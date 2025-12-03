Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
5h

Horrifying that anyone would call for more terror at the site of this attack and horrifying that anyone with suggest you ignore it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Diane's avatar
Diane
4h

My Lord, they actually did this? I don't know if I'm more disgusted by the event or by the fact that there was no immediate condemnation of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture