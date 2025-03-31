One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

I just came across this book, She Wore Red Trainers: A Muslim Love Story by Na’ima B. Roberts and I immediately ordered it. As an author of a YA fantasy series Night Angels Chronicles and a series for young readers, Katie’s World, I was especially interested in this book.

Here is the book cover for “She Wore Red Trainers”:

And here is Na’ima B. Roberts, the author:

Here is how Na’ima got the idea for the book:

Yes, the boy is playing sports, active, while the girl is sitting passively in her head-to-toe coverings.

When I started writing “Night Angels”, the “Twilight” series had just come out. Yes, my cover looks a little different from Na’ima’s cover. It’s way too seductive, oh dear.

Key of Mystery is the first book in my series. It’s hard-hitting, it has everything in it that teenagers face and I don’t hold back. It’s not a Christian book but I write it from a Christian perspective because that’s just what happens when I write. I was dealing with a lot when I started the series and I’m anxious to finish it now because I have found the answers to the questions, I was looking for in regard to my faith. These books are dark, but then, they deal with good and evil, and it isn’t a pretty topic. That’s how life as a teenager was for me. That’s how it was for kids when my sons were teenagers. Hard.

As for the Twilight books, I hated them. I tried to read the first one and I had to stop, it was so badly written. I could never watch the movies. Vampires that sparkle in the sun. Vampires don’t do that. Not ever. Watering down good and evil doesn’t help anyone. Then, the human girl falls in love with this patsy of a vampire, putting all her identity into him. That’s something teenage girls should NEVER be encouraged to do.

The Twilight series was written by Stephanie Meyers who is a Mormon, which explains everything. Mormons are part of an extreme religious cult, just like Na’ima is a part of the cult of Islam. And, just like Na’ima “had a dream,” Stephanie was “inspired by a dream about a human girl and a vampire having a conversation in a meadow.”

It’s creepy how these inspirations come through essentially the same dream telling girls the same destructive stuff, just in different settings.

The edgy hook with “Twilight” is that the story is ‘chaste,’ while at the same time, the guy she falls in love with is a vampire. Again, this is just like Na’ima’s book, ‘chaste,’ except the edgy part is that they’re Muslims, not vampires. Islam is the new cool.

“She Wore Red Trainers” is actually worse than “Twilight” because now we have teenage girls being told it’s awesome to cover their entire bodies. This elevates “good” girls to a higher level of purity than bad girls who expose their flesh to the lustful gaze of boys.

Denying the reality of physical attraction, or, if it is there, then it’s always the fault of the girl, is absurd. I don’t care whether every girl is wearing a gigantic potato sack, boys are going to wonder what’s under that sack, and they are going to fantasize about it. In fact, being hidden and forbidden only heightens sexual curiosity and can turn desire into perversion. We see this all the time in religious settings with those who are supposed to set the highest example.

Priests sexually abusing little boys. Pastors visiting prostitutes. Growing up in that world of famous Christians leaders, I can’t tell you how many times I saw this happen.

Here’s Jimmy Swaggart, one of the most popular televangelists of the 1980s confessing such sins on television. He was a friend of my dad’s and where my dad criticized all the other prosperity preachers, he was sure Swaggart was okay and was very disappointed when he found out otherwise.

No girl wants to be the prostitute seducing the pastor. But that’s what you’ll end up being if you look like a hussy.

The goal of every girl should be just one thing. Na’ima will never tell her western audience the truth, that the reason why getting married in Islam is the most important thing a girl can do is because marriage is her ticket into Jannah (paradise). She can’t get there without her husband.

To make girls so vulnerable, to say she has to just trust her husband like this, is wrong. I understand this level of wrong. As a good conservative Christian, I was raised to obey my husband once I was married. My dad was the head of the household, and he was a good man so I had no reason to think my Christian husband would be otherwise. I married a Christian and he ended up beating me when I did something bad, like cutting onions too thick. I was so ashamed, for a long time, I felt that it was my fault and that if I prayed and obeyed enough, it would get better. It only got worse. Thank God, I woke up and got out eventually.

It’s wrong to promise a girl that if she marries a good religious man, everything will be fine and if it isn’t it’s her fault. Thank goodness the Bible does NOT say a woman finds salvation through her husband. I would not be a Christian if it was like that.

But that’s what it says in Islam:

Rasulullah (sallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) said, “When a woman performs her five daily Salah, fasts in Ramadan, guards her private parts and obeys her husband, then she will be allowed to enter through any gate of Jannah she wishes”

Umm Salamah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, "Any woman dies while her husband is pleased with her, she will enter Jannah".

Can you imagine living like that, your salvation depending on whether or not your husband is pleased with you.

Let’s say you or your husband (it works both ways) gets hit by a truck, you better pray he wasn’t angry at you that day or you’re never getting into Jannah. You’re going to burn in hell forever.

But let’s get back to the story. It’s so romantic, so free of all these worries. Here’s how the boy describes seeing the girl for the first time:

“It was a girl, but not like any I had ever seen. Her black hijab and abaya were stark against the sun-drenched colours of the bleachers. A fresh breeze came and whipped her long hijab up and it swirled around her like a cloud, like a dream, like a spell.”

You see, even fully covered, a girl still has ways she stands out, even when she doesn’t mean to. The swirl of fabric is like a dream. A spell is cast on this boy.

But wait. A spell?

That’s exactly the dangerous kind of thing a girl does to make a boy fall into sin. She casts a spell.

Here’s the trailer for the book. It’s super edgy.

Here’s a description of the book:

When Ali first meets Amirah, he notices everything about her, her hijab, her long eyelashes and her red trainers, in the time it takes to have one look, before lowering his gaze. And, although Ali is still coming to terms with the loss of his mother and exploring his identity as a Muslim, and although Amirah has sworn never to get married, they can't stop thinking about each other. Can Ali and Amirah ever have a halal "happily ever after"?

The girl in this story is covered head to toe, BUT she wears red trainers.

Okay, let me just stop here.

Those provocative trainers are haram in Islam. Wearing them defeats the purpose of covering herself from head to toe. But you see, like I said, there is always a way for a girl to seduce a boy.

I can imagine Western girls thinking this is all so romantic. Maybe some of those girls are already fully covered. But, wow, those red trainers. Now, they want to wear something that identifies them as unique, just like Amirah does. But what does this tell us? That we all want to be unique, we don’t want to be a big black blob.

Jewelry is haram. Make-up is haram. Even eyebrows are haram because they are so expressive.

So why would it be okay to wear a bright red pair of trainers? It’s not.

No girl can ever be perfect enough in Islam. Just as no girl from a fundamentalist Christian or Orthodox or Mormon or whatever type of family can be perfect enough. It doesn’t matter the religion. The pressure on girls is extreme to deny their sexuality, to look on their bodies as dirty, something uncontrollable and dangerous that must be hidden.

A girl can have the best intentions. She can try and try to be good, but inevitably she will bad, in fact, she is being set up to be bad, to be punishment. It’s always her fault. This causes terrible guilt and depression in girls. She hides her feelings, even her questions, normal questions that anyone would have, but she can’t ask them because what if she doesn’t agree with the answers her parents or her imam gives her—she must agree!

The alternative to submission is to be condemned, isolated from her family, her friends, the community that she grew up in and that protects her. And so, she goes deeper inside herself and pretends.

When it comes to religion, who isn’t pretending? In Islam, that pretending is extreme. It is even a form of survival. I found this out in Luxor, Egypt. I was told over and over again, if you don’t like something in Islam, you keep it hidden. And especially, you can never say that you doubt. If you do, you can be killed, at the very least, you will become an outcast. So, everyone is pretending. Everyone is a hypocrite. Everyone is really, really messed up in their heads. Men and women.

I experienced this growing up in the fundamentalist Christian world. I had questions and one of my main questions was, how do I know I’m making up my own mind about what I believed, when it has been drummed into my head since birth. I had to go on a long-life journey to reach my own conclusions because I wasn’t content to just accept what I was told. This was hard for my parents to accept. It was hard on me, and I agonized about my faith for many years.

Before I reached puberty, I was a tomboy, I felt completely free. I loved sports and if a boy was team captain, he always wanted me on his team. But once I entered middle school, my entire world changed. Suddenly, I was expected to behave differently, like a proper girl, but what did that even mean.

It meant that I was on the cusp of womanhood and as such, I had somehow morphed from a child into a sexual object. By the way I dressed, by the tone of my voice, by the expression on my face, even the way I sat in a chair and crossed my legs, I had the power to seduce men. Such a power was dangerous, sinful, and it was my responsibility to never do anything that might make men desire me.

I spent a lot of time in complete confusion about this. I was an awkward teenager, long and lanky, 6 feet tall at age 16, but I could see how men looked at me, even in the church, and it was terrifying. What was I doing wrong? I didn’t know. But whatever it was, it was all my fault.

I can see how wearing a niqab could become a relief for girls because all that horror of being a sexual object is taken away. Essentially, their bodies, their sexuality, ceases to exist, or they can pretend that it does. They can’t be punished for the sin of men if they are completely covered—except of course, they still can.

The desperation it must take for a girl to go from freedom of wearing whatever she wants to covering her entire body, so she even has trouble seeing where she is going, she cannot eat properly, she cannot move without the impediment of heavy drapery, is tragic.

When I was in middle school, girls had to wear dresses, yes it was that long ago! We finally protested enough that we were able to wear pants on Fridays. I will never forget how much I looked forward to Fridays! The freedom of those pants, just to sit how I wanted in a chair, was divine. My entire demeanor changed when I wore pants. I was more confident, I felt I could stand up to the boys. It’s not that I didn’t like dressing up, I just hated being confined to dresses, as if that defined me.

At age 16, more than anything in the world, I wanted to train in martial arts. Bruce Lee was my biggest hero. I wanted to learn to fight. I have no idea why I was like that; it was just in my spirit. My parents refused because as Christians, it was “forbidden.” Martial arts came from the East and everything from the East was of the Devil.

Now, I quote my dad all the time in my writing. He was the wisest person I've ever known. There is no one I respect more, and I love him with all my heart. But I don’t agree with everything he said, and we clashed a lot, probably because I inherited his rebel spirit! I think telling a child they can’t train in martial arts is ridiculous and my parents came to realize this many years later—too late for me. I have never been influenced to follow a guru. I’ve never tried a love potion from a witch or gone to a palm reader. I am not afraid of these things; I see through them. I think we should stay away from stuff like that. But not martial arts.

I have only ever learned valuable lessons from martial arts, and that training has sustained me throughout my life. I have been able to share my knowledge with girls and women so that they know what it’s like to be physically strong. It takes many years of training, mind you, to gain confidence to fight, but any training is better than none.

Training women at Tarzana Boxing

I have often wondered how different my life might have been if I had been allowed to train as a teenager. If I had, I can’t see myself having then cowered in a corner as my husband beat me until blood flowed from my mouth and my nose.

At thirty years old I finally did start training, and I never looked back. But I don’t regret any experiences I’ve had in my life. Everything made me stronger!

Teaching classes at Tarzana Boxing

Before writing “She Wore Red Sneakers”, Na’ima became a well-known influencer for her wisdom on marriage. She’s written a number of books; you can look her up if you are curious. I don’t recommend watching any of her videos on the topic of marriage because from what I saw, they are quite boring, but I’m putting this one here just so you can observe these two women interacting completely covered, except for their eyes, as if it is quite normal. It isn’t normal and it should never be made to seem that way.

I don’t care how anyone tries to justify it; this is not freedom. This is not choice, because no free woman would actually choose this. You can be offended that I would dare say that. Someone like Na’ima can insist it is a choice and how dare I judge her for her choices, but that’s what everyone says when they’re in a cult. They never think they have been coerced, or they wouldn’t be there in the first place. They genuinely believe they are free when in actuality, they are brainwashed. And Na’ima isn’t just one of the cult members. She is a leader. She is purposely indoctrinating girls to join the cult.

Here’s a cute couple that normalizes the most absurd aspects of what women go through wearing all these coverings. I actually consider this to be a mockery of women.

It’s sad and infuriating that girls are being brainwashed by this couple to accept this prison of their bodies—and their minds. You can see the brainwashing in the response of girls, like these:

Videos like these insipire me to wear hijab as a arab muslim who was born and raised in a europan country, im 15 and still not a hijabi but once im ready i will wear it inshallah

Oh my your my idol! Please show why different people have different hijabs for the next short I get questioned a lot whyi wear a burqa

In this little speech below, Na’ima is basically trying to convince girls to cover themselves. This is a big campaign that’s going on and she is a part of it. Her mission with all she writes and says, is to get girls to join the cult.

She tells girls that they should want to be judged by what they say and do, not by what they look like. But why does this only apply to women? Why not men. The obsession with women’s bodies is perverse.

In this video, even Na’ima’s eyes are covered.

Just read what she says. It’s crazy. I have interjected the world CULT between each paragraph.

Ramadan is here, and many sisters are making the effort to wear the hijab or niqab for the first time—or perhaps trying to wear it more consistently because they’re visiting the masjid more, focusing on their faith, and working on their relationship with Allah. This is a beautiful and commendable step, and we fully support our sisters in this journey.

CULT



💖 A truly strong woman doesn’t feel the need to promote her beauty or seek approval based on her looks, as sister @naimabrobert explains! She knows her worth comes from her character, her faith, and the value she provides to those around her—not from how many likes or stares she gets. Whether she’s a mother raising her children at home, a professional at work, or a creative person sharing her thoughts online, her beauty doesn’t need to be on display for the world to see.

CULT



🛑 Hijab and niqab protect you from the exhausting pressure of keeping up appearances. You no longer have to worry about who thinks you’re beautiful, who might have said something about your makeup, or whether you’re being judged for not looking “perfect” enough. Allah’s command for women to cover themselves isn’t a restriction—it’s a protection. It shields you from the wrong kind of attention while guiding the right kind of people toward you.

CULT



👀 Let’s be honest: Most brothers looking for marriage value modesty. They’re seeking a woman who covers herself properly and upholds Islamic principles in her appearance and her conduct. If you’re serious about marriage, focusing on your deen and modesty will naturally attract the kind of brothers who care about building a strong Islamic household.

CULT



🤲 This Ramadan, reflect on the benefits of hijab and niqab—not just spiritually, but emotionally and socially. Removing yourself from the gaze of those with bad intentions is liberating. Allah commands what is good for you, and there is nothing more empowering than submitting to His wisdom.

ISLAM IS A CULT.

But look how self-assured Na’ima is, you might say. She doesn’t seem oppressed at all. What you don’t realize is that Na’ima is allowed to speak like this because she is speaking to women. She never speaks to men or about men.

In this short video, the wife of the “Friendly Exmuslim” does an excellent job of explaining how these coverings don’t really hide anything, rather they become a magnet for attention.

Yes, it’s all very attention-grabbing because it’s unusual. A woman walking down the street, looking like a gigantic black crow, stands out as different, even cool, a bit rebellious because she is going against the norm.

But what would happen if Islam were successful, and every girl did submit to wearing the niqab. What if there were literally thousands of gigantic black crows walking down the street, like in Afghanistan.

This is when it stops being controversial, cool and rebellious, and it becomes the status quo. This is when the goal is finally reached of women becoming truly nonexistent. Indistinguishable blobs. They are all silent, because a woman’s voice is too seductive, their eyes are all cast down, because to look at a man is disrespectful and means you are a whore.

Women are all under the domination of their husbands without whose pleasure they cannot enter Jannah.

The cult of Islam has over 2 billion followers in the world. It is very powerful, and it is growing more powerful all the time. I had a European female friend of mine dismiss it all, saying oh, Europe will never be under Sharia Law. I had an American female friend block me, an old friend who’d had enough of my writings. We never talked about it, as we had differing views, but at a certain point, she was sick and tired of me spending so much time writing and speaking out. Why couldn’t I just shut up.

Taking a position makes people uncomfortable. They don’t want to confront these issues. They think it will all be okay if they just ignore it. Most people just want to follow the path of least resistance.

What if no one speaks out? What if everyone just closes their eyes. I can’t do that.

I don’t think wearing a niqab is a choice. I think it is a case of brainwashing, of women subjugating themselves to men in a dangerous cult, founded by the most perverse cult leader in history, Mohammed.

When I was eighteen, I went to a Bible school in Lausanne, Switzerland. One hot day, a couple of other women (I was the youngest one there, everyone else was in their twenties or thirties) decided to sunbath on the lawn. We were wearing two-piece swimsuits. Unbeknownst to us, this caused a great upheaval. Apparently, a few of the single men complained to the elders at the school that we were giving them impure thoughts. We were brought before the elders, and I especially was chewed out because I was so young and desirable, yes, that’s really how it was presented to me. Didn’t I know the effect I had on men, surely, I did! It wasn’t their fault, it was mine. I had to change my ways.

I was embarrassed. I felt defiled. I didn’t know who had complained, but after that, I was always looking around, wondering which men it had been. I wondered if every single person knew about me. From then on, I sunbathed inside my room, when the sun fell through the window on the floor.

But that wasn’t the end of my problems. It was then revealed that one of the young men just couldn’t stop thinking about me and he was engaged to another girl. It was a big scandal. Apparently, I was seducing him. I was baffled. I had no idea who I was supposed to be seducing. When I found out who it was, I couldn’t believe it. He was a skinny, ugly guy that I wouldn’t have looked at twice. But he sure was looking at me. There was nothing I could do to convince anyone that it wasn’t my fault. I left that Bible school early, in disgrace. I was always falling into disgrace.

Look, let’s just say something obvious. The sun is good for you. I want the sun on my skin. I don’t think lifting my face to the sky, or wearing a bikini, or looking a man in the eyes and smiling as I walk down the road while politely saying “Good afternoon” makes me a sexual object. I don’t need to “free” myself from being treated like a whore by turning myself into a big black crow.

If a man has a problem with that, he is the perverse one. Not me.

This is why I speak out. I know how it feels, and I don’t want girls to be ashamed of themselves. I want them to laugh out loud, speak their minds, and run around. I want them to fight if they feel like it. And I will fight to my last breath to tell girls they can do all of this and more.

