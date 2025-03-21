One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

I was responding to comments from my last essay, one in particular made by Daisy, (check out her Sub) where she said Jews are good people.

Woah, hold on a second! I can just feel the arrows shooting my way. What, Jews are good people? You think they’re better than the rest of us—you need to be brought down a peg.

This happens all the time. Good people are persecuted, even killed for being good, while evil people prosper. You know what they say, behind every great fortune lies a great crime.

It's amazing that Israel can ONLY be criticized. Don’t you dare say something good about them, even when they do good deeds. What other nation at war would be required by the world to give aid to their enemies that are attacking them endlessly. Enemies that committed the Oct 7th massacre and are still holding hostages in horrific conditions. I don’t recall the United Nations or anyone else reprimanding Egypt or Jordan or any other Arab nation for not supplying the Gazans aid. Why?

And yet, Israel does give aid, even without anyone asking. 11 days after Hamas’ murderous terror attack, Israel agreed to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Egypt to mitigate a major humanitarian crisis and save innocent Palestinian lives.

Would you do that for your enemies. Honestly, would you?

Over and over Israel has done this. Still, it has never been enough.

I often think of Yahya Sinwar and Dr. Yuval Bitton as the prime example of the good of one people versus the evil of another.

Mr. Sinwar, second from left, at prayer time with other inmates at the Beersheba prison complex in 2006. Keshet 12 News

Sinwar was one of Israel’s worst enemies, yet during his years in an Israeli prison, he went to university, completing 15 courses in the humanities and social sciences departments by correspondence from his cell. He learned Hebrew.

Yahya Sinwar, left, and Dr. Yuval Bitton at Israel’s Beersheba prison complex, during negotiations for a prisoner swap that would lead to Mr. Sinwar’s 2011 release.

Sinwar developed a friendship of sorts with Dr. Bitton, a dentist, who spent hundreds of hours talking with Sinwar. Many prisoners came to trust and respect Bitton.

“He bought the hearts of the prisoners, truly. He would go into their cells, drink with them and eat with them,” said Esmat Mansour, a prisoner held from 1993 to 2013 for killing an Israeli settler. “If there was a problem, he would call and help.”

Bitton described what it was like going into the prison:

“During the day you would treat them and at night you come home and cry,” he said. “That happened many, many nights. Once there was a suicide attack near where my parents lived. Sixteen Jews were killed. Who would not cry at night?”

He would remind himself of the words of Israel’s primary architect, David Ben-Gurion:

“The State of Israel will be judged not by its wealth, nor by its army, nor by its technology, but by its moral character and human values.”

No nation or government is ever free of corruption, but it’s important to be founded on principles that at least remind people of what they should strive to be. Such was the case with Dr. Bitton.

Sinwar, too, lived by the principals that he believed in; principles upon which Hamas was founded: Islam and Sharia Law.

Before prison, his job had been to find and punish those suspected of violating Islamic morality laws or cooperating with the Israelis.

In 1989, Sinwar was sentenced to four life sentences for orchestrating the abduction and killing of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians he considered to be collaborators.

In an interrogation after his arrest in 1988, Sinwar dispassionately described shooting one man, strangling another with his bare hands, suffocating a third with a kaffiyeh, and choking and punching a fourth before tossing him in a hastily dug grave. Records of the interrogation make clear that, far from being remorseful, Sinwar saw beating confessions out of the collaborators as a righteous duty. (1)

For these and many other terrifying reasons, he was known BY HIS OWN PEOPLE as the Butcher of Khan Yunis.

It was Bitton who realized something was seriously wrong with Sinwar’s health and alerted Israeli doctors who then saved his life, operating on a brain tumor.

In 2011, Sinwar was released, along with 1,027 other prisoners, 280 of whom were serving life sentences for planning and perpetrating various terror attacks against Israeli targets. In exchange, Hamas released ONE Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. (I guess Israel never learns, right?)

What did Sinwar do? He didn't repent of his evil ways. He wasn't thankful to the Israelis for giving him an education and saving his life. He didn't then use that education to improve the lives of his people. No. He used it to plot the Oct 7th massacre. All he could think about was killing as many Jews as possible. That had always been his religious mission in life, and it always would be.

On Oct 7, 2023, terrorists invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip. Some 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre. Over 250 people were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

The attack stunned Israel, but not Dr. Bitton.

When he learned the news, Dr. Yuval Bitton says he felt it was coming – and knew immediately who was behind it. “I know the person who planned and conceived and initiated this criminal attack,” Bitton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “I have known him since 1996 – not only him but the entire Hamas leadership in Gaza – and it was clear to me that this is what they were planning.”

On the day of Sinwar’s release from prison he had told Bitton, “I owe you my life, and one day I will repay it.” Little could Bitton have known the way Sinwar would repay him.

Bitton’s nephew, Tamir Adar, lived at Nir Oz, one of several kibbutzim that bore the brunt of Hamas’ attack, with many residents murdered or taken hostage. Tamir, was seriously injured trying to fight off the attackers. He was then kidnapped, unconscious, and taken into Gaza where he died after a few hours.

So much for Sinwar’s promises. But the promises of liars mean nothing. Not when the principles they hold dear say they are allowed to lie to kafirs like Bitton and to kill them at every opportunity.

“Sinwar made up for his promise on October 7 in that he was also directly responsible for the murder of my nephew in Kibbutz Nir Oz,” said Bitton.

Bitton, right, pictured with his nephew Tamir Adar, who was murdered on October 7, photo: Yuval Bitton

The remains of Bitton’s nephew’s home.

I often think of Dr. Bitton, of the other doctors and how they must feel now. But this is a standard of good that they have been taught since childhood. Sinwar had been taught to hate and kill. This is the difference between good and evil.

What would you do? How would you feel if you knew the person whose life you were saving would likely kill more people in the future. Would you still save him?

I had a similar experience of saving someone's life who many would have said was not worth the effort.

I like to say, as a single mother, I raised my sons on the “mean streets of LA suburbia.” That would be the San Fernando Valley, the birthplace of the porn industry and the Kardashian’s reality show. It wasn’t easy and I fought many battles for my children.

Having co-founded a creative writing program for incarcerated youth, I came to know many young gang members, facing life sentences for serious crimes. I came to know more than I ever wanted to know about the underbelly of the streets and how they lure teenagers into drugs and crime.

Some years ago, when my sons were teenagers, it was close to midnight when the phone rang.

“Karen, you have to come right now! Popeye’s got seven stab wounds. I can’t get him to go to the hospital. I’m afraid he’ll die!”

The distraught voice belonged to a struggling single mother; a heroin addict whose son was in school with my eldest son. I knew who she was talking about; a young man who thought he was some kind of Manson figure, out to get himself a cult following. I didn’t like him. He was drug-addicted and dangerous, a Juggalo, which if you don’t know what that is, you can find out more in my essay, The Devil's Playground.

Juggalos Gathering, Insane Clown Posse

Nonetheless, I got dressed in some sweats and a hoodie and headed over to her apartment in Van Nuys.

I parked my car and walked up to the front door where the mother was waiting for me. She had her dog on a leash and said, “I’m going for a walk. I just can’t take it anymore.”

That was the last I saw of her that night.

Inside, the apartment was a mess. A group of high school aged kids sat on the sofa, staring bug-eyed at Popeye who lurched back and forth in the center of the room in an agitated manner. There were blood streaks everywhere, smeared on the walls and door and splattered on the floor. Popeye had what looked like some torn sheets wrapped around his torso to cover the stab wounds. His real name was Michael, but you know how it is with gang kids, they have to come up with these ridiculous names.

He kept babbling, refusing to go to the hospital. Why? The kids explained he was terrified that they would send him back to prison. He would rather have died on that floor than go back to prison. It was only when he passed out, skin ashen from shock and loss of blood, that I and the kids managed to drag him into the car and on to the hospital.

I found out later that if he had been left unattended much longer, he surely would have died. The knife had punctured one of his lungs and he would have drowned in his own blood.

As it turned out, the police came to interview him in the hospital, and he didn’t go to jail. This time at least, he’d done nothing wrong. He’d been attacked outside a party by someone who was offended by his Juggalo tattoos. No doubt high, he hadn’t realized what was happening to him while he was being stabbed. Incredibly, he had managed to walk to this safe house.

I wish that had been the end of it, but it wasn’t. He went on to commit a terrible crime, kidnapping a young woman and forcing her to take money out of the ATM. I don’t know more details than that, but I think he kept her captive for a while. He was caught and sentenced to prison for a very long time.

I thought of that poor woman and the terror she must have felt. Should I have left Popeye to die? What if he had ended up killing her? I would never have forgiven myself.

Years later, Popeye got out of prison. He seemed okay, but he has since disappeared again. The single mother got clean and is living a good life.

We have no control over other people. We are only responsible for ourselves, for our own actions. I was raised to save lives. I was raised to pray and forgive. That doesn’t mean I allow people to attack me and my family. If they do, I will defend myself and my family. But if someone is dying, no matter who they are, I am not going to leave them bleeding to death on the ground.

That’s why I have no patience for the self-righteous folks who start judging and telling Israeli Jews everything they are doing wrong. Unbelievable. What would you do in their shoes? They have gone far and above what should be required of them.

Released hostage Eli Sharabi recently spoke to the United Nations. Here he is holding up a photo of the coffins of his wife and children, murdered by Hamas.

Sharabi starts his speech like this (you can read the full speech here):

My name is Eli Sharabi. I am 53 years old. I’ve come back from hell. I’ve returned to tell my story. I used to live in Kibbutz Be’eri with my British-born wife, Lianne, and my daughters, Noiya and Yahel.

Sharabi describes his life as a hostage in captivity:

I was ripped away from my family, never to see them again. For 491 days, I was kept mostly underground in Hamas terror tunnels, chained, starved, beaten, and humiliated. I was held captive in the darkness, isolated from the world by Hamas terrorists.

They took pleasure in our suffering. I survived on scraps of food with no medical attention and no mercy. When I was released, I weighed just 44 kilos. I had lost over 30 kilos, nearly half my body weight.

For 491 days, I held on to hope. I imagined the life we would rebuild. I dreamt of seeing my family again. Only when I returned home, I learned the truth. My wife and my daughters had been slaughtered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

During his speech to the UN, Sharabi described how when he first arrived in Gaza, a mob tried to lynch him. Yes, a civilian mob tried to lynch him. He told how Hamas stole humanitarian aid, diverting hundreds of food packages—marked with the logos of UNRWA and the UN—into their tunnels while hostages starved. He described how, for 491 days, he was shackled, deprived of food, and begged for basic human dignity—yet not a single humanitarian organization came to check on his condition. He recounted how Gazan civilians cheered on the ruthless terrorists as he and his fellow hostages suffered.

Can you imagine this? Why, why would anyone commit such acts of evil on another human being?

Because, instead of building beautiful lives, “Palestinians” are raised since the womb on hatred of Jews. This is not because Jews deserve it. This hatred goes way back, further back than the formation of Hamas or even the birth of Israel in 1948. This hatred is at the heart of Islam! It is in the Quran and the Hadiths that they recite from childhood. That hatred extends across Muslim nations, it is just that now they have a scapegoat with the “Palestinians” behind which they can hide.

And Israel is expected to solve this problem? And if they don’t, then it’s their fault they are being attacked, and they should just let it happen. They are the ones whose nation should be destroyed. Jews should submit to living under the “majority Arab rule” because that would be “fair”.

This is an example of insisting that the good should suffer and the evil be rewarded. And again, the second I say such a thing, the attacks will start. How dare I call Israel good and Hamas evil.

But that’s the truth.

At the end of the day, all you can do is live as good a life as you can and protect your own from evil. Yet incredibly there are those who go out of their way to help their enemies, to save their lives if possible, and that is what Israel has done, time and time again.

Israel has had enough. Especially since the sick hostage releases, staged by Hamas, jihadists strutting around like peacocks in their fancy outfits, humiliating the hostages as much as they could in the process.

This was Sharabi, on that stage as he was released from captivity, still with the hope that his wife and children were alive.

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi, who had been held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas terrorists before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip Feb. 8, 2025. Associated Press

This is him now, speaking to the United Nations.

What a courageous man. How does he live on? How does he not scream out his hatred as the “Palestinians” do?

Because he was raised with the right principles. He loves life. He stands before the world, pleading with the world to see reason.

And still, it is Israel that is condemned.

I am not Jewish. Many times, people think I am, and they say it like an accusation. I would be proud to be Jewish. I love the Jews. I am in awe of their resilience, their good hearts, their determination to never give up, their hope always for a better future.

Doing good does not promise you any reward, often all you get in return is more hate. Does that mean good people should stop helping evil people? It’s complicated.

