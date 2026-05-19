Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
4h

There is a larger perspective that is necessary. Responsibility for this tragic event falls largely on those in positions of assigned authority who have welcomed and allowed Islamic jihadists to become citizens who exercise their supremacist ideology laced with murderous hatred of Jews and tyrannical ambitions inimical to American society.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4h

Thank ya mightily Karen fer sharin' the hist'ry of this mosque (steeped in terrorism). The answer ta a citadel of hate would be ta close it--not ta shoot up the congregants or even the Imam--if he's incitin' terrorist acts then the law (not Sharia! US Law) should address it. Now... folks are sayin' that this is the sad result of "I-slam-oh-phobia" ginned up by "da evil joos" who are teachin' Americans ta so hate Muslims that this stuff happens. I'd say this is baloney b/c the "pro-Nazi youths" (see NY Post quotes below) who perpetrated this heinous act HATE da joos--they ain't funded by Israel fer heck's sake (you an' I know this--some folks don't!)

Per the NY Post:

The perps names: "suspects were 17-year-old Cain Clark and 19-year-old Caleb Vazquez" -- neither kid jooish not ta state the obvious

The slow-guns:

"Hate speech was also written on one of the firearms used, the source said. A photo captured from the scene of where the suspects were located showed one of their bodies on the ground and a shotgun next to the vehicle. There was also a gas can with an “SS” sticker on the side.

It appears the “SS” may have represented the Schutzstaffel, the paramilitary organization led by Heinrich Himmler under the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler."

(DOI an' lol--I mean whut else would SS on a GAS can stand fer--Shake Shack?!)

A commenter added sumthin' I'd back fully:

" If this had been a synagogue, or any church of any denomination, or Asian American temple that had been attacked, there would have been only a tiny fraction of the police response shown here, and they will arrive late, well after the damage had been done."

safe travels to ya Karen... I hope we don't have ta keep hearin' 'bout this stuff ongoin' on American Soil... much as I know those attendin' that mosque would like ta see me (& mine) dead, I would never wish this horror on anybuddy....

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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