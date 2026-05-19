There will be no BREAK FREE MONDAYS today as I am traveling. But I did want to write about this breaking news.

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Today, police reported that two teenage suspects, ages 17 and 19, carried out the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, killing three adults in the process, including a mosque security guard. Both shooters are now dead and are believed to have shot and killed themselves. One of the suspects took a firearm from their parents’ home and left suicide note that contained writings about racial pride, law enforcement officials told CNN. Hate speech was also scrawled on one of the weapons, they said. We don’t yet know what it said, but it sounds eerily similar to what we heard about Tyler Robinson, the shooter of Charlie Kirk.

This is horrific. Our nation has been plunged into extremism on both sides, and it is only continuing to escalate.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.



Because I must be thorough in my reporting, I would be remiss if I didn’t give some background on this mosque and its jihadist Imam Taha Hassane. The mosque has faced controversy for years, including ties to two 9/11 hijackers who attended there before the attacks, along with backlash surrounding Imam Taha Hassane and his wife over inflammatory post-October 7 comments and social media posts.

Hassane claimed from his pulpit that Oct 7th was “the result of 75 years of brutal Zionist occupation of Palestine and it is the result of the 16 + years of the brutal barbaric blockade of Gaza. That’s it. Point. Nothing else to add.”

Yes, that’s it. Nothing about the victims, nothing about the horrific crimes. Just “nothing else to add.”

Today, Imam Taha Hassane said the violence against his mosque was not justified.

Let me be clear. He’s right that the shooting is not justified. But if we go by this imam’s own teaching, if Oct 7th was justified and nothing else needs to be said, why wouldn’t it follow that others claim the same thing, such as two impressionable teenagers have no doubt done? What is to stop them from believing they, too, are justified? Where does this kind of non-logic lead? To bloodshed.

Just as a reminder, 9/11 hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, who helped crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, spent significant time and received assistance from associates of the mosque while living in the area.

It is also interesting to note that Imam Taha Hassane arrived in the U.S. in August 2001, three weeks before Sept. 11.

Here is a record of his wife’s horrific posts after Oct 7th, showing she condones “resistance in all forms.” She leads a local Girl Scout troop, by the way.

In his sermon just three days ago, Imam Taha Hassane preached about gaining political power, power in all areas of life so that even those who do not believe will be ruled by Islam.

We live in a powder keg, and it is building and building. I am sure more will come out about who these two young people are and why they did what they did. Nothing justifies the madness we are seeing day after day. But it will not stop. It will only continue. Pray for our nation. Set an example, as Jesus did, not as the enemy does.

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