What is going on in America? I am going to address Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA conference in my next essay, but first this.

Hitler would be proud to see his words “If you wish the sympathy of the broad masses, you must tell them the crudest and most stupid things” playing out across America. Never has there been so many stupid smart asses saying the crudest things.

Nothing has to be verified. As long as whatever is said demonizes Israel, Zionists, and what they are calling Christian Zionists, it’s heralded as truth. Self-hating Jews escape—for now. In fact, they are praised. Dave Smith is the latest fool paraded on every stage. More on him in my next essay.

I am sick and tired of the fake moral outrage of these men and women who have captured the attention of the masses with their crude stupidity. (Dave Smith in a debate: “I mean like, you know, come on, dude. Strawman, dude. Like, you know, all war is f*cking bad. F*ck you, dude.”)

When I write about my support for Israel, I’m assured of responses like:

Most people hate murderers like Hamas. But that does not mean they think bombing a city to rubble and killing 50,000 or so people is kosher.

The numbers come from Hamas. Why would people believe a terrorist organization over the IDF. Fine, if you are going to be fair, don’t believe either one. But why did Hamas numbers become what we trust in the West, when we know Hamas lies about everything.

Oh, I guess people don’t know that. For some insane reason, they think Hamas is telling the truth. In fact, we won’t really know until the end of the war how many have died.

If all these loud conservative voices and their followers care so much about the dead in Gaza, why don’t they care about those who are dying in other places in the Middle East? Has Piers Morgan ever asked any of his Jew hating guests this question? I don’t think so.

At this moment, Druze are being slaughtered in Syria. I warned about it in Bloodbath in Syria where I quoted Mosab Hassan Yousef, "Muslims are about to display their brutality against each other."

Why would anyone believe Al-Jolani? He is a terrorist and a follower of Sharia law! He will always first and foremost be committed to killing every infidel. Druze are considered apostates.

You can see what is happening below:

This is horrible, as you can see Druze being humiliated by the Syrian army.

Who is speaking on behalf of the Druze? If anyone talks about it at all, it’s to blame Israel for now “bombing Syria indiscriminately.” Ask the Druze what they think about that. Israel is home to over 150,000 Druze who are allowed to worship in total freedom and who fight alongside their fellow Jewish and Muslim Israelis to defend Israel and now the Druze in Syria.

Israel is doing what no one else will do—standing up for the Druze—and yet, it must be turned from good into evil. Israel must be the cause of every single evil act in the world. Israel cannot be allowed to be known for a single good deed.

Today and yesterday, I looked to see if any of the loudest voices were concerned about the Druze:

Candace Owens: Silence

Dave Smith: Silence

Jake Shields: Silence

Jackson Hinkle: Silence

Dan Bilzerian: Silence

Piers Morgan: Silence

Mehdi Hasan: Silence

Ilhan Omar: Silence

Macklemore: Silence

Zohran Mamdani: Silence

I could go on.

And then there’s the loudest voice of them all, Tucker Carlson.

SILENCE

Recently, he interviewed Marjorie Taylor Green where he observed every Republican, except her and Massie, were in this “weird kind of Israel worship mode all the time.”

Well, no Tucker, it’s you who’s obsessed with Israel. It is all you talk about.

Carlson and MTG go on to praise Mamdani because at least he “puts American first.”

Yesterday Carlson announced his next guest, none other than returning best bud, Hitler-worshiping Darryl Cooper.

Carlson calls Cooper the most “august historian in America, a man of such gravity and wisdom and insight…” who will give us “history without lies.”

Darryl Cooper giving us HISTORY WITHOUT LIES is one of the worst lies of the rising Fourth Reich—and it could well be one of its most successful.

Stories are powerful. Cooper is a powerful storyteller. That is his job now. To tell his lying tales to massive audiences, inciting further hatred of Jews across the internet.

In case you still doubt it, here is just one of Darryl Cooper’s many X posts:

And I will never forget this from the Olympics, which he deleted but I kept a screenshot. He is much bolder now and I don’t think he would delete it any longer:

So, yes, I am sick and tired of it all. These voices are given prominence while the voices of truth and reason are being silenced far more nefariously than the left ever did when under Biden, it created the Disinformation Board, which was so outrageously ridiculous, no one had any trouble recognizing it as Orwel’s Ministry of Truth.

This silencing from the far right is a hundred times more dangerous than what we experienced from the left. I know a lot of people won’t agree with me there. But that just proves my point because it is far less obvious. Conservatives don’t want to see themselves in that kind of light.

The voices of hate are magnified online, and the algorithms do the rest. I have people telling me, as if it’s okay, well, that’s how algorithms work. I mean, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s “free speech.” It’s the will of the people.

Or the will of the people behind the machines who know that if they pound a lie into people’s heads long and hard enough, the masses will believe it.

The truth falls further and further down into the farthest reaches of the ether, never to rise, while the lies gain more and more legitimacy.

It seems inconceivable that there is NO outrage when even Hamas has told us they purposely put their own citizens at risk. Hamas wants its people to die, especially children. The more, the better.

Yes, yes, Hamas is bad, but… There is always a “but”.

As Palestinian Hamza Howidy (who was imprisoned and tortured by Hamas for protesting against them) asks the West in a letter published in Newsweek:

“Where were you when Hamas took over Gaza and slaughtered hundreds of Gazans, or when Hamas held 2 million Gazans captive for more than 17 years? Why didn't you speak out about the fact that Hamas led Gazans into this conflict, which resulted in more than 30,000 dead and 80,000 injured, according to Gazan municipal authorities? Where were you when Hamas's failed missiles claimed the lives of hundreds of Gazans on October 17, or when Hamas murdered young people in order to steal aid and resell it to Gazans at massively inflated prices.”

SILENCE.

The hypocrisy is astounding. Where is these conservative “Christians’” moral outrage over the war in Sudan .

More than 30 million Sudanese need aid. It is hard to grasp such a number.

Yes, Tucker Carlson is all for America First and no doubt there was a lot of wasted spending overseas and a lot of woke propaganda pushed with USAID. But it’s pretty obvious USAID was picked as a scapegoat to make it appear as if the government spending was being slashed. It hasn’t been.

And the unconscionable fact is that the lack of American aid has likely caused hundreds of thousands of more deaths in Sudan and elsewhere. Where is the concern?

SILENCE.

61,000 dead in Khartoum state alone, 500,000 children facing starvation, 8.8 million displaced persons.

SILENCE.

There is a genocide of Christians in Nigeria and across Middle Eastern Muslim nations .

Christians in Lebanon: 1910: 77.5 % | Today: ~32.4%

Christians in Egypt: 1910: 18.7 % | Today: ~5%

Christians in the Palestinian Territories: 1910: 11.6% | Today in Gaza: 0.5% | Today in the West Bank: ~2%

Christians in Syria: 1910: 15.6% | Today: ~2%

And so on.

SILENCE.

Christians are the most persecuted group in the world—not by Jews but by Muslims—although I can guarantee you someone will come back and dispute this. No, it’s Israel that is killing all the Christians. Really? Anyone who says that is just grasping at straws in order to justify their Jew hatred.

As I write this, I see that five Christians were slaughtered when armed jihadists stormed a Bible study in northwest Nigeria. “We constantly live in fear every day. We can’t sleep in our homes and we can’t go to farms,” said one local resident.

SILENCE.

Religious cleansing of Christians is a type of genocide and is a crime against humanity. This is happening in the very birthplace of Christianity.

SILENCE.

Why is everyone fixated on Israel? Why the hatred against “Zionists,” people who believe they have a right to defend their country, just as every other nation has that right and no one is complaining about it.

We hear constant outrage that Israel is a “Jewish state”. But where is the outrage that every surrounding MENA nation is a Muslim state? When a Muslim is born it says “Muslim” on his or her birth certificate. A Muslim is a Muslim FOR LIFE. You cannot EVER leave Islam, or you will be killed.

In his interview with Marjorie Taylor Green, Tucker Carlson praises Saudi Arabia because if an immigrant protests there, they are thrown out of the country. Actually, they would be imprisoned and probably killed, but he doesn’t mention this, nor does MTG as she echoes his praise.

Carlson also doesn’t mention that there are 13.4 million migrants in Saudi Arabia who are treated as slaves.

Those migrants represent 42 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population while there are 19.62 million citizens. Imagine the iron control Saudi Arabia has over all those migrants.

In Saudi Arabia, around 21,000 foreign workers have died, and 100,000 more have gone missing since 2017, working on several projects as part of the Vision 2030 initiative, according to an ITV documentary.

SILENCE

It’s the same in Qatar, but even crazier. There are 2 million migrant workers in Qatar and a little over 2 million Qatari citizens.

In both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and across Muslim nations, they practice the kafala system, or modern slavery. Under this system, workers cannot change jobs, leave the country (passports are confiscated), or even challenge workplace abuse without the permission of their employer. This effectively grants employers unchecked power over workers, leading to rampant mistreatment and forced labor.

Rather than criticism, Carlson has nothing but praise for Qatar. After Iran attacked US bases in Qatar, this is what Carlson had to say:

“Bari Weiss is constantly attacking Qatar. Qatar has done more to defend Israel– But anyway, hosting this base, which they don’t need, at all. It’s the richest country in the world. They don’t need to do it. They’re doing it to be nice…”

Really, Tucker. Do you really think Qatar is doing it to “be nice?” Just like al-Jolani put on a suit and a smile for the West to “be nice?”

Carlson praises Saudi Arabia and Qatar who brutally rule millions of slaves while the citizens live lavish lifestyles, served by those slaves. At the same time, he trashes Israel, the one free, democratic country in the region.

I never thought like this until lately, but there is something truly demonic going on in America with this obsessive focus on Israel, driven by a relentless determination to destroy it at all costs. Jews across the world are feeling the heat of this hatred as attacks against them intensify. Once upon a time, not that long ago, people like Tucker Carlson said they were “just asking questions.” Now, they boldly promote full-blown Nazism and people either shrug and say, oh, it’s just some online fringe thing, or they actually embrace it.

The Nazi would-be leaders of America don’t mind if Islamic/communist extremists like Zohran Mamdani win in New York City, or other cities. They know the fear of far-left extremism will push more and more Americans further to the right.

Whether it’s Elon Musk’s America Party or something else, they are looking forward to a showdown in 2028. It isn’t inconceivable that they will join with Islamists. They have done it before, with Nazi Germany, as I talked about in my second Break Free Mondays discourse, The Lie of Palestine.

The far-right dreams of a Fourth Reich, the flip side of Islam’s dream of the Caliphate, where all apostates bow to the will of the State and they fulfill Hitler’s dream of the Final Solution.

