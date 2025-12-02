Welcome to BREAK FREE MONDAYS. To access this entire essay, please subscribe. Thank you to all my paid subscribers. Without your support I would not be able to continue this work.

One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -15:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Before I get into the shocking follow-up to George Abaraonye’s ousting as president elect of Oxford’s Student Union, here’s what’s happening at Harvard where students are now rewarded for assaulting Jews:

Elom Tettey-Tamaklo speaks in a video posted to YouTube, September 24, 2025© Screenshot via Across the Divide/YouTube

Harvard University has hired a student who was charged with assaulting an Israeli classmate at a “die-in” protest in October 2023, just weeks after the Hamas terror attack. Elom Tettey-Tamaklo was caught on camera at the protest accosting a first-year student ... Tettey-Tamaklo, who recently graduated from Harvard Divinity School, is now tasked with “advising faculty on curriculum design” and will be “consulted on complex subject matter.”

But there’s more:

Harvard Law School graduate Ibrahim Bharmal also participated in the October 2023 protest and was charged with assault for his involvement. Harvard also continued to support this student, and he was awarded a $65,000 Harvard Law Review fellowship.

Yoav Segev, the young Jewish first-year student who was assaulted, filed a police report, telling officers that he was hit by “many individuals,” specifically identifying Tettey-Tamaklo, Bharmal, and a third unidentified individual as the “most prolific and aggressive.”

Here is a link to the assault.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the judge dismissed the case:

In a November motion to dismiss both the assault and civil charges, Shah argued that Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal were targeted by Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) on account of their race. She further argued that the case against Tettey-Tamaklo, who is black, and Bharmal, who is of South Asian descent, was tainted by racial bias.

Well, of course the case was dismissed. Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal were the victims because of the color of their skin, not the Jew who they assaulted. I guess my eyes deceived me.

And by the way, below, you can see, what I can only describe as the pathetic students enacting their “die-in” as if they know anything about what it means to die for a cause —or to live for one, for that matter.

Yes, so students who assault Jews are now REWARDED for it. They are the victims, not the Jews.

Here’s Ibrahim draped in the standard keffiyeh honored at the annual Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) Benefit Gala. According to Ibrahim, he and his buddies were the victims of “political persecution”.