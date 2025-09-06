You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -26:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

To stay free, you have to stay free. You cannot be bought. The Free Press is now selling out to the highest bidder. How did this happen?

Bari Weiss was hired by the New York Times in 2017 to show it was “fair” in giving a little bit of space to conservative voices. In 2020, Weiss resigned, citing censorship. I will never forget her letter of resignation where she memorably says:

“My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m ‘writing about the Jews again.’”

Now, it has become quite the norm to call Jews the new “Nazis” and to roll one’s eyes and say, “Not the Jews again.”

Weiss moved over to Substack, creating the extremely successful The Free Press, with over 1.2 million subscribers and nearly 155,000 of those being paid subscribers. That’s a monthly earning of approximately $930,000. This became an inspiration for many other journalists to do the same, as they became increasingly frustrated by the censorship of the legacy media.

In 2018, after Bari Weiss was hired by the New York Times, Glenn Greenwald wrote a scathing article about her for The Intercept in which he protested her hiring:

“Weiss’s column was so replete with humiliating factual errors, shoddy argumentation, and glaring holes in reasoning … I’ve watched as Weiss has become celebrated in right-wing circles as some sort of paragon of free expression and academic freedom” even as complains that “she and her ideological comrades are unfairly criticized by left-wing authoritarians who try to silence them.”

This is hilarious since in 2020, Glenn Greenwald penned his very own resignation letter to The Intercept , citing the same reasons:

The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have engulfed the media outlet I co-founded, culminating in censorship of my own articles.

Greenwald and Weiss are both Jews but have opposing views on Israel. In Greenwald’s 2018 article, he accused Bari Weiss of trying to ruin the careers of Arab and Muslim scholars for the crime of criticizing Israel when she was an undergraduate student at Columbia University in 2005. This was to become a big theme with him as we saw in the post-Oct 7th pro-Hamas protests on college campuses.

It’s interesting to go back to Bari Weiss’s own college days, when she warned of this very same thing. In a 2005 Village Voice article, Nat Hentoff defended Bari Weiss and others on campus who had voiced their grievances. He quoted one student who wouldn’t show her face for fear of retaliation (Jewish students have come to know how that feels right now):

We just want honesty. We want to feel comfortable expressing views in the classroom that might not be the views that professors themselves hold. We just want to make a safe and good educational environment.

He goes on to state:

It’s worth repeating something else Bari Weiss said [in my April 13-19 column, “Columbia Whitewashes“]: “We are doing this because we believe in the rights of all Columbia students to dissent without fear of abuse. Yes, this means for conservative students as well as left-wingers, for Zionists as well as anti-Zionists. . . . Criticizing professors does not violate their academic freedom or stifle debate. It only adds to it.” On Columbia’s campus, these students were reviled by other students, and by some professors, for engaging in a “right-wing onslaught,” for being “witch-hunters,” and for engaging in “McCarthyism.”

Hentoff references his own experiences of McCarthyism:

To call what the students in Columbians for Academic Freedom have been doing “McCarthyism” shows the need for much more teaching in schools, including universities, about that fear-ridden period of actual McCarthyism in American history—and what could happen again if there is another 9-11 or its equivalent.

The teaching of real history didn’t happen. Instead, communist-leaning professors continued indoctrinating their students unabated because, of, you know, free speech. But what about honesty? Isn’t that what students should get in school?

Glenn Greenwald’s whining about Bari Weiss and then his own self-righteous complaints about censorship become even more hilarious when he, too, turned to Substack after leaving The Intercept.

By 2021, Greenwald was earning between $80,000 to $160,000 a month. He then moved over to Rumble, where he has 545,000 followers. He has nowhere near Bari Weiss’s success, much to his chagrin, I’m sure, but not bad and oodles more than he was ever making at The Intercept.

But it gets even MORE hilarious because whereas he accused Bari Weiss of becoming the darling of the right, he started appearing regularly on Fox News and other right-leaning mainstream media outlets.

Bari Weiss held true to her Jewish roots, but Glenn Greenwald is now one of the most perverse Jew-hating voices on social media.

If you doubt, you can always tell by those who follow these guys and the comments they make that are on the level of the gutter. I always find it bizarre how Jews, especially gay ones, stand against their own people in favor of those who would murder them given half a chance. I wrote all some of the strange developments with Greenwald in Glenn Greenwald Exposed.

If anyone is guilty of “humiliating factual errors, shoddy argumentation, and glaring holes in reasoning,” it’s Glenn Greenwald.

In my essay Hard Facts: From the River to the Sea, I write about how Glenn Greenwald insisted that during the height of the college protests he found no proof that Jewish students at American’s top educational institutions were in any real danger. He denied that anyone was calling for the genocide of Jews. He insisted that the first intifada was overwhelmingly peaceful. He claimed the term intifada isn’t inherently violent, but even if it is, it isn’t against “Jews” it’s against the “Israeli government”.

This demonization of Israel has brought the left and the right together in unexpected ways. From Greta Thunberg to Tucker Carlson, they all parrot Greenwald’s claim:

“… there’s an attempt to limit the free speech rights of Americans and people on American campuses in order to protect this foreign country of Israel and the way they’re doing that is by conflating criticism of Israel or a defense of a Palestinian people’s right to respond with genocide.”

It is unconscionable that Glenn Greenwald wrote that statement after Oct 7th, 2023. We see how successful this propaganda of demonizing Israel as the “Nazi” aggressors against the “Palestinians victims” has become. Despite their constant vows to exterminate every Jew on the planet and repeat Oct 7th over and over until the job is done. they are simply responding to the “genocide” being committed against them.

TFP became incredibly important as an alternative to left-leaning outlets, tackling not just subjects such as anti-Semitism on college campuses, but the debate over transgender rights in women’s sports, media bias and the general push of wokism.

Just as left and right have come together over the demonization of Israel, left and right have come together over support for Israel. (I have found this to be the case with my own Substack.) Ultra conservative evangelical Christians subscribe to TFP, even though they might frown on Bari Weiss being a lesbian. MAGA subscribe, even though TFP has a bias against President Trump. There are probably hundreds of thousands of Jewish subscribers, liberal and conservative, simply because it’s hard to find support for Israel anywhere in the news these days.

Expressing diverse points of view is what I have always liked about The Free Press. This makes for healthy, and generally respectful, debates in the comment sections, not these echo chambers where everyone pats each other on the back with a false sense that their opinion is the only one that matters.

However, as an independent news outlet grows in popularity, pressure to placate the powerful players who promote it is inevitable. Nobody who is popular on the right is going to criticize Elon Musk, for example. When it came to his controversial Nazi salute, Weiss played it down by assigning and promoting a piece by Richard Hanania, “I Can Explain Why the Nazi Salute Is Back,” which claims it isn’t “sincere Nazism” but blamed it all on “an oppositional culture.”

Placating the powerful should not be a reason for an independent news outlet to write an article. From there, it’s a slow slide right back into the world from which it tried to free itself.

Like so many independent ventures that start with noble core values and become successful precisely because of those noble core values, powerful media and tech giants come calling and the independent little guy can’t resist the money offered and they sell out to the big guy.

Less that three years after launching TFP, it looks like Bari Weiss is selling it.

Weiss (left) and her wife, Nellie Bowles in Sun Valley. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In this case, the big guy is Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, son of tech giant Larry Ellison. David Ellison and Bari Weiss were both spotted attending the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The annual “summer camp for billionaires” has historically been a deal-making hotbed.

To his credit, David Ellison stands with Israel and has committed over $1 million in relief to “victims of this tragic act of terrorism and prays for the safe release of innocent hostages.”

This was probably an important factor in Bari Weiss’s decision to sell.

David Ellison

David Ellison is awaiting the Trump administration’s approval of the pending $8 billion merger between Paramount and his firm, Skydance Media.

Once the merger takes effect, Ellison will oversee Paramount, including its storied CBS News division. Bari Weiss will be given a senior editorial role at CBS News as part of a deal that would fold her outlet into the new Paramount. The potential purchase price is between $100 million and $200 million, with sources saying the talks are in their final stages.

Matt Taibbi praises Weiss for selling to Ellison. I’m sure, given half a chance, he’d jump at such a chance. Just as I wrote about Glenn Greenwald’s darker side, I wrote about Matt Taibbi in Fear and Loathing in Moscow.

The question is, do the new people simply replace the old people with their own brand of tyranny? It looks to me that Bari Weiss has gone right back to where she was before, just with a different facade.

David Ellison is a 42-year-old University of Southern California film school drop-out, who pursued a brief acting career before becoming a big-time producer of blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” which notched him an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Ellison made an offer to buy Paramount in 2024, and the companies finally agreed to merge in July of 2024—though the deal was not greenlit by the FCC until Thursday after a year of political tumult, including a pressure campaign by President Donald Trump that appears to have influenced CBS to settle a lawsuit with the president for millions, and possibly impacted the decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.” (1)

None of this would have happened if it weren’t for David’s father, Larry Ellison. And this is, perhaps, the most important part of the whole saga.

I wrote about Larry Ellison in my essay about Trump’s technocratic/transhumanist agenda with his Stargate Mission.

Worth $250 billion, Ellison senior is the world’s second richest man (as of July 26th) and a good friend of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Besides positioning his son to become one of the most powerful media moguls in the world, the elder Ellison is one of the world’s biggest investors in artificial intelligence as a way to solve every problem, as long as he is in control.

Support for Israel is vital, but nothing will ever take precedence over the transhumanist agenda. This is why, even if there are points of agreement, we should always remain independent of those in power because this is what they are after, and this is the case with Larry Elisson and most certainly his son as well.

This explains why someone like Elon Musk can get a pass when he makes a Nazi salute, or when his Grok AI goes full on antisemitic or when his X social media site actively promotes the foulest and most violent antisemitic voices. I know a lot of people got mad at me when I dared to criticize Elon Musk—I’ve been doing it for years—but hopefully they see now who he really is.

Transhumanism is rooted in fascism/Nazism. Transhumanism—or really posthumanism, is all about eugenics and creating the “master race.” We mere humans are lab rats in a gigantic petri dish, to be experimented on so that a few lucky ones can replace God and become Gods.

This is where people tune out. Nobody wants to think about it. It will never happen. Even as we all stay connected 24/7 to our technological devices, never turning them off, always holding them close, staring at them, feeling somehow incomplete if we accidently leave them behind. These machines are set to become a part of our bodies.

Elon Musk, the man who is creating his own little army of “mini-mes” through IVF and inseminating surrogate women to have as many “perfect” children as possible (as I wrote about in Billionaire Eugenicists and Their Baby Farms), believes "In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks.”

“Would you install a Neuralink interface on your brain to allow you to control your new X phone by thinking?” he asks his over 225 million followers on X.

Anyway, “we are all cyborgs already,” he says.

Elon Musk assures us that we “have no choice.” If we are to survive the rise of machines, we must become one with them.

Sam Altman predicts that cell phones will disappear, and he is working on a new device he “won’t talk about.” Mark Zuckerberg—all of them—are doing the same. They may appear to be rivals, but in some ways, they are not. It’s almost as if some higher order is maneuvering them in the same direction. And despite its potential to destroy us all, nothing stops them.

What does all of this have to do with Bari Weiss selling The Free Press to David Ellison?

We admire the brave souls who break away from the powerful. It gives us hope that we can do it too. But then, they go right back again, wooed by the same old temptations, money and the promise that they will be able to do “greater good” because of the powerful forces behind them.

But this never happens. They just fall back again under the power of those who once again control them. Free voices with platforms that get too big are a threat to the powerful because they are not controlled. If those free voices can’t be bought by gaining more power and wealth of their own, they will be brought down by the destruction of their credibility, ensuring that no one ever listens to them again.

Still, there are those who refuse to be bought They manage to continue speaking out because they aren’t successful enough to be noticed as a threat. The minute the eyes of Sauron turn on them, it’s over.

Taken all together, these smaller voices represent a vital force for freedom. Without them, the world would have no light whatsoever. We tend to discount smaller voices, but I really believe on a spiritual level, they keep the balance from turning too far to evil.

But even these smaller voices are in danger. The tech giants want every dissenting voice silenced. To do so, they are working towards controlling everything about us, to the point of invading and controlling our minds—not from the outside as has always been the case—but, literally, from the inside.

Already, we never turn our phones off. But at least we can. Imagine what it will be like when we cannot turn them off.

They will be a part of us, supplying a constant stream of information, drugs, sustenance, reminders, pep talks, no matter if we want it to or not. But of course, by that point, people will not even realize this is what’s happening. We already don’t realize how connected we are to technology.

In order to accomplish this feat, Larry Ellison has promised to accumulate the largest data centers ever built and to hand them over to Sam Altman to start training his next AI models. This is the key to world dominance.

Only a handful of players, like Ellison, Altman and Musk, have the resources to control the data and train the AI.

Our government will need such centers to store all our data in one place – spatial information, economic data, electronic healthcare records including genomic data, and info about infrastructure.

"We're going to have supervision," Ellison said at an Oracle financial analyst meeting, per Business Insider. "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on. It's very simple in the age of autonomous drones.”

In Stargate, I write about how Ellison describes AI revolutionizing medicine, ensuring that every human being’s physical and mental state is constantly monitored.

“Instead of tethering patients to hospital beds, IV bags and external monitors, we’ll use a minimally invasive procedure to implant a small device that continuously monitors their cancer and adjusts their immunotherapy dose in real time.”

And if you disagree with the drugs that are given to you, if you object to that mRNA vaccine, or that antidepressant pill? It will mean you are the problem, not the machine that is monitoring you. The answer will be more monitoring, more drugs, more reeducation therapy.

Does anyone think that CBS news or Paramount Studios are going to promote voices that question any of this?

Keep in mind that in 2022, Oracle was sued for running a "worldwide surveillance machine" which was facilitated by allegedly collecting billions of people's personal information and pawning it off to third parties. It settled the case in July, agreeing to pay $115 million.

And now The Free Press will be absorbed into this huge conglomerate, one more cog in the wheels of the Vast Machine. It looks like The Free Press won’t be free anymore. It will be just one more sellout.

And yes, I am one of those small voices. I will never sell out. I refuse to even put ads on my essays or interviews, because I will never take money from anyone who could then push their own agenda on me.

Stay free.

Share

Leave a comment