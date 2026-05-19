Shooting Leaves 5 Dead at San Diego Mosque tied to 9/11 Terrorists
Our nation is reaping what it has sowed. Extremism on both sides will only continue to escalate.
There will be no BREAK FREE MONDAYS today as I am traveling. But I did want to write about this breaking news.
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Today, police reported that two teenage suspects, ages 17 and 19, carried out the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, killing three adults in the process, including a mosque security guard. Both shooters are now dead and are believed to have shot and killed themselves. One of the suspects took a firearm from their parents’ home and left suicide note that contained writings about racial pride, law enforcement officials told CNN. Hate speech was also scrawled on one of the weapons, they said. We don’t yet know what it said, but it sounds eerily similar to what we heard about Tyler Robinson, the shooter of Charlie Kirk.
This is horrific. Our nation has been plunged into extremism on both sides, and it is only continuing to escalate.
The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.
Because I must be thorough in my reporting, I would be remiss if I didn’t give some background on this mosque and its jihadist Imam Taha Hassane. The mosque has faced controversy for years, including ties to two 9/11 hijackers who attended there before the attacks, along with backlash surrounding Imam Taha Hassane and his wife over inflammatory post-October 7 comments and social media posts.
Hassane claimed from his pulpit that Oct 7th was “the result of 75 years of brutal Zionist occupation of Palestine and it is the result of the 16 + years of the brutal barbaric blockade of Gaza. That’s it. Point. Nothing else to add.”
Yes, that’s it. Nothing about the victims, nothing about the horrific crimes. Just “nothing else to add.”
Today, Imam Taha Hassane said the violence against his mosque was not justified.
Let me be clear. He’s right that the shooting is not justified. But if we go by this imam’s own teaching, if Oct 7th was justified and nothing else needs to be said, why wouldn’t it follow that others claim the same thing, such as two impressionable teenagers have no doubt done? What is to stop them from believing they, too, are justified? Where does this kind of non-logic lead? To bloodshed.
Just as a reminder, 9/11 hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, who helped crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, spent significant time and received assistance from associates of the mosque while living in the area.
It is also interesting to note that Imam Taha Hassane arrived in the U.S. in August 2001, three weeks before Sept. 11.
Here is a record of his wife’s horrific posts after Oct 7th, showing she condones “resistance in all forms.” She leads a local Girl Scout troop, by the way.
In his sermon just three days ago, Imam Taha Hassane preached about gaining political power, power in all areas of life so that even those who do not believe will be ruled by Islam.
We live in a powder keg, and it is building and building. I am sure more will come out about who these two young people are and why they did what they did. Nothing justifies the madness we are seeing day after day. But it will not stop. It will only continue. Pray for our nation. Set an example, as Jesus did, not as the enemy does.
There is a larger perspective that is necessary. Responsibility for this tragic event falls largely on those in positions of assigned authority who have welcomed and allowed Islamic jihadists to become citizens who exercise their supremacist ideology laced with murderous hatred of Jews and tyrannical ambitions inimical to American society.
Thank ya mightily Karen fer sharin' the hist'ry of this mosque (steeped in terrorism). The answer ta a citadel of hate would be ta close it--not ta shoot up the congregants or even the Imam--if he's incitin' terrorist acts then the law (not Sharia! US Law) should address it. Now... folks are sayin' that this is the sad result of "I-slam-oh-phobia" ginned up by "da evil joos" who are teachin' Americans ta so hate Muslims that this stuff happens. I'd say this is baloney b/c the "pro-Nazi youths" (see NY Post quotes below) who perpetrated this heinous act HATE da joos--they ain't funded by Israel fer heck's sake (you an' I know this--some folks don't!)
Per the NY Post:
The perps names: "suspects were 17-year-old Cain Clark and 19-year-old Caleb Vazquez" -- neither kid jooish not ta state the obvious
The slow-guns:
"Hate speech was also written on one of the firearms used, the source said. A photo captured from the scene of where the suspects were located showed one of their bodies on the ground and a shotgun next to the vehicle. There was also a gas can with an “SS” sticker on the side.
It appears the “SS” may have represented the Schutzstaffel, the paramilitary organization led by Heinrich Himmler under the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler."
(DOI an' lol--I mean whut else would SS on a GAS can stand fer--Shake Shack?!)
A commenter added sumthin' I'd back fully:
" If this had been a synagogue, or any church of any denomination, or Asian American temple that had been attacked, there would have been only a tiny fraction of the police response shown here, and they will arrive late, well after the damage had been done."
safe travels to ya Karen... I hope we don't have ta keep hearin' 'bout this stuff ongoin' on American Soil... much as I know those attendin' that mosque would like ta see me (& mine) dead, I would never wish this horror on anybuddy....