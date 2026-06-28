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For those who thought bowing down to the Radical Left/Islam was enough to keep them safe, take a lesson from radical LGBTQ+ trans-rights activist California State Senator Scott Wiener.

First of all, I find this man to be reprehensible for championing California as a sanctuary state for transgender youth who travel there from elsewhere to seek “gender-affirming care” and other questionable laws he has sought to pass. But that isn’t the subject of this piece—I mention it to let people know where I stand.

Suffice it to say that Wiener has been well-loved by the LGBTQ+ crowd and in San Francisco this is a must if one wants to advance in politics. And advance he has.

So, it is especially ironic that he was forced out of Dolores Park and the Trans March on Friday over his support for Israel.

There are videos of Wiener being “harassed, threatened, and physically intimidated” by his own crowd as he tries to participate in the march.

“You’ve been terrible on Gaza,” and “you don’t belong here,” people yelled at him, accusing him of having “Jewish handlers.”

At a sports bar he was accused of pushing a “genocidal agenda” as a “Zionist” and was pressed to say, “Free Palestine.”

If you don’t say the words, the mob will eat you alive.

Because, obviously, there can be no worse sin for a gay man than to support Israel, the one Middle Eastern country that WON’T throw a gay man off a roof.

Oh, yes, I should mention that Wiener just happens to be Jewish. All the more reason why he should be expected to say loud and clear every time it is demanded of him, “Free Palestine from the River to the Sea” to prove he doesn’t support that genocidal apartheid state of Israel.

Remember the good old days (a year ago?) when it was about a “two-state solution” and who couldn’t get behind that. Just say you’re for a two-state solution and you will be accepted. Remember when it was okay to be Jewish as long as you weren’t a Zionist? Just say you condemn Zionism and you will be accepted.

But it isn’t about that anymore—it never really was. It’s out in the open now, no hiding the real agenda. It’s about JEWS. They are the scapegoats for everything that is wrong in the world, no different from Germany in the days leading up to World War II. Except that now, the hatred is mainstream THROUGHOUT THE WEST. Before WWII, there was no State of Israel. How dare the Jews have a safe haven that they fight for. That cannot be allowed.

Remember when we were commanded to black out our profile photos on Facebook and say, “Black Lives Matter.” I refused to participate in such rubbish and was ostracized accordingly, as if I cared. Anyone daring to say “All Lives Matter” was branded a white supremacist racist. What could be worse than that. Oh, being unvaxxed was at least as bad. They should be ostracized, too. They should not be treated in hospitals for any illness. The unvaxxed were worthy of death.

All of this hysteria against “the other” was merely indoctrination, prepping the masses to accept the ultimate goal: demonization of Jews.

Like any devout Radical Leftist Trans-Rights activist, Weiner’s response to these attacks on his loyalty was to grovel even further, reiterating what he said in a recent debate, that “Israel HAS committed genocide in Gaza” and “the Israeli government HAS tried to destroy Gaza and to push Palestinians out” which “qualifies as genocide.”

What more can he do than that? You’d think that his years of devotion to trans rights would save him. But no. He is a Jew and it has come down to that and for anyone who doesn’t see how concerning this is, I don’t know what to tell you. Please, don’t just discount it because you loathe what Weiner stands for. Look at it from the larger implications for all Jews and for all who stand with Jews.

I’ve got news for Wiener and for every idealistic student who thinks yelling “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea” will save them. They are pawns in a dangerous game that they don’t understand.

Why don’t they take a lesson from history. The Ayatollah Khomeini used radical leftists to further his revolution, promising he would reward their loyalty. Once he consolidated his power, the Islamic regime brutally purged the very Leftists and Communists who had supported the revolution, executing thousands in the early 1980s, instituting a reign of terror.

Know this: Islam will seduce you just like a vampire, with smiles and promises of glory, under the cloak of leftist ideology. But once it gains a foothold, it will suck out every bit of blood from its victims and throw them off of rooftops and into rivers and seas everywhere.

No amount of bowing down, no amount of proving one’s loyalty, no amount of turning on your neighbors or even your own family will ever satisfy the vampire’s appetite. It will always demand more.

I learned in Luxor, Egypt that there is only one thing followers of Allah respect and that is strength. If they come at you, you must come back at them ten times harder. From the first moment of their attack. You must not let them get a foothold. Don’t think if you appease them this time, they will lighten up next time. They won’t. Yes, I was in peril in Luxor. I faced angry men who were about to attack my friend’s villa. But it would have done me no good to run and hide. They would have found me eventually.

I chose to stand at the gate and confront them, something they never expected. Maybe they would have attacked me. Maybe even killed me. It was during Covid, and the streets were empty except for these men. But I would rather die looking my enemy in the eyes as I fight than whimpering on my knees with my eyes downcast.

The only way to stop these vampires is to face them boldly from the very first moment they confront you. Don’t try to appease them. It might already be too late to stop this tide, but that doesn’t mean we should give in. One of my mottos from my kickboxing days is “never give up, never give in.” That is the only way to maintain your dignity, knowing you did everything you could. In fact, that is what it means to win. To do your best with what God has given you, no matter the obstacles.

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