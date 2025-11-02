Break Free Media

Dog
Not sure that antifa has no "central" organization or not but apparantly they have some level of organization. Here's an ex member talking about it and somewhere in the conversation says that they are an organization: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo5ezfuUTac&list=TLPQMjUxMDIwMjXs1Lp9rHhXEw&index=3

Also, Nate Friedman has many videos on TouTube where he ties together paid members of different groups, mostly communist groups, but I believe antifa as well.

2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Great article Karen. Yes, social media is a very bad thing as it indoctrinates our kids even more than they have already been indoctrinated! But, now that we all are hooked on SM how do we stop it? For one thing, it would be nice if things that were posted, that we all read, were truthful! But I guess that's a pipe dream sadly. I pray that a better world is coming, but I have my doubts. I read about a different group of people almost every day who wants to conquer America with their money, with their sick agenda, with their violence. I know Trump is doing his best, but how does one man stop all of the people who actively work towards destroying our country every single day and have been for decades?? Have do we fix our sick society? It seems to me, the ONLY way is through divine intervention. God please help us...help us fight the bad guys, help us fix the mind set of our people so they understand the truth...

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
