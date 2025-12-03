Due to my recent hard-hitting essays and articles, I am losing a lot of subscribers. Hurray, it means I’m doing something right!

If you are still here, reading my essays, and haven’t subscribed yet, please do! It is because of your support that I am able to continue this work. Thank you.

One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this short essay here:

0:00 -8:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Palestine Youth Movement marched to the site of the Boston Marathon bombing — the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11 — and chanted “globalize the intifada” at the memorial.

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) is one of America’s most influential anti-Israel activist groups.

It has documented connections to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, and has expressed support for actions and figures associated with Hamas and other militant groups. The PFPL provides an institutional framework for militant organizations associated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), notable for its Marxist-Leninist ideology and its hijacking of a number of aircraft between 1968 and 1974. (1)

If you try to donate to the Palestinian Youth Movement, you’ll be instructed to make your check out to a group called “Honor the Earth,” an organization that has become a skinsuit for radical activists who support decolonization, “land back,” and “collective liberation.” (2)

Protests like this are highly organized and involve paid agitators.

It is my strong opinion that every single person who participated in this so-called “protest” should be rounded up and put in jail or deported.

They are not expressing their right to free speech. They are doing the work of terrorist organizations that are intent on destroying the United States.

Someone made a comment to me earlier, “They are allowed to protest, and you are allowed to ignore them.”

To which I responded, “So, I guess if you were walking past them and you had lost your legs in the attack, or a family member had died, you would be expected to just ‘ignore them.’”

They didn’t make another further comment.

It was on April 15, 2013, that brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted two pressure cooker bombs among the crowds cheering on runners as they completed the historic race.

Below are photos of four of the people who died as a result.

Krystle Cambell, MIT Officer Sean Collier, Lingzi Lu, Martin Richard

Krystle Campbell, 29, a restaurant manager from Medford, Massachusetts. She was killed by the first explosion near the finish line.

Lingzi Lu , 23, a Chinese graduate student at Boston University studying statistics. She was killed by the second explosion.

Martin Richard, 8, a student from Dorchester, Massachusetts. He was the youngest victim killed by the second bomb.

Victims in the Aftermath and Manhunt:

MIT Officer Sean Collier , 27, was shot and killed by the bombers in his patrol car on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus on April 18, 2013, as they attempted to steal his gun.

BPD Sgt. Dennis "DJ" Simmonds, 28, a Boston Police officer who sustained a severe head injury from an explosion set off by the bombers during a confrontation in Watertown on April 19, 2013. He died a year later, on April 10, 2014, as a result of his injuries. Here he is:

More than 260 other people were injured in the attack, with many suffering severe, life-changing injuries, including 17 who lost limbs.

One of those who lost his legs was Jeff Bauman. But that did not stop him.

Here he is now:

The Instagram post attached to the above photo states:

“One of the first things I thought of looking down, laying there on the ground, I was like, I’m not going to be able to run, or bike, I’m not going to be able to skate,” he said.



Now, Bauman has rediscovered his zest for life through sled hockey as the leading scorer on the Spaulding Boston Shamrocks team, which also plays in the NESHL.



They competed in the New England Sled Hockey Tournament on March 31 this year and won the 2022 USA Hockey National Tier V championship with Bauman at center and fellow Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile in goal. In the NESHL, Bauman led the Atlantic Division in goals and points.

The terrorists took Jeff’s legs, but they did not defeat his spirit. Nor the spirit of his teammate, Marc Fucaril. Nor any of the other amputees, like Celeste Corcoran, below.

Celeste Corcoran with husband, Kevin, and daughter, Sydney.

This is what it means to be American. Not those “protestors” who want to tear the United States apart, limb from limb. Let’s not let them win—not ever.

Share

Leave a comment