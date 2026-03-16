Sinister Susan Lies as She Sighs

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Poor, persecuted Sinister Susan made this video to explain that even Maggot Mamdani is to be condemned for not standing with her and his lovely wife, Repulsive Rama, in agreeing that Jews are vampires, cockroaches and parasites.

She reminds us that it is perfectly reasonable to say that “Jews should not feel safe anywhere”.

Because, as I said since Oct 7th, it starts with justifying the death of Zionists until it progresses to the death of Jews. That is where we are now:

Of course, Maggot Mamdani does agree with Sinister Susan, although, he can’t say it like she does. At least not yet. But he can do plenty of other things, like spend time with jihadist and Jew hater Imam Siraj Wahhaj, invited Mahmoud Khalil to dinner and proudly post about it, he can make plenty of carefully veiled comments, all of which emboldened to express their Jew hatred not only in words but in actions.