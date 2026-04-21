Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
12h

Yazmine Mohammed said, “if they control your head, they control your mind”.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
12h

If women tempt men dimly by being uncovered WHY do they come to western countries where women DO NOT HIDE UNDER DARK HEAVY UGLY BEDSPREADS? Make this make sense? Is it ONLY MEN WHO LUST? Do women NOT lust for men also? Should men also be hidden under ugly bedsheets as well?

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6 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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