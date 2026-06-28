Former Israeli hostage Ilana Gritzewsky confronting UN’s Reem Alsalem

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Thursday, I was interviewed by Rabbi Daniel Lappin and his wife, Susan, for their podcast. They are preparing a multi-part series on whether there is a future for the United States, discussing the incursion of Islam (and other danger signs), and even the question of whether it is time for Jews to leave as has been happening in France and England. I’m looking forward to the release of this series and will keep you all informed.

I shared my experiences in Luxor, Egypt and my frustrations in trying to warn people in the West about the dangers of Islam. In particular, I want to warn women. On that note, it gets me so angry when I look at how it is women who are in the forefront of betraying the brave women of Israel and Iran.

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I’ve written so much about the brave women of Iran, tortured and killed for fighting against oppression.

I’ve written so much about the brave women of Israel who were held hostage, abused and raped.

I did my best to elevate these voices because they were being silenced.

Who was silencing them?

Other women.

Western women.

Privileged liberal women.

So, now, I must write about these Western women whom I despise above any man. I even despise them above the terrorists who invaded Israel on Oct 7th. Why? Because these women are free! They don’t have to give in to terrorists. And yet, of their own free will, they throw their Israeli and Iranian sisters to the wolves and watch in satisfaction as they are eaten.

These are the same self-righteous women who called me a white supremacist colonizer. Why? Because I was so evil that I started a boxing club for girls in Luxor, Egypt. Oh, the horror! Apparently, I was using those girls to selfishly assuage my white guilt while forcing Western imperialism upon them.

But underneath the mockery, I sensed the jealousy and hatred that drove them. My actions showed them up for who they were. Impotent fakes without the courage or commitment to do anything except sit in judgment of others.

If you are a woman who wants to win in politics, you know never to mention what happened to Jewish women on Oct 7th and in captivity in Gaza. You know never to mention what happened—and is still happening—to the women of Iran, tortured and killed for standing up to the oppression of Islam.

Rather, you know to praise the jihadists and clerics, not those who fight against them.

What is wrong with these women? They aren’t stupid. They aren’t blind. But they are bitter and angry and ambitious.

The more courageous the women of Israel and Iran are, the more these liberal western women hate them because it exposes the truth about themselves.

Let me name three of vilest of the bunch, all working for the corrupted and antisemitic United Nations:

Vanessa Frazier, Francesca Albanese, and Reem Alsalem.

Reem Alsalem:

A powerful video has circulated recently of Ilana Gritzewsky confronting Reem Alsalem, a Jordanian consultant and United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls. Oh, the irony.

Here are some of Ilana’s words but please watch her speak in the video below:

On Oct 7th and in captivity Jewish women were raped and humiliated and you, Special Rapporteur, you chose silence and denial. You say there was no evidence of sexual violence on Oct 7th. I’m standing here today, not as a report, not as a statistic. I am a woman who survived. I am the living proof of sexual violence by Hamas. When I and other Israeli women begged not to be raped, why were you silent. Please look at me. Do you believe us now? Would you apologize?

Ilana waits. But all she gets are looks of disdain and more silence.

What is wrong with these women?

Vanessa Frazier

After trying to silence UN Israeli Ambassador Danny Dannon:

… the UN secretary-general’s representative on children and armed conflict, Vanessa Frazier responded favorably to an account that compared Israel to Nazi Germany with the post below, saying she looks forward to eliminating “this scourge” that can only mean Israel. Yes, it is quite normal now in the highest echelons of political power to compare Israel to Nazi Germany:

Francesca Albanese

Albanese has a long record of promoting antisemitic tropes and using hateful language to attack the Jewish State of Israel, which includes comparing Israel to the Nazis, conspiracies about Jewish power, denying and diminishing the Oct 7th massacre, and supporting and advocating violence against the Jewish state.

In 2025, the US Justice Department stated: “[Albanese’s] silence and selective outrage send a chilling message that Jewish lives are worth less, that violence against Jews is excusable, and that terrorism can be rationalized when the victims are Israeli…”

What is wrong with these women?

They are an embarrassment. They are doing more harm to women than any man ever could. They are the classic example of women who grovel before the men who abuse their own sisters so that they will avoid abuse themselves. They are cowards who repeat propaganda so they can appear as if they are somebody important.

Jewish women can only be ignored, silenced, mocked-- never listened to because that would mean maybe, just maybe, they are right and these western women are wrong.

Jews can never be right.

Then, we have the liberal/leftist boot-licker women in politics, all gaga-eyed as they follow after their Islamic/communist leaders like NYC Mayor Mamdani, knowing it is the path to power for them.

And of course, just like Mamdani they will all say they are concerned about rising antisemitism, while at the same time inciting it.

Janeese Lewis George

DC democratic mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George received a DSA endorsement earlier this month after she declared that Israel has committed “genocide” in the Gaza Strip and agreed to divest from the Jewish state.

That’s what they have to do: prove their loyalty by demonizing Israel.

Nithay Ramantold

Socialist mayoral candidate for Los Angeles, Nithay Ramantold cozied up to left-wing extremist and podcaster Hasan Piker, saying she agreed with him that Israel had committed “genocide” in Gaza.

When Piker asked whether she believed Israel had the right to exist, she said she did but added that Israel is an “apartheid” state.

They all say the same thing. Lie after lie, and how can anyone fight it when those lies are magnified a billion times over across the internet.

Melat Kiros

Melat Kiros is the 29-year-old democratic socialist candidate in Colorado. She campaigned with Hasan Piker. How can these women align with a man like that? Well, once again, they would rather kiss the boots of their abusers than stand up to them. This makes them hate the women who are brave enough to give their lives instead of bow down.

In a recent interview, Kiros declined to call the 2025 Boulder, Colorado, firebombing attack on a Jewish group, which left several injured and one dead, an act of anti-Semitism.

Kiros was fired from a law firm after penning an essay arguing that calling for the elimination of Israel is not anti-Semitic.

Let me be clear—yes, it is. What does she think would happen to the 7.2 million Jews living in Israel that make up nearly 50% of the Jewish population in the entire world if they ceased to be able to defend themselves? What do all of these women think?

They don’t want to think. They know they have to throw Jews to the wolves if they are going to get their foot in the door of power. Democrats made that deal with the far left. And please don’t imagine that Republicans aren’t doing the same with the far right, they are just a little bit behind, but they are catching up quickly.

We all know what would happen if Israel ceased to exist. Every Jew would be massacred in a repeat of Oct 7th that would cause the entire country to run red with Jewish blood. Every other person who resisted the invasion of Islam would face extermination, too.

Kiros also said that Hamas’s Oct 7 terror attack against Israel was “the inevitable consequence of apartheid.”

You see, it’s always the Jews’ fault. Does anyone not think this scapegoating won’t extend to Jews in the United States?

It already has.

It’s very difficult for me to listen to arrogant women like this when I have lived in a Muslim country, under Sharia law and know very well who the real oppressors are.

Spoiler alert: it isn’t Israel!

Listening to Kiros in particular made my blood boil. There she sits in her pointy high-heeled shoes and says she “hopes that as an ally that they claim to be that they will be responsive our demands…”

Demands??? This woman who knows nothing about the Middle East is going to tell Israel it must obey her demands? Who does she think she is?

Everyone is an expert now on Israel and Gaza—except those who actually live there. In fact, those who live there must not be listened to because they unmask the propaganda being pushed by communists like Kiros. These women remind me of the brides of Dracula (that would be Mamdani) adoringly submitting to him, hoping for a little bit of his power to fall down on them, too.

Why don’t they listen to a man like Mosab Hassan Yousef who actually knows what he is talking about.

But then their political careers would be over. They would be vilified and threatened, not offered a mayor’s mansion or a seat in Congress.

All these women should be dropped into a village in Egypt and made to live there for a year.

Then, they can go live with the kafala slaves in Qatar and serve their Muslim masters for a year. After that, they can go live on a kibbutz in Israel, spending time in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, maybe sitting in a cafe where Jews, Christians and Arabs mingle, with the sound of the call to prayer outside, church bells ringing and signs in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

It is very easy to topple the narrative mouthed by these women, starting with the “apartheid state.” They can go to Tripadvisor’s 10 Best Arabic Restaurants in Tel Aviv and they will find many wonderful restaurants to choose from.

Then, they can search in vain for Tripadvisor’s “10 Best Israeli restaurants in Gaza” or Qatar or Saudi Arabia … But they won’t find any. And somehow, they won’t see that as a problem.

Arab street cafe and restaurant in Tel Aviv

Debunking the “apartheid state” lie is easy. So, why is the most important issue in US politics “freeing” Palestine?

It is because of one simple fact: hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel is has become the driving force across all nations and political parties. The only explanation for this obsession is a spiritual one. The ultimate battle between good and evil, God and Satan. Nothing else makes sense.

Yes, these women make me embarrassed to be a woman.

But I thank God for the women who make me proud. The Iranian and Jewish women I have written about. Kurdish and Yazidi women, too. They put these vile, small-minded, cowardly and easily swayed Western women to shame.

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Below are some of the essays I’ve written about the women who deserve our respect. When their voices are silenced, we must be their voices.