Tucker Carlson is buying a house in Qatar because, “I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be.”

The Islamic Gulf States are building their armies to fight against us, and they are using our weapons to do it.

At the same time, a massive propaganda campaign promoted by Western influencers like Tucker Carlson and their own Thobe-robed Muslim pundits have convinced the West that we must most certainly worry about the extremist Muslim Brotherhood but NOT about the “moderate” Islamic Gulf States.

The Islamic Gulf States, in particular Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, are not moderate. They are tyrannical regimes run by powerful clans (royal families) whose fanatical religious goal has never changed: to establish a worldwide Islamic Caliphate by any means necessary.

So, how is it that the United States sells more weapons to these nations than anywhere else in the world when they are so clearly our enemies? Previously, I’ve written about the Trump administration’s agreement to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, the largest military contract in US history.

Today, I want to talk about one of these contracts more specifically.

Anduril is partnering with EDGE Group, a weapons conglomerate controlled by the United Arab Emirates.

Anduril Industries, founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey, is a defense tech company focused on developing autonomous systems, including surveillance devices, air vehicles, and autonomous weapons. Anduril’s tracking, and surveillance systems can be used in urban environments—to track YOU—, in battlefields, and in multiple different environments for the enhancement of security. They are used on our southern borders, for example.

Anduril’s founding purpose is to “arm democratic governments to safeguard the Western way of life.” The company’s official mission document, titled “Rebooting the Arsenal of Democracy,” contains 14 separate references to democracy.

These lofty sentiments are strangely absent from Anduril’s recent announcement to partner with EDGE Group, a weapons conglomerate controlled by the United Arab Emirates.

The contract includes the UAE’s purchase of 50 Omen drones and is “the first in a series of autonomous systems envisioned under the joint venture.”

Odd for a company touting democracy to sell weapons to the UAE where free expression and association are outlawed, and dissident speech is routinely and brutally punished without due process. A nation where those weapons are used to commit actual genocide.

From The Intercept:

The UAE has been eager to sell its weapons around the world, both to generate profit and to exert political influence. This most recently and brutally includes Sudan, where the Emirates supply the Rapid Support Forces, an anti-government militia. Weapons furnished by the UAE have been instrumental in the ongoing civil war, now widely described as having descended into an RSF-perpetrated genocide. … RSF soldiers indiscriminately [slaughter] civilians in Darfur. Reports of rape, torture, and other atrocities at the hands of the RSF are now widespread, and a current “low estimate” of people murdered by the RSF during its recent takeover of the Sudanese city of El Fasher is 60,000.

The video below shows this horrific war. WARNING: Disturbing content.

The RSF has been able to rapidly overtake the Sudanese army with the help of weapons from Anduril’s new partner. An April investigation by France 24 found EDGE subsidiary International Golden Group funneled tens of thousands of mortar rounds into Sudan for use by the RSF. Nathaniel Raymonds, who leads the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, told The Intercept mortars were among “three weapons systems that went into the hands of RSF that changed the course of the war.”

The UAE has armed militaries in Libya, Somalia, and the ongoing genocidal war in Tigray. According to Raymonds, “There’s very few conflicts in the wider region that the UAE haven’t had a hand in, and very often a rather malign hand.”

It is terrifying to watch the West fall into the trap these Islamic states have set for us.

The democratic state of Israel is demonized while the Islamic Gulf States are elevated into utopias.

The Gulf States seduce the West with soft words that hide the hatred and the disdain they really feel towards us. They woo the West with dazzling wealth and entertainment in their glittering cities, while behind the scenes millions of kafala slaves from the poorest countries toil under inhumane conditions to ensure the facade doesn’t crack. In each of these states, the slaves far outnumber the Muslim citizens. In Qatar for example, there are 300,000 plus Muslim citizens served by 2 million slaves.

We now have the most powerful conservative influencer in the world, Tucker Carlson, telling us that Qatar is our closest ally, and Israel is our enemy . He outright lies but that doesn’t matter in the frenzied click-bait, hate-inspired world of social media.

As just one example of how he mixes lies with half-truths, Carlson claims that there are twice as many Christians living in Qatar as there are in Israel and that they are allowed to worship freely, unlike in Israel. Yes, there are a lot of Christians in Qatar, but they are not free.

Migrant workers form over 91 percent of Qatar’s population. Approximately 400,000 of those workers are Christians and they make up 13.1% of the Qatari population. Most of them are from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or the Philippines. They are only allowed to worship collectively in an area provided by the government on the outskirts of Doha. I’m talking about Qatar here, but I could as easily be talking about any of the other Gulf States.

Carlson says we should all want to live in a place like Qatar where there is no crime and you can leave your million-dollar car unlocked and no one will steal it. That’s because Qatar’s citizens are wealthy and the poor are bused into the cities to work and then bused back to their horrific living quarters.

As for women’s rights, no Western woman in her right mind would choose to live in Qatar over Israel.

Women in Qatar are subjected to male guardianship laws that discriminate against and undermine women’s right to make autonomous decisions about marriage, divorce, and children. They cannot travel outside the country without a male guardian’s permission. They must breastfeed, they must obey their husband and cannot refuse sexual relations, or they lose all their rights.

Individuals convicted of zina (sex outside of marriage) can be sentenced to up to seven years imprisonment. Muslims can also be sentenced to flogging (if unmarried) or the death penalty (if married) for zina. These laws disproportionately impact women, as pregnancy serves as evidence of extramarital sex and women who report rape can find themselves prosecuted for consensual sex.

No Christian can ever be a citizen of Qatar. There are approximately 185,000 Christian citizens living in Israel.

Most of the Christians in Israel are Arabs. They make up about 2% of the population. But get this. Christians make up only 4 percent of the population in the entire Middle East. That means that half of the Christians in the Middle East live in Israel—as citizens, not kafala slaves. No one is a slave in Israel.

You will never see slave laborers in Qatar sitting in a cafe with their Muslim citizen friends. You will never hear church bells ringing on one side of the street and the call to prayer on the other side of the street. But you will find such scenes in Israel.

The reason Tucker Carlson praises Qatar is because he would like to see the United States with the same totalitarian laws, but under Christian Nationalism, which we might as well call Nazism.

Carlson is “free” in Qatar because he is a puppet that serves their purposes. I can guarantee the minute he loses that status he will be strung up in the center of Doha, as all infidels will if the Caliphate instigators have their way.

Islam and Nazism have always gone hand in hand, ever since Hitler promised the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem that together they would rid the world of Jews. Evil aligns with evil. But even evil destroys its allies if one becomes weaker than the other.

Picking Qatar as our ally over Israel is some of the greatest foolishness in Western history.

@dumisani6 Dumisani Washington on Instagram: "Tucker Carlson on Israel as …

This is why we have seen Hitler receive such a stunning makeover by Tucker Carlson, made clear by his interview of Nazi propagandist Darryl Cooper, who Carlton introduced as “the most important modern historian every American should know about.”

Amjad Taha gives excellent warnings against the Muslim Brotherhood. Let me stress, I like what he has to say. But when I started seeing videos like this flooding the internet, I became suspicious. Video after video of Gulf States Muslim influencers warning us about the Muslim Brotherhood while promoting their Islamic Gulf States as “moderate” countries.

@lalshareef ‎لؤي الشريف Loay Alshareef‎ on Instagram: "Global Muslim Broth…

Below we have Imam Tawhidi with another warning, “There is no threat greater than the Muslim Brotherhood:

@rachel_london_uk Rachel ❤️🧿 on Instagram: "🚨🚨Imam Tawhidi doesn’t hold back. …

These influencers would have us believe that it is only the Muslim Brotherhood that has the “long-game infiltration and global Sharia supremacy.”

But that is far, very, very far, from true.

Let’s look at Saudi Arabia’s claims that it has made many reforms and should be considered a “moderate Muslim nation.”

The recent appointment of Saleh al-Fawzan as Saudi Arabia’s new Grand Mufti—a hardline Salafist cleric notorious for his sectarian and violent rhetoric—exposes the illusion of the crown prince’s reform narrative. Far from curbing extremism, MBS has simply reengineered the religious establishment to serve his rule.

Saudi Arabia’s political structure remains deeply intertwined with Wahhabism—a puritanical, literalist, state-sponsored interpretation of Sunni Islam that has shaped the kingdom’s identity since its founding.

As Abdullah Alaoud states in The Myth of MBS’s “Moderate” Islam:

Despite MBS’s claims, that alliance has not been dismantled; but instead, it has been redesigned. The religious establishment no longer operates as a semi-independent moral authority, but as a political tool to suppress dissent, manufacture religious consent, and validate royal decrees. Clerics who demonstrate loyalty to MBS are promoted, while those who call for reform or pluralism are silenced. In this reconfigured system, “moderation” is defined not by tolerance or reform, but by obedience to MBS. What MBS has created is an authoritarian theology that sanctifies his political dominance under the veneer of combating extremism.

Under the guise of combating the Muslim Brotherhood we are being invaded by a far more powerful and devious opponent whose goal is to subjugate the Western world to Islam.

How can we forget that 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis.

We in the West are ignorant of facts. It is Wahabism that has been called a “ deadly scripture “, the inspiration for Islamic State and “ the main source of global terrorism “.

Going back to 2007, the UK was warned that King Abdullah’s Saudi regime spent billions of pounds each year promoting Wahhabism, one of fundamentalist Islam’s most extreme movements. Much of it funded children’s education in British faith schools and mosques.

The Independent asked: Should we be worried? The article goes on to state:

Dr Denis MacEoin, an Islamic studies expert at Newcastle who previously taught at the University of Fez and has been leading a team of researchers over a two-year project, uncovered a hoard of malignant literature inside as many as a quarter of Britain’s mosques. All of it had been published and distributed by agencies linked to the government of King Abdullah. Among the more choice recommendations in leaflets, DVDs and journals were statements that homosexuals should be burnt, stoned or thrown from mountains or tall buildings (and then stoned where they fell just to be on the safe side). Those who changed their religion or committed adultery should experience a similar fate.

Did anyone listen? NO. As evident by some of the most insane protests by homosexual and trans people defending the very regimes that would burn, stone or throw them from mountains and tall buildings.

Here’s more from the article and remember, this is from 2007:

A few years earlier one Sheikh Abdullah el-Faisal, a Jamaican convert who had studied at a Saudi university, was caught spouting about how “Jews are rotten to the core and sexually perverted, creating intrigue and confusion to keep their enemies weak”. Later jailed for nine years for urging his audience to kill Jews, Hindus and Americans, he was recorded as saying: “You can use chemical weapons to exterminate the unbelievers. Is that clear? If you have cockroaches in your house, you spray them with chemicals.” Among his followers was Germaine Lindsay, one of the 7/7 bombers who killed 52 people and injured 700 others on the London transport system in 2005. Small wonder, then, that Abdal Hakim Murad, the student chaplain at Cambridge University pronounced in the Channel 4 film: “I regard what the Saudis are doing in the ghettoes of British Islam as potentially lethal for the future of the community.” Muslims have always responded that such individuals constitute a tiny and highly unrepresentative minority of their community in Britain. But concerns are growing within Muslim circles about the increased reach of Wahhabism, Saudi’s obscurantist and intolerant form of Islam in which Osama Bin Laden has his roots. There are fears for the increasingly baleful influence it may be having on young British Muslims.

We love to ask questions in the West, but for fear of being labeled “Islamophobic,” it is only recently that anyone has dared to reach a conclusion.

YES, we should be worried.

Only, now it is too late. Jihad has spread across the Western world. And yet, all over social media, massacres like what happened in Bondi Beach, Australia are being blamed on Israel. If only Israel hadn’t fought this war in Gaza, if only Israel didn’t exist, things like this wouldn’t happen. This leads, as always, to it’s the Jews fault.

Except it isn’t. If every Jew were dead, God forbid, does anyone seriously thing the attacks on the West would end? They would intensify because the Islamic Caliphate would be closer to its goal of worldwide dominance. Islam doesn’t just want the death of Jews; it wants the death of every infidel and the destruction of the West.

This New Year’s Eve, the French have canceled the NYE concert on Champs-Élysées as migrant violence grows. All around the West, this is a somber Christmas and Hannukah season.

Last year, it was a bit eerie to see how everyone who was there viewed the event through their cell phones. The next step has arrived. Stay home and stare into your devices instead of experiencing it in real time. The world is too dangerous.

Last year’s NYE event on Champs-Elysees

It is the Muslim Brotherhood, and only the Muslim Brotherhood, that we are told we need to worry about. But it is such an elusive organization that we will chase it like a ghost and never stamp it out.

Instead, we do not see the very real danger that is right in front of our faces. The Islamic Gulf States.

Wunderkind Palmer Luckey has no interest in any of this.

Luckey justifies his pursuit of turning the video games he loved as a kid into reality (he is the founder of Oculus) by tweeting statements like this:

“Soldiers who defend western values should all be superheroes with superpowers.”

How this makes any sense when he happily sells his superhero creations to our enemies, whose highest goal is to destroy western values and replace it with an Islamic Caliphate, is beyond disturbing.

