Jeffrey Epstein

Mr. Enigma

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -7:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thank you to all my subscribers! I currently have a sale on for paid subscriptions of $5 a month or $50 for the year or $150 for founding members. The sale lasts until the end of July. August 1st it will be $7 a month or $70 for the year:

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

In Dec 2021, I vowed to keep this pinned to the top of my X (twitter) account until the truth came out, knowing it never would.

Four years later, after the Trump administration promised to reveal everything and wow, it would be really something, guess what?

Jeffrey Epstein had no client list.

Hold on a second, wasn’t it just a few months ago that Pam Bondi said the client list was on her desk for review. Of course, when asked, “Have you seen anything where you say, oh my gosh!” She answers, “Not yet.”

Nope, just a big nothing.

No matter that Bill Gate’s wife Melinda said one of the main reasons she left her husband was because of his relationship with Epstein. But again, we aren’t given any details. It’s all hazy speculation.

Bill and Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates describes the one time she met Epstein:

"I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women."

So, if investigators are now saying there is no "client list" relating to the dead financier and there will be no further charges, it does make one wonder why his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was sent to prison.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Here’s what I think happened. Indulge me here.

Remember back in 2020 when Maxwell “disappeared” and no one could find her. There were all sorts of speculation. She’d been killed; she’d fled the country—the Mossad was protecting her. Then, all of a sudden, she was found “hiding” right under everyone’s nose in her very own luxury timber-framed home, perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests, boasting dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills.

You mean to tell me the FBI is so dumb, they never thought to look for her in her own home? Please.

I think they knew where she was. I think they all sat in that house, nice and cozy and she made a deal with the FBI long before she ever went to court. I think the trial was a sham and nothing was ever supposed to be revealed. Not ever. I think she gave up her little book of clients to the FBI before it was ever reported that she had been “found.” And I think whatever she gave them disappeared the day she was arrested and splashed across the media, never to be seen again.

Ghislaine Maxwell made the deal in exchange for protection because I’m pretty sure if not for that, she’d be dead just as dead as Epstein. Maybe she was even told don’t worry, long before those 20 years have passed, you will be released.

But hold on, there’s more. It looks like contrary to all the conspiracy theories, Epstein actually really did kill himself. Because, you know, nothing like that ever happens. Our government doesn’t snuff people out, only Putin does that.

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). © Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

And maybe Epstein did really kill himself. I can see how he might have.

The thing is, we just don’t know. We never really know much of anything. We are told one thing one day and the opposite the next day.

It’s pretty weird that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino now assure us that Epstein killed himself, when before they were hired by Trump’s administration, they were saying the opposite. I mean, Bongino was adamant that Epstein had been taken out. Like I said, it’s just so weird.

Hearing the news, Tucker Carlson unsurprisingly blamed it on the Jews:

"I think it was a blackmail operation run by the CIA and the Israeli intel services, and probably others. You know, French intelligence always has a hand in everything, I've noticed, so probably them too."

All that stuff about the “Deep State” seems to have disappeared, too. But look, you don’t need to believe in a deep state to figure out that covering up bad habits is normal procedure for those in power.

Whenever the public starts asking too many questions, a scapegoat is found.

Yes, some sleazy character for sure, but not the worst criminals, not the monsters who always hide in the shadows.

Take Harvey Weinstein, for example. Everyone knows that Hollywood is rife with pedophiles, with powerful men who take advantage of those beneath them, both men and women and children. And let’s face it, if you want to get ahead in Hollywood, that’s what a lot of people do.

Weinstein was the scapegoat—and sure he’s as sleazy as they come, but really, is this justice? A big trial, a conviction of this one man so that Hollywood can go back to business as usual.

This is why women don’t come forward when they are raped or abused. It’s too easy to discredit them. If it’s a young girl’s word against Prince Andrew, let’s say, who is going to win that media war?

The only conclusion we can reach is what we already know: pure evil exists in the highest echelons of power. It always has and it always will. Nothing to see here.

Share

Leave a comment