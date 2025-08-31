You can listen to me read this essay here:

This is one of the most incredibly inspiring stories I have read in a long time, and I just had to share it with all of you. As someone who has trained extensively in the fighting arts and who has had to make complex decisions about when it is and isn’t acceptable to use violence, I found this story especially compelling.

In his book, The Road to London Bridge, Gallant describes his journey from a prison cell to receiving recognition from the Prime Minister of Britain for his bravery when he wrestled to the ground terrorist, Usman Khan, who seemed to be wearing a suicide vest, and had just stabbed and killed two people at a prisoner rehabilitation conference.

In 2005, Steve Gallant, then 28, was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the brutal murder of Barry Jackson in Hull.

There is never an excuse for murder, but this is no ordinary tale of murder. When Steven Gallant’s name became public for his bravery in stopping a terrorist attack 14 years later, locals in Hull still remembered Jackson. Some of the published reactions to Gallant’s bravery were:

“[Jackson] was a sick beast, he deserved death.”

“I would rather have Gallant … walking the streets of Hull than Jackson.”

“Well, I say [Gallant] has done the world two favours and should be let out.”

I love this story because it shows how lives can change if the desire is strong enough. Although the actual battle on London bridge is what captured everyone’s imagination, what I find most fascinating about Gallant’s book is how he navigated through fourteen years in prison with opportunities every day to use violence as a solution and how he managed to “bob and weave” his way through it all and keep his vow to never use violence again. His descriptions of how men are groomed to become Islamic terrorists in prison is also extremely informative.

Below are two men who used violence to achieve their goals, but these two men couldn’t be more different.

Steve Gallant on the left, Usman Khan on the right

Here is Gallant’s story in his own words, taken from his book:

November 29 2019 was my first day out of prison in 14 and a half years. As if to show me what I’d been missing, the sky was a fierce blue and the sun shone brightly across London. The city was buzzing. I had Learning Together, a Cambridge University education programme for prisoners, to thank for my temporary freedom.

I had been invited to a conference to celebrate its fifth anniversary at Fishmongers’ Hall, by London Bridge. While my ‘plus one’ was my escorting officer Adam, it still felt incredible to be outside and in the real world.

Jack Merritt, 25, the Cambridge graduate who had become my mentor in what I hoped would be my final stretch in prison, greeted me with a hug. He had a posh accent and a friendly smile: he was super-smart and could have got a job anywhere, but he believed lifers like me had potential and was dedicated to helping us.

Fishmongers’ Hall was like a museum. I noticed a pair of narwhal tusks fastened to a wall, the relics of bygone fishing trips to the frozen North.

Mid-morning, we stopped for a break. In the next session, I was to read a question to a panel of guests. I was anxious, but excited. Almost immediately, a woman’s high-pitched screams came from below. A Learning Together volunteer rushed in. ‘It’s Usman,’ she said, frantically dialing a number on her phone. I jumped up and made my way to the door.

At the bottom of the stairs, a young woman was sprawled on the floor with blood coming from her neck. Another girl, lying in the fetal position, had a large pool of blood forming beneath her.

Suddenly, I was face-to-face with Usman Khan, a former prisoner and fellow Learning Together guest. He had a razor-sharp, eight-inch blade taped to each wrist and an explosive belt around his body – though it later proved to be fake.

I knew I had to slow him. The only weapon to hand was a narwhal tusk. Usman came swinging his knives towards me. I hit him hard – but it seemed to have little effect.

I struck out again, missing by a whisker. His knives came close and then: Crunch! I hit him hard across the shoulder, snapping the tusk. He burst into the street, heading to London Bridge. I went after him. The streets were busy. ‘Get back!’ I shouted. ‘It’s a terrorist!’

Usman turned to face me. I struck him again with the broken tusk but somehow he managed to grab it and rip it from my hands. I backed off as he threw it at me.

It felt like time had slowed down. My blood was loaded with adrenaline. As we reached London Bridge, Usman turned and began swinging his knives. Just grab him, I told myself. Take him to the ground. I made a lunge for his jacket with both hands and we went down.

Somehow, Usman managed to get back to his feet. In the confusion that followed a gap opened, offering me an unobstructed view of his face. I punched him hard in the jaw. Crack! And another: Crack!

Ministry of Justice worker Darryn Frost took the other narwhal tusk to fight Usman. Unmarked police cars then screeched to a halt and within seconds officers were leaping over the barriers with guns drawn. Usman was shot twice but not before he’d fatally stabbed Jack and fellow Cambridge graduate Saskia Jones, 23. To my surprise, he attempted to climb to his feet.

Usman was hit by a Taser, then shot for a third time. He sank to the floor and remained there.

As I walked away, a whirlwind of thoughts went round my head as my adrenaline began to come down from its intoxicating peak. Did that really just happen?

My previous act of violence had cost someone their life, shattered many others in the process and landed me a murder conviction in 2005, a life sentence.

Shocked and confused, yet struck by a sudden moment of clarity, I turned to the chap with the narwhal tusk and said, ‘That was my first act of violence in 14 and a half years.’ I’d broken my vow.

When I arrived at HMP Frankland, a Category A prison in County Durham, to begin my sentence, it held some of the most dangerous men in the country. And now, me. I had killed a man after he attacked my girlfriend, Jayne.

He and some mates had forced their way into her flat and smashed up her sound system. When Jayne tried to stop them, they hit her on the head with a claw hammer, then threatened to return and kill her.

I found out later they had done this because the man’s girlfriend thought Jayne was playing her music too loudly. Jayne pleaded with me not to retaliate, but I was too angry to listen. Violence had been present throughout my youth as a bullied, skinny child on a council estate in Hull. By 17 I’d finished my education at a school for naughty kids, left with no qualifications and had convictions for fighting and petty offences, culminating in an eight-month jail sentence.

That hindered my job prospects and prevented me from joining the Army. I meant to hurt the man who hurt Jayne, not kill him, but my attack spun out of control, earning me a murder conviction, carrying a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 17 years. I took a long look at my life and I didn’t like what I saw.

Where had violence got me? It had cost me my freedom and, although she had spent a year faithfully visiting me, ultimately it also cost me the most important thing in my life – Jayne had told me she couldn’t go on. It was over. Something had to change. I vowed never to use violence again.

I hit the gym, stopped smoking and resisted friendly offers of hooch (made from fermented fruit). I quit these vices overnight, no withdrawal symptoms.

I realised it wasn’t the substances I’d been addicted to – it was the lifestyle. Learning to write became an obsession. During my years in prison I went on study for GCSEs, then A-level philosophy and a degree in business management.

Usman Khan had been planning attacks on the Stock Exchange, Parliament and the US Embassy and was one of scores of Islamic terrorists who came into the prison system while I was inside. There was concern on high that extremism would lead to people being radicalised in prison. I can tell you that fear was well-founded. My perception of Islamic terrorists at the time was of disenfranchised street kids with low IQs who were easily led and manipulated.

Dhiren Barot put that stereotype to bed. He was serving 40 years for plotting terror attacks in the UK and US. Although he had an air of arrogance, he was quiet, well-kept and highly intelligent. He became an agent for Al-Qaeda. and his conviction was considered one of the most significant since 9/11. To many of his ‘brothers’ filtering into the system he was revered. So when he was attacked, allegedly by Gary Moody and an associate, with a pan of boiling cooking oil poured over his head, it caught the attention of the 20 Al-Qaeda sympathisers being held at Frankland.

One of those was Omar Khyam, serving 20 years for plotting to explode a fertiliser bomb in London. At just over 5ft, skinny and quiet, he blended into the background. So at first no one noticed when, with a pan of hot oil in his hand, he strolled from the kitchen towards a group of white prisoners chatting away at a table.

One of these was Malcolm Cruddas, an armed robber due to be released. He didn’t notice Khyam walk up behind him and pour the entire contents over his head.

There was now a battle for wing control. Those who had stoked the fire had created deadly enemies. It didn’t matter to the terrorists, as they had committed themselves to a violent cause, and some were only alive because their bombs had failed to detonate. Nor did it matter to the hardened gang members and individuals (on both sides), who made a life out of reputational violence.

When you spend years under the same roof as terrorists, you engage in conversation in a dinner queue or the gym and can learn all sorts.

Some are incredibly good communicators and charismatic. They know their subject very well, which typically involves resentment of the British state.

I would often see a newly arrived prisoner fall under the wing of an extremist or gang member. Groomers, often formidable alpha males, know that when a new arrival enters Frankland, they are likely to be scared, directionless, impressionable and possibly resentful towards the justice system.

The target is treated with kindness, offered nice food and brought into a welcoming circle of friends. At a moment of loneliness and despair, that’s comforting.

Next, they are exposed to a set of values that set them apart from the prison population. At a time when you are confused about your life, that’s intriguing and enlightening.

Then they are offered a reason for their existence, reinforced with literature and an ideology. Now that’s a sense of purpose with meaning. And anyone who converts to Islam receives an Arabic name – a new identity to separate them from their culture, their past and, possibly, their family.

Once that change in demeanour is picked up by prisoners who don’t share the same views, the new guy is perceived as a threat. If only subtly at first, the others behave differently to the convert, which reinforces the guidance from his groomers: don’t trust anyone but us.

Clued-up extremists know the right to religious practice makes it harder for the authorities to intervene when they groom other prisoners and disseminate their ideology, behaviours they can easily pass off as sharing one’s faith.

Allowing terrorists and extremists to associate with other prisoners makes grooming very difficult to prevent. But it is not half as difficult to spot. Going from being clean shaven and wearing a Nike tracksuit to suddenly wearing a kameez and sporting a long beard is one possible sign.

Moments before the screaming started at Fishmongers’ Hall, I’d had my photo taken with Jack Merritt, who came into my life when I moved to Warren Hill jail in Suffolk in 2016

Moments before the screaming started at Fishmongers’ Hall, I’d had my photo taken with Jack Merritt, who came into my life when I moved to Warren Hill jail in Suffolk in 2016. Being in a progressive prison and learning with Jack and colleagues was a great education. It wasn’t just to do with academic work: their values of community and kindness were passed on to us, even in the smallest ways.

Jack always turned up for lectures with a bag full of M&S food. We hadn’t had food like this for years: it was like tasting freedom.

As I ran back into Fishmongers’ Hall I didn’t see Jack. I asked Simon, one of Learning Together’s PhD students if Jack was OK.

He shook his head. ‘What are you saying, you haven’t seen him, or have you? Is he hurt?’ He continued to shake his head, unable to speak.

A couple of metres away the woman who’d been stabbed remained motionless as paramedics removed the defibrillator pads and shook their heads. Her name was Saskia Jones, a kind-hearted young woman with a bright future.

Next day, I remained in my cell. I learned that the other woman who had been stabbed multiple times had survived, just.

But tragically Jack – the young man who had helped me to believe a good life could lie beyond prison and who cared more for Usman’s future than any of his so-called brothers – was dead.

End of the excerpt from The Road To London Bridge by Steve Gallant

Steve Gallant was released from prison under the Royal Prerogative of Mercy in August 2021. He was awarded the Queen’s Medal for Gallantry for his actions during the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall.

But on the day of his bravery, when he returned to prison, the reaction by staff was not congratulatory. Far from being hailed as a hero by the system, his actions were taken as proof that he was indeed still a violent man, and he was punished, by having all the privileges he had worked so hard over the years to gain, taken from him and put back into top security confinement.

This is in contrast to the automatic early release program that Usman Khan was a part of which is why he was on the streets, incredibly a speaker at the conference Gallant was attending as an inmate, even though Khan was still totally committed to terrorist acts of violence, while Gallant had committed himself to never use violence again. Rightly so, when this information was reported in the media, it caused public outrage.

In his book, Gallant describes how this negative reaction to his bravery caused him, for the first time in his life, to contemplate suicide. What was the point of breaking his vow of nonviolence, even if it meant saving so many lives, if he was going to be demonized for it.

Gallant had studied jujitsu and other martial arts while in prison. Ironically, even though he was in prison, he was in the best mental and physical shape of his life when he confronted Khan. He didn’t confront Khan with the goal of committing violence, he confronted him with the goal to save lives.

As a martial artist myself, this is exactly what should be the motivation behind the training of every martial artist—to use violence to stop violence, never to instigate it.

When defending his actions in front of the probation board, Gallant said how he could have continued assaulting Khan once he was down, but his only purpose was to contain him and once he achieved that goal, he waited for the police to arrive and that’s when he backed off.

This was crucial to proving his complete life change, proved by years of nonviolence while in prison, in contrast to the murder which got him in prison in the first place, where he had not stopped at containment, but had gone all the way to murder.

Most of us love stories of vigilantes with superhuman or almost superhuman powers like Batman, who only use their powers for good. Then, there are the antiheroes who go even farther, like Dexter, whose father trains him to use his compulsion to kill only against those who are other serial killers.

But those are just fictional stories. Steve Gallant is a real-life hero who embodies the complexities of moral decisions when it comes to killing. There can be a time and place to kill for good.

Vicky Foster, who was Barrie Jackson’s partner at the time of his murder and mother of their children, has also written a book, where she describes the horrific abuse she suffered and her reaction to Jackson’s murder and Steve Gallant’s subsequent release from prison.

Steve Gallant, along with, Darryn Frost, the other hero who played a part in containing Usman Khan, now run a home for released prisoners who have nowhere else to go.

Ben Hellon says he is grateful for the support he has received at Own Merit

For men like Ben Hellon the project has been life-changing.

He was among the first residents to arrive at Own Merit and says he "didn't really have a plan" for his release because he had "burned bridges" with friends and family.

"I would have been released on Christmas Day, with nowhere to go," he said. Imagine, how depressing that would be.

Having served 16 months for drug possession offences, he said he had got clean while inside and was determined to stay that way.

"I don't know what I would have done without this place," he said, adding if he had ended up homeless or in short-term accommodation, surrounded by others who were still using drugs, things "could have been very different".

He is now completing his personal trainer and fitness instructor qualifications, funded by the Department for Work & Pensions.

He says the gym has replaced his previous addictions and he is starting to reconnect with former friends and family.

He hopes the model can be expanded so others can benefit.

I know all about the gym. Training has saved my sanity—and my life—more than once.

I highly recommend watching this excellent podcast where Steve Gallant describes what happened on that fateful day and the complex conclusions he reached about violence.

In my next essay, I delve more deeply into the radicalization of prison inmates. Islam is the fastest growing religion in prisons in the United States, Britain and Europe. Thousands of young men are being radicalized by charismatic Islamic leaders in prison and are being released into the general public.

Thank you for being here with me on this Sunday. God bless you. Please subscribe, if you haven’t yet.

