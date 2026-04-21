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Niqab on the left, Burqa on the right.

Let’s be brutally honest. Most Muslims don’t follow Islam. Just focusing on the topic of the niqab, in Canada 2% of Muslim women wear the niqab. In France just 1,900 women wear the burka out of a population of 4.7 million Muslims (assuming about half of them are women or girls). Niqab covers the face except for the eyes while the burka also covers the eyes. You can find a list of Muslim countries and dress requirements for women HERE

I always hear from Muslims justifying why they don’t do what the Quran commands, “Islam is easy. Allah won’t give you more than you can handle. If you aren’t ready to wear the niqab, it’s okay. No one can force you; it has to be your own desire.”

If you look up “is wearing a niqab an obligation in Islam” you will get a long list of “no, not really but it is commendable,” but this is either ignorance or outright lies. Why do Muslims hide the truth of Islam, even from themselves?

Wearing the niqab is a command. There is no arguing about it. The Quran and Hadiths are very clear. After we hear what this offensive but very honest cleric has to say, we will look at the post of a young woman who is agonizing over the fact that men look on her lustfully, so she is considering wearing a niqab.

Below is Sheikh ASSIM AL-HAKEEM’s short and very clear answer to this question, as he quotes exactly what the Prophet Mohammed said. Keep in mind that he had two wives. He says he divorced one of his wives because, as he describes it, he was going to die, he couldn’t take it anymore.

There is no difference of opinion among the greatest scholars. All women must cover their faces. In fact, best is total segregation, wives should be behind a screen.

“Command your wives, your daughters and the women of the Muslims to lower down from their garments so they are not recognized so they are not harassed.”

Listen carefully to what he says. First, it is a command, so women must do it without question. But he says it is also “logical”. Why? Because the face of a woman is her “identity.”

If her identity is open to all, this includes her beauty. This is when she smiles or frowns. This is where expressions happen and if it is exposed then those with illnesses in their hearts will be surely tempted.

Here is an anonymous post from a Muslim woman, wondering what to do because men are lusting after her:

Salam alaykum, I have a question and want to make sure I am thinking about this in the right way and making the right decision.

I live in a Muslim country and work in retail, so I interact with both male and female customers. I wear hijab and abaya.

Recently, I have had a couple of uncomfortable situations happen.

One customer is a frequent visitor. He is married, and I have met his wife, but she returned to their home country, so he is here alone. He began stopping by the shop more often just to talk. I am naturally a chatty person, so at first, I did not think much of it. Later, he brought me a book and a chocolate bar. I appreciated the gesture, but I told him that it was not a good idea since we are both married, especially because he had made some inappropriate comments that concerned me.

In another situation, a different customer kept trying to touch my hand while I was showing him products. The next day, he followed me home and stopped me on the stairs to ask for my phone number. I was caught off guard and told him no and to leave.

I told my husband about both situations, but they have made me consider wearing niqab.

Am I considering it for the wrong reasons?

I’m not sure why any Muslim woman who wants an honest answer would ask a group of other women who are equally ignorant and not a scholar. This in itself is haram, but no one mentions that. The answers to her question range from “do what you feel is right as Allah is patient with you” to the correct answer, which is that she should “cover because it is a command regardless of how you feel about it, but, yes, you are correct in wanting to wear it so you don’t tempt men and cause them to sin.”

I grew up in a conservative Christian church and was made to feel this way, so I understand the agony. Once I became a teenager, I felt the shift. I could now “tempt” men, just by the way I crossed my legs, if I wore a dress that was too short or if I batted my eyelashes or smiled seductively. I was constantly worried, is my smile seductive? I had no desire to be seductive; I wasn’t even sure what it meant. How could I know if my innocent smile was being interpreted in the wrong way. Inevitably, it happened on occasion that my actions were interpreted incorrectly, and it was always my fault, never the man’s fault. I was 6 feet tall as a teenager and let’s just say model material, through no fault of my own. I was not someone who could slouch and hide away. Just walking into a room caused me agony because everyone looked at me. For this reason, I became extremely shy and withdrawn, but this wasn’t my natural character.

This was a stumbling block in my Christian faith. How could I be a Christian when Jesus demanded something that was so unfair. It took a very long time for me to realize that Jesus was not to blame. He never gave any rules to women about this. Eventually, I was able to let my bitterness go and return to my faith. My experiences living in Luxor, Egypt had a lot to do with this. I write about it in my book, The Seduction of Islam.

There is no way to let go of blaming oneself for the reactions of lustful men in Islam. Mohammed blames women, so you cannot get around it. Can you imagine Mohammed defending the adulteress against stoning as Jesus did? No. He would command her to be stoned (and yes, I can’t forget that of course, Jesus told her to go and sin no more, but he was also fair when he said, he who is without sin, cast the first stone, and no one could do it). This led me to realize all the differences between Jesus and Mohammed and that no matter how anyone tries to argue otherwise there is no comparison between the two.

Jesus is my rock and my salvation and sets me free from the control of any man. I follow Him. Mohammed requires a woman to be a slave of the men who control her or she literally cannot enter Jannah.

Here is an excellent short video about the actual Arabic words for a woman’s covering and why there is no getting around the fact that in Islam, a woman must cover her entire body, just leaving a slit for her eyes so she can see and the arguments for and against and then compare with this video, the fact men argue at such length about how much of a woman should be covered is obscene.

Try wearing one of those ghoulish outfits. Even your eyesight is diminished. I’m a full contact fighter. I would NEVER inhibit my movements like this. They say all this drapery keeps women safe. No, it doesn’t. It means she cannot even run away if someone is chasing her!

I really despise this about Islam. In fact, after all I’ve been through in my life, after all I saw in Luxor of the horrific oppression of women, words cannot express how much I despise it. Listening to these men speak of women and how it “frees” them and then listening to women repeat this indoctrination of the cult of Islam boils my blood.

The good thing is that such coverings are being banned in western nations. But where does this leave Muslims? The majority are already hypocritical since they don’t obey Allah’s commands. Islam is a sham religion. It is a cult filled with contradictions. It is impossible, in fact, to follow, the rules are so ridiculous.

Please don’t come back saying Christianity is filled with hypocrites too. Yes, it most certainly is. However, not in the way most people think. Religious institutions added on traditions that have nothing to do with Jesus’s simple teachings. No matter how many times a person says a rosary or attends a church service, those outward actions don’t make them a Christian. Jesus never gave such instruction. He told us to do something that is far more difficult, which is why he said the road was narrow and few there be that will find it. Jesus said, “Deny yourself, take up your cross and follow me.” He didn’t say wear a certain outfit to prove your loyalty.

Thank you for being here! Yesterday, I was not able to do my Break Free Mondays for paid subscribers. I was too busy reading through my manuscript one last time, which I continue to do until Friday. Next Monday (unless some big thing happens in the news that changes my mind) I will focus on the fascinating topic of AI and the anti-Christ and how the insane tech billionaire Peter Thiel (who essentially manipulated JD Vance into the vice presidency) makes the argument in secretive talks for other tech “gods” that anyone who resists AI is the anti-Christ. There is a huge movement of so-called Christians taking over the right that are as far from Jesus as anyone could possibly be, yet they are among the wealthiest and most powerful people on earth.

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