Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Mira Bićanić's avatar
Mira Bićanić
14h

Thank you for this great analysis and your critique on all insanity, stupidity, ignorance and self destruction initiated and supported by women.

As a woman and a feminist, after October 7th, and previously after the death of Mahsa Amini, before that - Yezidi horror story, I became aware of hypocrisy of women rights organisations.

I sent them my protest letter and cut off my connection with them.

Traitors, filthy mercenary bitches, who betrayed the victims, selling them for their cheap careers.

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3 replies by Karen Hunt and others
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
11h

💯!

SO heartbreaking (and disgusting)

Privilege coupled with ignorance is the worst and also cruelest position from which to judge 💔💔💔🤮

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
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