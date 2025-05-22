Just as I published my last essay, Israel Against the World , about this exact topic, a shooting attack in Washington leaves two Israeli embassy employees dead.

This is what it means to be Jewish in the world today. But then, hasn’t it always been this way?

The suspect shouted "Free Palestine" while being arrested, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith announced, adding that the suspect was also seen pacing outside of the museum before the event took place. You can watch his arrest here:

“We are witness to the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement. He added that he had directed an increase in security for both Israeli missions around the world and for officials representing the state abroad.

Israeli outposts abroad are already heavily fortified. That includes schools and synagogues. Friends of mine in the UK and here in the United States tell me how they do training in Krav Maga and rotate as volunteers to protect their places of worship and education.

Yes, this is what it means to be Jewish.

I have to add as it has been revealed, that these two murdered were Jewish Christians. Yaron was a Christian, a true lover of Israel, served in the IDF, and chose to dedicate his life to the State of Israel and the Zionist cause," wrote Ron Prosor, Israel's ambassador to Germany. I am now being “schooled” by supposed Christians that you cannot be Jewish and Christian at the same time. Just unbelievable. Messianic Jew, Hebrew Jew, Christian Jew, please don’t tell them what they can and cannot be.

It is so heartbreaking. Tal Naim, an embassy spokesperson, confirmed that the two were attending a Jewish cultural event at the museum when the shooting took place.

When asked how an attacker managed to enter the event and shoot at will, she replied: "First of all, you have to be precise - he did not enter the event. He lurked outside, and when they came out, he shot them at close range. These are questions that need to be asked." Naim also commented on life in Washington as an Israeli, stating: "For six months, we had dozens of people demonstrating with signs, calling us child murderers, pouring red water on us, which is like blood spilled in Gaza. This is the reality of embassy employees." She then described the news that Americans are exposed to, saying that "an American citizen who turns on his television - and I'm not even talking about the networks, because that's much more hackneyed - sees shocking images from Gaza, and many of them are fake. He gets images of destruction, hunger, blaming IDF soldiers for all kinds of crimes - and that definitely affects public opinion here."

Again, this is exactly what I was warning about in my last essay. Every day, much as I do NOT enjoy it, for the sake of my writing and research, I check all across social media to see what people are saying, and it’s horrifying. It’s bad on X, but since I was told it’s even worse on Bluesky, just yesterday, I started checking there, too. And it’s true. I didn’t think was possible, but the Jew hatred is worse on Bluesky. It’s truly frightening.

Here’s an example of the reaction to the shooting by a very popular social media influencer, Caitlin Johnstone:

And then, the 344 comments descend into a gutter battle of back-and-forth cursing, which is of course what she wants. It’s as if, with the help of AI, what was once local mobs in towns and cities, has turned into a massive worldwide mob, all with one hive mind being directed towards this hatred of Jews.

I do believe in prayer. Every day we need to pray for Israel. We need to pray for Jews across the world. We need to stand up and speak out. I believe I mentioned recently that I was going to start wearing a Star of David. I never wear things on my body, I don’t really go for that, but I now think it’s important to express my solidarity. I thought I’d buy a necklace, but I never wear necklaces, so I bought a bracelet instead.

It’s subtle, but it’s there. A reminder that as a Christian, as a follower of Jesus, I stand with God’s people, the Jews. I stand with Israel; the nation God made a covenant with that He will never break.

I am so concerned that those who call themselves Christians are falling away from these basic truths. It made me think of Nabeel Qureshi's message about why he chose Christianity and refused to convert back to Islam on his deathbed:

This speaks so deeply to my heart. I do what I can to uplift Jesus’ teachings, to live as he said we should live, to counterbalance the evil, the hatred, the violence that is being spread by Islam across the world. The lies that those who call themselves Christians are so eagerly absorbing.

I pray for peace in Jerusalem; here is a beautiful song from Psalm 122 to carry you through your day.

Yevarech Elohim Et Yisrael. I pray for the families of these young people, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, gunned down so senselessly on the eve of joining their lives together.

