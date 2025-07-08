Break Free Media

consuelo
1d

I have lived in central Ohio all my life. Epstein's crime buddy, Les Wexner, who grew up in Bexley, Ohio, a well-to-do suburb of Columbus, stealthily bought up masses of property around New Albany, Ohio (with partners) while he was getting filthy-rich with his The Limited Stores and other retail businesses. He used more of his filthy lucre to hook up with Ohio State University and Nationwide Children's Hospital, and so forth.He's got his name and that of his much younger wife, Abigail, on multiple buildings at OSU and Children's Hospital. He built himself a vast estate in New Albany, patrolled by police. His multiple houses are hidden away inside the huge property. Epstein, I read, owned one of those houses at one point and spent a goodly amount of time in the area. Of course Epstein somehow ended up owning that fabulous mansion in New York that Wexner either gave or sold him, the mansion about which we have heard and read all the wicked stories When Epstein got arrested the last time, Wexner, who had been extolled for years as a big cheese here and everywhere, suddenly disappeared from view. Gone underground, only seen by all his wicked buddies (like Trump and Gates) I imagine. Don't hear much about Wexner's four children (produced by Abigail, yea, sure) either in these parts. For years, before we had heard of Epstein, rumors about Wexner's proclivities.

Ian Hanus Bejm
1d

Exactly what I was expecting, a cover up, the Empire, that is to say the Deep State strikes back they have covered up the truth, as no doubt that there still those in power who will do anything to burry the truth, as they fear bring exposed and yet one day the truth of this evil will be exposed justice will be done on this matter and what is in the darkness, will be exposed by the light, it is not a matter of if, but more a matter of when.

