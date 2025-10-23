Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan was named as Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti [File: Saudi state television via AP Photo]

King Salman appointed the 90-year-old to the position late on Wednesday, based on a recommendation from his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. MBS loves to appear westernized but again, this is all for show. Saudi Arabia is ruled by an iron fist and Sharia law.

The real reason why powerful Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE back Israel and the United States—for now—is not because they want to be trading partners with Israel, but because Israel and the US are doing their dirty work for them by attacking their arch enemy, Iran.

This is important to understand so here is a bit of history, explaining it in the simplest way possible:

Iran is Shia Muslim while these other Arab nations are Sunni. This hatred of one another goes back to Mohammed’s death, and power struggles over who would rule next. The violence and bloodshed of Islam started with its founding and has never stopped since then.

So, what about Sheikh Saleh?

He is now the most powerful religious leader in Saudi Arabia, and this is what he says about Iranians:

When asked if Sunni Muslims should view Shia Muslims as their “brothers”, he responded that they were “brothers of Satan”, according to Human Rights Watch in 2017. (1)

What does Sheikh Saleh say about Jews?

Here is Sheikh Saleh on Kuwaiti Al-Resala TV, saying that even though a Muslim might possess “some of the despicable and nasty traits of the Jews,” one must not taunt or curse them for this.

Describing these traits, Al-Fawzan said that the Jews are “the most envious of people and the most likely to use sorcery” and are known “for arrogance and for sowing corruption upon the land.”

Please imagine for a moment the most prominent Christian pastor in America speaking like this about Blacks, for example. I mean, it is inconceivable—although I fear what will happen as antisemitism grows.

But thankfully we can still say that this is a big difference between the West and these Arab Muslim nations, and we would like to keep it that way. Making religion a part of government never turns out well.

How about slavery?

I wrote about slavery in my last essay, too, about how there are over 2 million migrant slaves in Qatar serving 300,000 citizens. The same is true in Saudi Arabia.

In 2003, Sheikh Saleh was quoted as saying: “Slavery is a part of Islam. Slavery is part of jihad, and jihad will remain as long as there is Islam.” (2)

Imams lie to Western non-Muslims about all of these topics. Here is Shaykh Salih al Fawzan correcting imams who try to say slavery is not part of Islam:

Do our leaders actually believe the lies that are being fed to them and that they then feed to us? Or do they know exactly what they are doing and are they purposely lying to us as well.

Well, folks, I’m not going to let that happen. I will continue to call out the lies.

