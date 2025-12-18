Break Free Media

Alan Jurek
More forensic dissemination of what is actually true thank you Karen.

I do not trust Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran or Turkey and Trump is either very clever or very stupid.

It seems money seduces everyone in the end.

Am Yisrael Chai

🇮🇱

Jane Stuart
My very uncomplicated, you might say simplistic understanding, of a piece of how the end times unfolds is that at a point in time ALL nations will come against Israel. For decades, I could not imagine that the US would be included in that alignment. As of this moment in time, however, your portrayal of what's going on, and I don't disagree at all, could suggest we might as a nation turn against Israel. The other possibility is that the US is/will be militarily too weak to play a role. Two days ago I had lunch with a friend who told me about a very long article in the NYT talking about how weak our military is, just one example being our ships versus' China's burgeoning fleet. To me, so many things in our world are now moving so rapidly and so dramatically we are probably due for a cataclysm or cataclyisms pretty soon. And islamism is now spreading in plain sight in this country. And there are enough jihadis, if they coordinate their efforts, to cripple us.

