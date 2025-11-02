You can listen to me read this essay here:

Why does the media always pretend such shock when violent acts are committed. In the UK, there are approximately 282 knife-related offenses daily, which translates to about 12% of all violent crimes. There is nothing more terrifying than someone with a knife in a confined space. Like on a train. Or a bus.

The latest horror happened yesterday when two men went on a rampage stabbing people on a train in the UK. Ten people were injured, nine of them with life-threatening injuries, I believe two of them are still in a life-threatening condition. I cannot imagine the terror of being stuck on that train. Sitting ducks without anywhere to go, no one with any combat skills. Shouldn’t the staff at least have pepper spray or something???

King Charles called it “truly appalling and dreadful.”

But don’t worry, it wasn’t a “terrorist attack”. It was just two black guys who were born in the UK. Oh, I see. So, that means they couldn’t have been radicalized? You see, this is the problem. We simply don’t know how many people are being influenced by the toxic garbage they consume day in and day out online.

This is how the Muslim Brotherhood is having such success in the West—and very few people are aware of it. Youth don’t have to belong to a terrorist organization. They don’t have to have friends who belong to a terrorist organization. They don’t have to run off to Syria to join ISIS.

All youths have to do is sit in their bedroom and play video games and be directed to websites that condition them to commit violence.

This case in France illustrates what is happening perhaps to millions of youths around the world. And parents don’t even know it’s happening:

After his arrest, the boy’s mother was stunned to discover that her 12-year-old had been learning how to kill and gorging on videos of decapitation and torture so gruesome they made even case-hardened French court officials look away. The mother told criminal investigators that she’d thought her son had been playing video games and doing homework during the hours he spent in his room. The child’s descent into the internet’s darkest recesses started innocently enough, with online searches about Islam after an aunt gave him a Quran as a gift, says the boy’s lawyer. From there, more searching, automated algorithms that steer users’ online experiences and the boy’s curiosity ultimately led him to encrypted chats and ultraviolent propaganda pumped out by Islamic State militants and other extremist groups that are worming their way via apps, video gaming and social media into the minds of the very young. Paul-Edouard Lallois, the French prosecutor who secured the boy’s conviction on two terror-related charges last August, says the thousands of images and other extreme content that the child viewed so warped his understanding of the world and of right and wrong that “it will take years and years of work to enable this kid to recover normal bearings.” “It is possible to completely upend the mental bearings of such a young child,” he said. “Do that for a few years and, even before he has turned 18, he’s already capable of, yes, committing an attack and the worst things with just a knife.” An emerging global threat Across Europe and further afield, the picture is similar: Counterterrorism agencies are grappling with a new generation of attackers, plotters and acolytes of extremism who are younger than ever and have been fed on ultraviolent and potentially radicalizing content largely behind their screens. Some are appearing on police radars only when it’s already too late — with knife in hand, as they’re carrying out an attack.

Notice that the aunt gave they boy a Quran as a gift. Which government official is going to dare say that the Quran had anything to do with the child’s radicalization? Or maybe what the aunt said to him?

This is the problem with Gaza. Children are taught in school and from their parents to hate Jews, to glorify violent jihad and martyrdom. At least this 21-year-old kid’s mom was horrified by what he was learning online. Mothers in Gaza are proud of their children when they commit violence against Israelis, starting with throwing stones. Children are raised to hate and kill.

Usually in a war, you know who your enemy is, they have a name they have a leader. But now, the innocent-looking person sitting next to you on a bus or passing you on the street can be your enemy, for no apparent reason that you are aware of. It is unsettling. It is psychological torture. People are constantly on edge.

What I want to know is, why isn’t the public better protected? I am so thankful I live in the United States where we still, thank God, have the right to bear arms, despite how much the left has tried to take it away from us.

But even when citizens who do have some training fight back, they get charged with a crime.

Remember Daniel Penny who was charged with manslaughter for placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on May 1, 2023 on a train in New York.

The way the media put it: To some New Yorkers, he’s the white vigilante who choked an innocent Black man to death on the subway. To others, he’s the U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose attempt to subdue a mentally ill man ended in tragedy.

Penny, who served four years in the Marines before being discharged in 2021, claimed that Neely shouted “I’m gonna’ kill you” and that he was “ready to die” or go to jail for life. What was Penny supposed to do?

If only someone had killed Decarlos Brown Jr. before he knifed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutka, she would be alive today. But would Brown’s killer be in prison?

Neely’s family and supporters have said he was simply crying out for help. Whether it is a mentally disturbed individual or a terrorist, the outcome is the same. Innocent people suffer and die.

This needs to change—now.

I have said for years that children MUST learn self-defense in school. It is as important as learning math.

Certainly, learning to defend oneself more important than learning, for example, the square root of 256. 90% of people are never going to use that in real life. But they will need their self-defense skills.

Being able to defend oneself doesn’t happen overnight. It takes years of consistent training until it becomes second nature. Along the way, other benefits abound, such as learning respect for oneself and for others, focus, strength of mind and body.

Stop thinking the world is safe. It isn’t. Maybe it’s too late for many of our elders, but then those are the ones we should protect, as well as the very young. At the very least, anyone who is capable should own a gun and regularly practice shooting it.

The idea that law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have guns is one of the most foolish ideas around. Take a look at Switzerland.

In Switzerland, there is roughly 1 gun for every four people, or 2.3 million guns. I lived in Switzerland as a teenager, and I remember talking about this with people and I thought it was really cool how prepared everyone was for anything, natural disasters to invasions.

According to articles 45 and 46 of the Swiss Federal Law on Civil Protection, each inhabitant of Switzerland must have a protected place they can get to quickly from where they live. Switzerland maintains around 370,000 shelters, including 360,000 private shelters and approximately 9,000 public facilities.

Together, these provide protection for more than 8.7 million people - exceeding the country’s population.

These shelters aren’t neglected relics - they undergo regular inspections and maintenance. Ventilation systems are tested, water supplies checked, and emergency equipment verified to ensure operational readiness if ever needed.

After October 7, 2023, I was shocked to find out that families on kibbutzim were not armed.

I have heard that many of the families living closest to Gaza were the most liberal, believing that they could coexist in peace with their neighbors. So perhaps, naively, they didn’t think they needed weapons. It’s hard for me to understand this, but I hope they’ve learned their lesson. Every family in Israel should be armed!

In Luxor, Egypt, where I lived for almost three years, most men have a gun. And each man has a huge knife that is with them all the time.

They wear jellabiyas, long robes, with deep pockets and the knives are in those pockets. The photo below is a wedding that I attended that shows the robes they wear, two big pockets on either side.

A wedding I attended in Luxor, showing the long jellabiyas the men wear.

When I heard that “long knives” were used on the train attack to stab so many people, it gave me chills because I thought of those knives in Luxor. While I was there, two men fought with knives on the east bank—over a woman, I was told.

I studied Eskrima for many years, which is Filipino stick and knife fighting. We drilled and drilled with knives and sticks and disarming an opponent.

I fought full contact, wearing protective gear like the photo below. It’s extremely heavy, like in a real battle. Mostly I fought with men, there were very few women.

I can’t stress enough that to have the confidence to fight like this in a real situation takes years of consistent training. I never faced such a situation on a train or a bus, and I haven’t practiced at that high level for a long time, so I have no illusions that I would be able to stop an attack, but I still have some skills that I know would help me and others.

I was on a plane yesterday, so I just saw this news report this morning.

A bomb explosion rocked a Harvard Medical School building early Saturday morning. Here are the two suspects:

This is speculation, but they look like antifa to me.

My liberal friends post stupid things— I can only call it stupid—like “I am antifa”, “We are antifa.” These are often women whose most physical act is going to their Pilates class—a good thing to do, I’m not saying it isn’t. But they have never been in a physical altercation where blood flows. They don’t know what it’s like to confront evil. They know nothing about the horrors of terrorism or battle in the streets.

I try to explain the history of antifa and that it started in Germany with the Stalinist communist party, but basically, it is fascist because there isn’t much difference now between communism and fascism. But regardless, they don’t realize they are supporting violent radicalism, whatever it calls itself.

In return, they sat I’m the one who is a racist fascist. I’m the one who is ignorant. Don’t I know what “anti” means? They are “anti” fascist, so obviously, they must be against fascism.

I recommend readying Andy Ngo’s book, Unmasked. Antifa is so nice, they attacked Andy Ngo and he suffered a brain injury. He and his family had to leave the country for their own safety. Such a nice group of people, antifa.

Antifa is hard to pin down because they purposely have no central organization or figurehead, similar to the Muslim Brotherhood. It is all the nebulous “globalize the intifada.”

Spread far and wide, they infiltrate impressionable young minds on the internet, and fund radical student organizations behind the scenes. This is a new type of terrorism where it is very difficult to figure out exactly who is doing it. The media can say it’s just a crazy individual (and sometimes it is), or a lone wolf. But think about it. How many lone wolves are being radicalized right now as they sit in front of their computers. This is the dangerous internet “hive mind” indoctrinating the next generation.

As for the 12-year-old French boy mentioned above, 1,739 jihadi videos, “a phenomenal quantity of scenes of decapitation, throat-slitting, shootings,” were found in his computer and phone, the prosecutor said. He also had how-to videos on bomb-making and killing, including one that appeared to show the real-life death of a tied-down man being methodically chopped into pieces.

“I have seen some horrible things in my career,” he said. “But this goes beyond all comprehension.”

Parents think the dangers are in the streets, from a gang or that drug dealer at the corner 7 Eleven. If their kids are inside on their computers, they are safe. Far from it. Most parents have NO IDEA what their kids are accessing online

Get your kids off the internet and into a martial arts program asap. From there, they can move on to learning other fighting styles. That’s my advice for the weekend!

