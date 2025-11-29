One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

“... the educated public, the people who read the high-brow weeklies, don’t need reconditioning. They’re all right already. They’ll believe anything.” C. S. Lewis, That Hideous Strength

Allow me to introduce you to George Abaraonye, former president-elect of the Oxford Student Union and the perfect example of how our most hallowed halls of education are contributing to the death of reason and thus, the fall of Western Civilization.

What a handsome guy! What a friendly smile. What an indoctrinated puppet.

In September, just hours after the murder of Charlie Kirk, George Abaraonye shared messages in which he celebrated the killing.

On Instagram: “Charlie Kirk got shot loool”.

In a WhatsApp group of Oxford Union members: “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f---ing go”.

His remarks led to him being ousted as president-elect of the union in a controversial no-confident vote last month. You can imagine why it was “controversial.” One group, “Oxford Stand Up Against Racism” whined that he had been subject to racist abuse online.

Oh dear, let’s feel sorry for online criticism of the guy who mocked the death of a young man who debated students on campuses, setting the very best example of free speech.

What makes George’s remarks even more heinous is that a year earlier, he had “debated” Charlie Kirk at the prestigious Oxford Union.

George hadn’t only met Charlie, he had stood face to face with him, looked him in the eyes, discussing matters upon which they disagreed in one of the most respected universities on earth, known for such debates.

Attempting to rationalize his comments, George told The Times that they were posted before the footage of the shooting began circulating online.

He said: “I had very little context for what I was reacting to, but I wanted to start a conversation… I missed the mark… and that’s why I deleted and retracted my comments. As soon as I saw how serious it was, I went on Instagram to apologise.”

He just wanted to “start a conversation”. He didn’t care that he had “very little context.” Is that what he is learning at Oxford? To make hate-filled, reactionary comments without doing proper research? Even so, how does he think his ignorance is an excuse. The fact is, he was simply expressing his hatred of Charlie Kirk and how glad he was that he was dead. Having more “context” would not have mattered. In fact, George had more context about Charlie than 99.99% of the people in the world since he had actually met him and conversed with him in what should have been an enlightening experience. There are very few people who get the opportunity to stand on a stage in such a prestigious university and speak their mind to the world. That opportunity was given to George and he squandered it.

This is the disgusting world of social media that we now live in, where it’s okay to vomit up your feelings in one moment and apologize later. I know a nice lady my age, a teacher, who volunteers in soup kitchens, I mean, she is always going on about the poor children in Gaza and those people who live in that neighborhood over there—of course, she never goes over to that neighborhood over there, she doesn’t know anyone who lives there, just like she knows nothing about Gaza and never said a word about it until she was told she was supposed to. This kind-hearted woman posted the vilest comments about Charlie Kirk after his death, it became her all-consuming mission in life, post after post, meme after meme on Facebook.

It’s terrifying because it’s always the nice people who go to church on Sunday and give money to charities who turn their neighbor into the Gestapo, sincerely believing they are doing the right thing.

Ironically, emotion over reason was part of Charlie and George’s debate, the topic being about toxic masculinity and the “feminization” of society. I agree in some part with Charlie and in others I do not. If it were the case that men rely more on reason while women rely more on emotion, we wouldn’t have so many bar fights—or world wars, for that matter. It’s just that men and women generally express their emotions in different ways. A man who fights in a bar in considered tough, while a woman who cries during a romance movie is considered weak. Both men and women are susceptible to their emotions being played upon if they have never learned how to control them.

Remember Charles Ryder and Lord Sebastian Flyte, from Brideshead Revisited? This is what Oxford used to look like. I wouldn’t say these men of yesteryear weren’t prone indulging their baser emotions rather than reason. But at least they wore suits.

All youth are allowed some foolishness. The onus is on their professors to lead them towards logic and understanding and away from the reckless choices that can ruin their lives forever if they aren’t careful. (I know someone will mention, what about parents, and yes obviously, parents are responsible, too, but that’s not what we’re talking about here.)

Here are just a few of the notable Oxford professors of old:

Lewis Carroll: A renowned mathematician and writer, Carroll’s work in mathematics and literature has left a lasting legacy.

JRR Tolkien : A celebrated author of fantasy literature, Tolkien’s contributions to the genre have been influential.

CS Lewis : A prominent theologian and author, Lewis’s writings have shaped Christian thought and literature.

Godfrey Harold Hardy: A pioneering mathematician, Hardy’s work in analysis and number theory has been influential.

Of course, communism was present in great numbers, with the likes of Iris Murdoch and others. The Cambridge Marxist newspaper claims that “32% of young people have a positive view of communism.” Their website asks: Are you one of them? Join Cambridge Marxist Society and get organised!

If we recognize how hard it will be for the children in Judea, Samaria and Gaza to overcome 70 + years of indoctrination to hate Jews, how do we expect our own youth to overcome a hundred years of communist infiltration, especially when we refuse to see how serious it is and still do nothing about it?

Now, not only do we have the communist infiltration, but since Covid, we have an infiltration of fascism on the right. However, because it is so recent, people aren’t picking up on it.

Those who, with very good reason, questioned the Covid mandates, were told by influencers that suddenly gained prominence that a shadowy “Cabal” was using Covid and the vaccines to take over the world and install the “New World Order” at last. New World Orders take over all the time, there’s really nothing “new” about it. But Covid was different. It was the first time the entire world was brought on board with these mandates, thanks to the way information could be spread instantaneously online.

I wrote plenty about the elites and the billionaires, but I never got swept up with the “Cabal”. I was often asked by readers to be more specific—who was in charge at the top, they wanted to know. Of course, for me, that answer is easy, Satan! But that’s not what people wanted to hear. They wanted me to say it was all the fault of the Rothschilds, etc. I knew where that was going and I wasn’t heading down that road.

I stuck more to relating facts about those in charge. One of my very first essays on this in 2021 was Gods of Tech and Pestilence, an essay that holds up to this day where I quote Chinese writer, Su Xiaokang:

“You Westerners are too hung up on the question of whether propaganda is true or not. For the regime, truth and falsity are beside the point. A statement might be true, false or partly true. What matters is only whether it works. Does it advance the interests of the party? The top leaders hand out words and phrases for their minions to use, like trowels in a garden. The minions dig with them.”

I confess, I didn’t see how successful the propagandists would become or how their minions, the influencers, would amass millions of followers during Covid, preparing them to believe after Oct 7th that the Cabal was, in fact, yes, you guessed it, the Jews.

Again, this is nothing new. Except that now, for the first time, as with Covid, this belief could be spread instantaneously across the internet, with people receiving a constant dose of indoctrination. Brainwashing that might once have taken years happened overnight. The scapegoating of Jews came from all sides—left and right embracing Islam. We even saw how the minute Charlie Kirk was announced dead, these influencers started the narrative that he was at the point of “turning against Israel” and that’s why he was killed.

Debating at Oxford or Cambridge in defense of Jews is like walking into the lion’s den.

If you want to see what a debate looks like that is worthy of these hallowed halls, take a look at Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State? where I include the Natasha Hausdorff, Yoself Haddad, Mosab Hassan Yusef, and Jonathan Sacerdoti answers to this question at the Oxford Student Union.

Here is Mosab Hassan Yousef facing those lions:

As one person commented: They called him a scumbag when he stood up to speak. Then they claim he “insulted” them. These people really don’t live on the plain of reality.

And another:

“All the anti-Israel crowd has is emotion, ridicule, and slander because they don’t have the truth on their side. That’s why they behave like this.”

Thanks to the internet, there is now a more effective way to influence the mob than ever before: through a constant stream of irrational emotional content that keeps billions of people in a perpetual state of self-righteous indignation against the other, who could be their own neighbor. Ultimately, online expression of hated isn’t enough and we now see it erupting in increasing measure in the streets.

If we don’t teach our children to overcome emotion with reason, in pursuit of truth—no matter how the truth makes them feel—we can kiss Western civilization goodbye.

