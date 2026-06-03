Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
8h

So tired of the double standard and the senseless violence. I thank God I live in a country and a state that allows citizens to protect THEMSELVES! Prayers for Henry’s family who is living through this over and over…

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
7h

I read about this on another blog, The Conservative TreeHouse.

I did not listen to or watch any of the videos because my heart can not take any more of this in. It is too much.

Do some people some how think "things" will get better .... oh 20 years from now?

Every part of this story is tragic for Henry's family. They carry this now forever and their lives are changed like an earth quake.

All of those police should be fired and lose their pension. The family should be thrown out of the country. No one should be carrying a huge knife, especially a 23 year old.

I have to keep grasping so tightly onto sanity. My knuckles are completely white.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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