak on to him when the time comes. I hope you enjoy what he had to say about Ruth and Naomi.

I always loved the story of Ruth and Naomi. I heard it often as a child in Sunday School. In this excerpt from Kestenbaum’s speech, at the first Judeo Christian Zionist Congress (JCZC) last November, he touches on the story as an illustration of the love and devotion Christian Zionists, and in particular Evangelical Christians, have for Jews.

“When American students at Harvard University and Columbia and Penn and Yale and UCLA took down their mezuzahs out of fear of religious discrimination, you put yours up. You told American students on college campuses that your fight is our fight, that your struggle is our struggle, your pursuit of justice and peace, that’s our pursuit as well.”

This alliance between Christians and Jews is in danger of being torn apart. Why? Because as long as that powerful alliance holds, the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews will never be achieved.

It might surprise people to know that the vast majority of Zionists around the world aren’t Jewish. Most of them are Christians and amongst those Christians, most of them are Evangelicals.

Calev Myers, a dual U.S.-Israeli national, conducted a poll and found that, “The vast majority of Israelis have no idea who an evangelical Christian is, or that they even exist, or that they could be beneficial for the State of Israel.”

Polling suggests that evangelicals are among the demographic groups in the United States that remain most strongly supportive of Israel.

In the United States, the propaganda war has recently focused on demonizing Christian Zionists, with a special focus on Evangelicals. Theology that most people never heard of is suddenly being thrown about in sensationalized sound bites, everything from the Rapture (bad) to Dispensationalism (really bad), to Replacement Theology (really, really good). I will spare you the details of what it all means—and that’s the point. It’s too complicated and too boring for people with 5-second attention spans to understand, so it’s conveniently reduced to 20-second sound bites that people take as gospel truth because it’s told to them by their favorite influencer.

The louder Christian Zionists/Evangelical Christians raise their voices in support of Israel and the Jewish People; the louder will be the voices of those who hate Israel and the Jewish People as they try to discredit them. In fact, it’s Evangelicals who really hate Jews and want to see two-thirds of them dead, didn’t you know that?

In February, the Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress held its first conference, declaring that they were fighting back against this war of words. The JCZC wants the world to know that true Christians will never abandon Jews or their homeland, Israel. As Ruth says:

“Entreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God. Where thou diest, will I die; and there will I be buried; the Lord do so to me, and more also if I ought but death part thee and me.” (Ruth 1:16-17 KJV)

I never imagined growing up in the Plymouth Brethren church that what I learned on Sunday mornings about dispensationalism would be attacked as heresy on the world stage, as part of a battle against Jews and Israel.

Over the past three years, prominent so-called Christians such as Tucker Carlson, Darryl Cooper, Pastor Joel Webbon, and the man leading the Christian Nationalist movement, Pastor Dough Wilson, whose congregant is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, have all attacked Christian Zionists/Evangelicals as heretics and dispensationalism as heresy. All of the above-mentioned people are aligned with JD Vance and all of them want to see a merger of church and state. They defend that merger as biblical, but it is the antithesis of Jesus’s teachings.

But the ultimate reason behind the hatred of both ultra conservative Christian Nationalists and ultra-liberal Christians against Evangelicals is because Evangelicals believe in the literal meaning of Scriptures.

Quoting from Dispensationalism by Jean Gibson:

This means its plain, normal sense, including figures of speech. It does not deny the facts stated; nor, is it a “woodened literalism” or “letterism”. It is objective, consistent and unifying for the totality of Scriptures. It did not “spiritualize” or allegorize” the stated truths, bring about, a complete change of meaning.

Basically, I was raised to take the Bible literally, not to twist it to fit into the latest popular fad for more money or more political power. That’s why my father, Dave Hunt, was so hated by mainstream televangelists and pastors of megachurches. He spoke straightforward truth that exposed their greed and lust for power. If he were alive today, he would be hated even more by the Christian Nationalists of the New Christian Right.

The New Christian Right emerged in the late 1970s as a continuation and evolution of the earlier Christian Right, which had gained prominence in the 1970s and 1980s through grassroots movements like Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority and Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition and Robert Schuller’s “Crystal Cathedral.” The NCR was greatly enhanced by “prosperity preachers” and was predominantly composed of white evangelical Protestants and conservative Roman Catholics.

I know this world very well. These are the people my father preached against, I mean he really blasted them. Robert Schuller so hated my dad that when asked what he thought of my dad’s book. The Seduction of Christianity, Schuller said, “I think that book is demonic. I mean that literally. You can see the devil in his eyes. There’s just one thing that guy’s in it for, and that’s bucks.”

This is hilarious since all Schuller ever wanted was more money. In those days, he was worth around $50 million. My dad on the other hand, lived a simple life and gave away most of the money he earned from royalites. He traveled to far off, dangerous places like the Soviet Union, paying his own way, sleeping on pastors’ sofas and preaching for free.

But again, that’s why they hated my father. He lived a humble life, as a follower of Jesus. He refused to be a pastor of a church. He refused offers from agents who promised to make him richer. He refused to endorse products. He exposed these predecessors of the influencers of today as charlatans. These influencers claim to be Christians. But like the prosperity preachers of yesterday, none of them would ever “take up the cross and follow Jesus.” They are too busy raking in money.

If you want to see an example of my father blasting these guys, watch this sermon given in Jerry Falwell’s church, which I am sure was the last time my dad was ever invited there. I happen to know Falwell regretted it. At one point, the camera zooms in on Falwell, and the expression on his face says it all.

These prosperity preachers of yesterday would be very proud of the Tucker Carlsons of today. If these modern-day Christian Nationalists ever took over the United States, I could assure you we’ll see persecution of Jews and those who support Jews worse than the Holocaust, worse than the Inquisition.

I agree with Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders and a speaker at the event, who has declared this a “spiritual war on antisemitism.”

Moore says, “You might as well leave your pulpit if you’re not willing to speak the truth about all these things.”

I recently spoke with a pastor of a mid-sized community church and asked if he ever preached about the state of the world from the pulpit, because I had heard many sermons, but never one related to world events. He said he stays away from such topics. I asked about Israel and Jews in particular, since the Bible is very clear on how we should stand with them. He stammered and avoided answering my question. Much as I like his sermons, I don’t like that he plays it safe.

Many pastors still feel the same way, and this has to change. At some point they’ll have to stop worrying about how much money they’ll lose if they offend their congregants. They’ll have to start speaking up for the Jewish people no matter the consequences.

This is a choice we all need to make. During the Holocaust, it took courage to stand with Jews, putting on the Star of David with them. I have never worn a cross around my neck. I don’t really wear jewelry since I’m always boxing or doing some other physical activity. But I do now wear a bracelet with a Jewish Star on it, and I have a mezuzah on my door. My son has one in his car. We aren’t Jewish. But it is vital that people know where we stand.

There is no greater choice to make at this point, to say to those who threaten us, no, we will never abandon our Jewish brothers and sisters. We are with you all the way.

