“After listening to Darryl Cooper’s Martyr Made episode “Enemy, Prologue: Enemies of All Mankind,” I wasn’t as shocked by the content as by how subtly he blurs the lines between empathy and excuse, between taboo-breaking and soft revisionism.” ~ Strxwmxn

One of the most dangerous lies promoted today is the remaking of Hitler into a sympathetic figure.

Tucker Carlson Propelled Darryl Cooper into the Spotlight

When Tucker Carlson invited little known pseudo-historian Darryl Cooper onto his show, endorsing Cooper as “the most important historian American’s need to know about,” Cooper’s controversial take on World War II was presented to millions of conservative Americans as gospel truth.

Rather than post Carlson’s long episode with Cooper, which I already did in a previous post devoted to it, here is Victor David Hanson’s concise response.

Joe Rogan followed in Tucker’s footsteps by endorsing Darryl Cooper.

Most recently, Joe Rogan had Darryl Cooper on his podcast, further legitimizing Cooper’s revisionist history of Adolf Hitler and World War II. Rogan defended Darryl Cooper as one of the “most truthful and empathetic people on the planet,” saying that what has happened to him is so “unfair.”

As a result of these two high profile interviews, millions of conservatives embraced what Cooper said, especially those aligned with the Christian Nationalist far-right movement. Whereas these people once kept hidden their hatred of Jews and their desire to see the destruction of Israel, thanks to propadandists like Darryl Cooper, they are now emboldened to express their views in ever more aggressive ways.

The Woke Right

Pundits like James Lindsey have popularized the term “woke right,” using it to describe how the far-right Christian Nationalist movement has become a mirror image of the far-left communist movement.

You can find out about Lindsey’s concept of the woke right in this piece A Communist Manifesto for Christian Nationalists: Testing the Woke Right.

Here’s another example of woke right expressed in a more streetwise manner, from comic Dave Smith. Once again, tellingly, on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Here’s another explanation of the woke right, from Andrew Doyle on Quillette, who says that the woke right is a synonym for antiliberal.

As you can see, the problem is that there are numerous versions of the “woke right.” They all steer clear of what’s really going on, which is fascism. Plain and simple. Forget the fancy term “woke right” and call it what it is.

FASCISM: a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition.

More specifically, it’s a certain kind of fascism, namely Nazism: a form of fascism that incorporates fervent antisemitism, anti-communism, scientific racism, and the use of eugenics into its creed. Nazism shares many elements with Italian fascism, including intense nationalism, mass appeal, and dictatorial rule. Nazism's roots lay in the tradition of Prussian militarism and discipline and German Romanticism.

We are most definitely heading towards a dictatorship. Many might object to this, but mark my words, that’s where we’re heading.

Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast in the world. It’s no small matter that he didn’t just invite Darryl Cooper on his show, he defended him:

Darryl Cooper’s remaking of Hitler is an essential component of the Christian Nationalist/fascist agenda, now being promoted as gospel truth across conservative media.

Cooper claims he has discovered some hidden facts on the topic of Hitler, however all he has done has been to remarket what Holocaust denier David Irving already said back in 1977 in his book Hitler's War. Of course, 99.9% of Cooper’s fans don’t know that because they don’t read, and they don’t know history.

I don’t often quote Wikipedia but in this case of such obvious plagiarism, it is fitting:

Irving's intention in Hitler's War was to clean away the "years of grime and discolouration from the facade of a silent and forbidding monument" to reveal the “real Hitler”, whose reputation Irving claimed had been slandered by historians.[3] In Hitler's War Irving tries to "view the situation as far as possible through Hitler's eyes, from behind his desk".[3] He portrays Hitler as a rational and intelligent politician whose only goal was to increase Germany's prosperity and influence on the continent, and who was constantly let down by incompetent and/or treasonous subordinates.[3] Irving's book faults the Allied leaders, most notably Winston Churchill, for the eventual escalation of war, and claims that the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 was a "preventive war" forced on Hitler to avert an alleged impending Soviet attack.

Irving further argues that Britain was primarily responsible for the outbreak of war in 1939.[6] He unabashedly assures us that Hitler never wanted to exterminate the Jews. And so on.

In fact, Cooper could have saved himself and the rest of us a lot of trouble if he had just told everyone to read Hitler’s War. But that wouldn’t have accomplished what the @martyrmade podcast has accomplished because Hitler’s War is boring, and Darryl Cooper isn’t.

Cooper is a master storyteller; there’s no doubt about that. With great conviction, he tells his podcast audience he is going to go “very deep”, and he is “not going to stop until we understand how a man like Adolf Hitler was formed, how he was formed from the raw material of what was once an innocent child. We're not going to stop,” he says, “until we understand why the people of Germany would listen to him and what were the historical circumstances that made following him seem like the most reasonable of the available options at the time for millions and millions of people.”

Yes, his listeners respond! Finally, a smart guy is giving legitimacy to antisemitism.

But why doesn’t Cooper interview anyone? I can’t find anywhere that he interviewed a single Holocaust survivor or visited a concentration camp. I visited Dachau as a child. My parents thought it was important enough to take me there. My mother was an actual historian who brought world wars one and two alive for me and my siblings.

Maybe Cooper should take his children to Dachau. I’d be interested to hear how he’d explain it to them. He’d have to lie to his own children. For that alone, he is worthy of no respect. My writing holds the most credibility when I write about the experiences of real people that I have talked to or known, or when I write about my own life experiences. Not from when I repeat things I learned from books.

If Cooper was writing, let’s say, about the fall of the Roman Empire or Egyptian pharaohs, he’d have a valid excuse for not interviewing anyone. They’re all dead! But there are still survivors of World War II and the concentration camps. Soon they will all be gone. There are still American and British men who fought in the war. You’d think the first thing he’d do would be to interview these people.

But he doesn’t. It’s almost as if Darryl Cooper is afraid of what they will tell him.

Instead, he remakes Adolf Hitler, telling us we must have empathy for the man who was once an innocent child. So was Manson. So was Stalin. So was Churchill, for that matter. But Cooper doesn’t afford Churchill the same sympathy he affords Hitler, or that he would no doubt afford Manson or Stalin, and as he has afforded Jim Jones on his podcast. Apparently, Churchill was never an innocent child like these others, he was always a monster.

In The Three Faces of Evil, I recount how I sat with one of the most notorious murderers on California death row, Maureen Mikki McDermott, and talked with her for many hours. Mikki was also once an innocent child. She would have you believe she is innocent still. Forget that Mikki was sentenced to death for hiring a mentally disturbed orderly to kill her housemate for the insurance money. She insists that she was a kind-hearted nurse who’d never hurt anyone.

Jimmy Luna was the man Mikki hired. Jimmy stabbed Mikki’s housemate over forty times and cut off his penis, took it home and flushed it down the toilet. But then, Jimmy had suffered severe abuse as a child. One time, his father had hung him from a tree and left him to die. Which one of us could say we wouldn’t end up as disturbed as Jimmy if we’d been hung from a tree like that?

It’s a mystery why some people go off the rails and others find the strength to turn their lives around. Who are we to judge?

But somebody has to. That somebody certainly isn’t Darryl Cooper. He is clearly too biased and dishonest.

After Cooper, Joe Rogan went on to interview comedian Dave Smith. Smith argues that truth tellers like Darryl Coooper are being stopped from talking about “Zionists” and Israel because, yeah, man, like, you know, if we talk about it, we’re accused of being antisemites. Rogan agrees.

Except that nobody’s stopping them from talking about it. If anything, their voices are being amplified.

You can look here at a couple of excerpts from the Joe Rogan/Dave Smith interview, reposted by Darryl Cooper, where Smith reiterates the point that Churchill was the real villain of WWII.

Noam Dworman, who apparently has at least a sparring relationship with Darryl Cooper, warns:

I believe the resurgence of anti-Semitism — with classic claims of Jewish control and even Holocaust revisionism now being treated as fresh, legitimate topics of debate in MAGA-right circles — is a five-alarm fire. And, as I've said: If 78-year-old Donald Trump should die, MAGA will fall like a ripe fruit into the yard of Tucker and his buds. Jews ought to be worried. When interviewing Darryl Cooper, Joe Rogan concluded that Darryl had been the victim of a "coordinated" smear campaign. He referred to some Jews as "paranoid," so let's review that interview To Tucker, Darryl made the argument that Jewish financiers installed Winston Churchill to pursue Zionist interests at the expense of England and the world. Again, this argument originated from Holocaust-denier, David Irving. Listen to Irving, and then Darryl's gentler version of it. Get it? The worst tragedy in history - WWII - was orchestrated by the Jews to pursue Jewish interests.

Darryl Cooper is no longer some fringe pseudo-historian. He has become the conscience of the far right. The resident prophet of the Neo-Nazi Christian Nationalist movement.

Cooper’s job is very important. To twist the truth in order to convince good people—just as Hitler did—that Jews are dangerous and need to be dealt with accordingly.

In his episode War All the Time: Israel vs. Palestine, 1948-82…

…Cooper asserts that we’ve all been lied to. We've all been told that we were on the “right side of history” when we weren’t. We were told those who fought were the “greatest generation of the world” when they weren’t.

What were they, then? Losers? Cooper doesn’t say.

Cooper and a growing host of far-right influencers would have you believe a revolution of “truth” is taking place across the world. Here’s rabid antisemite Jake Shields talking about that revolution:

At the same time, Darryl Cooper continues to complain to his hundreds of thousands of followers that he and others like him are being stopped from telling the truth”:

Fittingly, Darryl Cooper of the “Martyr Made” podcast has now turned himself into a martyr.

As he makes financial pleas on his show, he explains how his life fell apart after the Tucker Carlson interview. How he’s afraid of traveling to certain countries for fear of being arrested. He thanks those who stood by him in his darkest hour, without whom he wouldn’t have survived.

In actual fact, the interview gave Cooper what every podcaster dreams of: a massive platform. Before that interview, Cooper had been a relative unknown. After it, his podcast shot up to the number one spot on Apple and his subscribers grew to the hundreds of thousands.

It would be great if people laughed Darryl Cooper into oblivion but that’s not happening. There are too many people who feel exactly the same as he does. They feed off of Cooper’s lies about Hitler, about Jews and about Isreal. They boldly call for the destruction of Israel.

We all know what the destruction of Israel means. It means the extermination of the 7 million Jews who live in Isreal. That’s half the Jewish population in the entire world.

Imagine for a moment how emboldened these millions of Jew haters would become if Israel was destroyed and every Israeli “Zionist” was exterminated in the process.

What would they do? They would turn on the remaining 7 million Jews in the West. And do what to them?

I’m not even going to answer that. We all know what they would do. We’ve seen it before, in a place called Germany, thanks to a guy named Hitler.

This isn’t a “woke right” problem. It’s a fascist problem and a very specific kind of fascism: Nazism.

But hey, everything we learned about that World War II was a lie. It’s time to remake Hitler into the good guy.

