Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Debkin's avatar
Debkin
12h

You are a brave and magnificent lady.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
11h

This was my reaction to the election of Communist/Islamists in NYC and it applies to here.

It is a wake up call for all the confused Jews, non Jews who made their focus to be “never Trump” that morphed to anti Zionism. It starts with the Jews and it never ends with them. If ones like Mamdani, Tucker, or even JD think that they are on top, they are not - they are only the stepping stones for someone else. They are just buying time. History rhymes and it’s never been wrong.

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