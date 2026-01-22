One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Federal authorities have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, the terrorist who led the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, terrorizing worshipers including children during last Sunday’s service.

Armstrong was arrested along with BLM director, Chauntyll Louisa Allen. FBI Director Kash Patel says the pair are charged with violating the FACE Act, which prohibits interfering with the exercise of religion at a place of worship.

FILE - Chauntyll Allen, leader of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, spoke in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 1, 2023. (Angelina Katsanis/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Let’s find out more about these two women. First of all, Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Armstrong accused Cities Church of not acting like Jesus because worshipers were in church on Sunday instead of in the streets terrorizing the public as she does. She also condemned one of their pastors for being in the employ of ICE. (You can find out more about that in my last essay HERE)

How inspiring of Armstrong! Surely, she isn’t a self-serving, greedy, lying opportunist using her loud-mouthed high-profile status to make herself richer. Surely, she must care more about ILLEGAL immigrants than she cares about retiring to a million-dollar white suburb, just as BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors did, who bilked BLM and bought a $1.4 million home in Topanga Canyon.

Surely, Armstrong and her minions have every right to point fingers at families at Cities Church because they are obviously so much holier than these families. Shame on these families for sitting in church rather than being out in the streets, screaming justice (for a White woman by the way) who, yes, was tragically killed. However, can anyone really claim with any confidence that Renee Good and her partner cared more about illegal migrants than they cared about shooting viral videos of them harassing ICE and impeding ICE’s ability to do their jobs, and then driving an SUV directly at one of those officers?

Surely Armstrong had every right to invade that church because of course, she must be living as Jesus called his disciples to do, which is something she actually claimed to be doing.

This must mean she has given up all earthly possessions.

This must mean she lives amongst the poor and disenfranchised she claims to be defending.

This must mean she follows Jesus’s admonition to turn the other cheek.

This must mean she would never be involved in overthrowing governments since Jesus advocated NOT to do that.

This must mean she respected the government and obeys the law since Jesus commanded his followers to “render unto Ceasar what is Ceasar’s.”

And last but not least, this must mean she loves her enemies, does good to those who hate her and would willingly give up her life for others.

In fact, Armstrong is the opposite of Jesus. She has grown rich off of taking advantage of the very people she lies about serving.

Take a look at Wayfarer Foundation, for which she was the executive director.

Despite the nonprofit’s stated mission of supporting anti-poverty initiatives through grants, tax records show Armstrong consistently earned more than the organization distributed.

Armstrong raked in more than $1 million in compensation as Executive Director of the now defunct organization.

In 2024, despite the foundation’s stated mission of funding anti-poverty community initiatives, the Wayfinder Foundation awarded just $158,811 in grants.

That same year, Armstrong received a salary of $215,726, along with an additional $40,548 in health benefits, benefit plan contributions, and deferred compensation.

In 2023, the nonprofit distributed $133,698 in grants, while Nekima Armstrong collected a $170,726 salary plus $44,300 in other compensation. The pattern held in 2022 as well. (1)

Armstrong is also the founder of Racial Justice Network, in association with Black Lives Matter. You will find no information on the website as to who funds this organization or whether or not Armstrong receives compensation.

But if you think that stinks, wait until you hear this.

Armstrong is the founder of a cannabis company called DOPE ROOTS.

Yes, DOPE.

The company website promises to make it “easy to enjoy infused meals, snacks, and baked goods in the comfort of one’s own home.”

At Dope Roots, you can put Nekima’s dope into everything you cook, from grilled cheese sandwiches to garlic bread and pasta. Even if you make a piece of toast in the morning you can slather it with dope-infused butter. Use their dope-infused chocolate to put in milk or cookies, or anything else. All from the “comfort of your own home.”

With slogans like “Wake n’ Bake” Dope Roots sells merch like these t-shirts, encouraging Blacks to take “dope” while lining Armstrong’s pockets:

It’s website especially targets youth:

Tell me something, would you want your teen wearing a shirt like this to school, to church, the anywhere? It’s hard enough raising children to avoid drugs. I struggled with raising my kids to stay away from them when everywhere they were enticed to use drugs, both legally and illegally. This type of insidious indoctrination boils my blood.

Black women can learn how to get rich like Armstrong by paying to come to conferences she hosts, like one in Minneapolis in March 2025, where she promised Black women could learn, connect, and celebrate their place in the cannabis industry.

So, the best Armstrong can do is to encourage Black women to get involved in a very shady industry while putting weed in their home-cooked meals. I know a bit about this industry, and it is not one that I would ever want anyone in my family to be a part of. It has a very dark side.

There is no doubt that cannabis can help relieve the pain and anxiety of cancer patients and I am totally in favor of that type of use. Nor am I against someone growing their own organic pot plants in their backyard. It’s not my thing, but if it’s yours, fine. But growing your own pot is not the same as buying manufactured cannabis products.

Stores that sell cannabis have additives that make them unhealthier, more potent and addictive, just like tobacco.

Multiple studies have drawn a link between heavy use of high-potency marijuana, in particular, and the development of psychological disorders, including schizophrenia.

“It’s entirely possible that this new kind of cannabis—very strong, used in these very intensive patterns—could do permanent brain damage to teenagers because that’s when the brain is developing a lot,” says Keith Humphreys, a Stanford psychiatry professor and a former drug-policy adviser to the Obama administration.

A new study led by UC San Francisco researchers finds that chronic cannabis use — whether it’s smoked or consumed in edible form — is associated with significant cardiovascular risks.

The report, published May 28 in JAMA Cardiology, found that people who regularly used marijuana in either form had reduced blood vessel function that was comparable to tobacco smokers. Vascular function in those who used cannabis by either means was reduced roughly by half compared to those who did not use it. Decreased vascular function is associated with a greater risk of heart attack, hypertension, and other cardiovascular conditions.

But hey, out of all the ways Nekima Armstrong could think of to “empower” black women, she wants them selling dope or buying hers. I mean, that’s what she calls her company—DOPE. And no, it’s not a plus that she plays on the word “dope” meaning cool.

Chauntyll Allen isn’t as well-known as her notorious terrorist partner, but it is worth looking at the quality of both women leading these terrorist attacks.

Allen is a community organizer and St. Paul School Board member. She is also listed as a founder of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities. In justifying her attack on Cities Church, Allen said, according to kstp.com, that the group wanted to “show that something was wrong in places of worship.”

Allen claims that her mother is a “pastor” although I could find out nothing more about her. Allen also says she was doing what Jesus would have done, just like Armstrong claims.

No, she has proved by her actions she knows nothing about what Jesus would have done.



In 2022, after a student was fatally stabbed at Harding High School, Allen opposed bringing police back into schools, as if more security would hurt the students. She called the move a “status quo white supremacist solution.”

Well, I’m confused. What does making sure students are safe have to do with “white supremacy” or even just being White? Look at the photo below. I don’t see any white students, do you? I am sure there are a few, but …

Here is the student, 15-year-old, Devin Scott, who was stabbed and killed.

According to accounts, school staff members had already intervened and separated the students when Nosakhere Kazeem Holmes pulled out a knife and swung at Scott, who was attending his first day at Harding High School, and stabbed him two more times, killing him.

If you’re wondering why I haven’t included a photo of Nosakhere Kazeem, much as I tried, I couldn’t find one. But I did find out that “Nosakhere Kazeem” are Nigerian names. “Kazeem” is Muslim, meaning “victorious” or “triumphant.”

Now, I’m making no assumptions here. I’m stating facts. I’m frustrated that vital information is not readily available online. How does hiding information help anyone? All it does is lead to further distrust and the unhealthy encouragement of people drawing the worst conclusions based on which side of the fence they reside, when telling the truth would end confusion.

And then, there’s Don Lemon, who hasn’t been arrested but is every bit as responsible as the terrorist named above.

Who is more for encouraging violence than the man who so sympathetically documented these terrorists invading Cities Church.

Without such “journalists,” violence would not be stirred up to dangerous levels. Don Lemon is no different from Al-Jazeera journalists who convinced the world that Hamas jihadists were “freedom fighters”. That benign image of Hamas didn’t happen overnight. The way was paved by years of propaganda, long before Oct 7th occurred. Lemon is paving the way for the same thing to happen in the United States.

When President Barack Obama took office in 2009, immigration home raids were commonplace.

Using case-by-case records of both apprehensions and removals, Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) has put together an initial report that shows 65,332 individuals were detained and deported by ICE during FY 2016, the last year of Obama's presidency. TRAC says that amounts to approximately 1,250 per week. (2)

Since Trump’s Operation Metro Surge began in Minneapolis a month ago, federal immigration officials have arrested 2,400 people.

That means that over roughly the same period of time, four weeks, Obama’s agents arrested 5,000 to Trump’s 2,400. That’s twice as many under Obama.

Here is a 2017 article titled “Immigrants deported under Obama share stories of terror and rights violations”

In 2005, immigration agents arrived at Melvin’s door. Melvin was reading a book to his son when his wife answered the door. Melvin explained what happened next: “They actually had to pull a gun on her because she was getting aggressive and, said ‘So, you’re gonna leave me with my kids here? He’s the head of the house. You’re gonna take him?… They said, ‘I’m sorry. We’re just doing our job.’” A man who had over time become a legal permanent resident of the United States, Melvin served several months in immigration detention, and then ICE sent him back to Guatemala. His wife and children sold everything and joined him. His wife later divorced him and moved back with her children to the US. [Sounds terrible, right. I mean, he was hard-working man who had gained legal status. Why was he thrown out of the country?] In 1995, Melvin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run after he hit a body on the highway. He said he drove away because he was scared – a decision he acknowledges was poor. [It was later found out that the body was dead before he ran it over.] In 2010, Dominican citizen Maximo, in the United States illegally, found his front door broken down and he was surrounded by ICE agents. The agents didn’t indicate that they had a warrant. Instead, they demanded to see all occupants of the house, pointed guns at them and ordered them to sit on the floor. Maximo was arrested and taken to an immigration detention center. He signed a voluntary departure form and was deported to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic two days later

In the comments section, please don’t argue with me about whether or not these arrests are right or wrong. That is not the point. My point is to show how agitators and the media care nothing about right or wrong. Their purpose is to manipulate the populace to react emotionally rather than rationally.

Swinging from one high emotional reaction to another is just one more form of addiction. People are addicted to that “high”, and they demand it from the news. If they don’t get it at one news source, they go to another. In order to stay relevant, the media gives the public what they want, in ever increasing doses.

Terrorists like Armstrong and Allen are responsible for encouraging anger and violence, for the sake of it, which has nothing to do with caring about the arrest of illegal migrants.

No one is offering to hide these men and women or invite them into their homes.

Do people really think what is happening in America has any resemblance to what is happening in Iran right now?

People bravely go into the streets, while reports indicate that over 12,000 have now been killed. To find out up-to-date news, follow Masih Alinejad:

How about the Holocaust that so many influencers are now trying to say never even happened.

The Vel d’Hiv was the name given to the site in Paris where between 7,000 and 13,000 foreign and stateless Jews were rounded up in 1942:

Inside the Vel d’Hiv, the glass ceiling had been sealed and painted blue to comply with blackout regulations, which meant temperatures rose rapidly in the summer heat. With inadequate sanitation and no food and water other than that provided by the Red Cross and Quakers, conditions inside deteriorated rapidly. Sarah Lichtsztejn-Montard, then 14 years old, described conditions for French television in 2017: “There were already 5,000 people in there. It was dreadful. There was a horrible hubbub. Children were running around, but the parents in the stands were silent. There was an atrocious smell. The few toilets were quickly clogged. I saw adults go to the bathroom everywhere.” After five days, the detainees were sent to transit camps at Drancy, Pithiviers, and Beaune-la-Rolande. The adults were separated from their children and deported to Auschwitz. The 3,000 children were deported to Auschwitz some months later and murdered. In all, some 77,000 Jews from French territory were killed in concentration camps and killing centers.

The whining of Don Lemon, Nekima Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen makes a mockery of real atrocities and real protests against real evil.

In European countries under Nazi occupation, brave souls hid Jews, knowing that they, too, could be sent to concentration camps and killed for doing so.

In Iran, hundreds of thousands of brave protestors take to the streets knowing they can be imprisoned, tortured and killed for doing so.

In America, we have lost any rational concept of what it means to have freedom and what it means to abuse that freedom. We have no respect for our law enforcement. Just the fact that agitators can taunt officers, spit on them, block their vehicles, throw bottles and rocks at them and the officers in many cases are not allowed to do anything to retaliate shows how we do not appreciate our freedoms. Try doing that in a real tyrannical state, like Saudi Arabia or North Korea.

I have no doubt that if Don Lemon had been following ICE agents and police agents under Obama (the police at that time were assisting ICE rather than now refusing to do so) and Nekima Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen had been out protesting back then, they would have found plenty of examples of mistakes being made, plenty of instances of people being dragged from their homes or cars rightly or not, that would have made for great media coverage.

The difference is that no one pretended to care back then. It wasn’t the cool thing to protest about. Nobody was being rewarded with viral videos and thousands of likes on social media for honking their horns and taunting officers of the law about illegal migration.

At that time, it was about Black Lives Matter, and like sheep, everyone was blacking out their Facebook profiles in compliance.

Among other instances, the National Guard was called to Baltimore after riots broke out following the funeral of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who then became the nation’s latest symbol of police brutality.

I was in Istanbul, Turkey at the time, following after crowds running in the streets to document protests against the latest unrest in Gaza. Sitting in a cafe one day, I saw children in the streets playing with guns under the watchful eyes of their grandfathers. Americans really need to travel more, not just to some all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. But then, they don’t have the courage to go to the places where they would see the reality of how most people in the world live.

Each event leads us closer and closer, not just to civil war in America, not just to the Islamification of the West, because it is all tied together, but to the next world war.

It is not premature to call Nekima Armstrong, Chauntyll Allen and Don Lemon terrorists. Like every terrorist before them, they profit from manufacturing violence while the people they claim to serve suffer the consequences.

