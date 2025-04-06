“Always remember, child... that to think bad thoughts is really the easiest thing in the world. If you leave your mind to itself, it will spiral you down into ever increasing unhappiness. To think good thoughts, however, requires effort. This is one of the things that discipline - training - is about.” ~ James Clavell, Shōgun (Asian Saga, #1)

I know all about training and I love it! It gives me such joy to share my knowledge with others. Below, I am training Aya, on my terrace in Luxor, Egypt.

Below, I am training two amazing young women with boundless energy and determination in Los Angeles (notice they are wearing weights on their ankles).

I read the series the Asian Saga, including Shogun, as a teenager, and I loved these books. Clavell received criticism, accused of it not being accurate. Accused by people who had never experienced what he had. It just goes to show you that nothing really changes. There was as much pressure in 1975 to be politically correct as there is now. People were just as arrogant and jealous, criticizing those they felt threatened by, those who’d had real experiences and dared to translate them into stories, when all the critics did was sit there and grouse, devoid of imagination.

Clavell had the authority to write the Asian Saga, and it would be a great loss if he hadn’t, or if, God forbid, the books had been banned.

Here I quote from a 1981 article about Clavell, written by Paul Bernstein:

Before the end of World War II, James Clavell was shot in the face and wandered lost in the jungle for days. A Malay village eventually took the British Army officer in as one of its own, but he was later captured by the Japanese, and he is convinced to this day that, if it had not been for the atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end the war, he would have died in a Singapore prison camp called Changi. Food amounted to a quarter-pound of rice per day, one egg per week and occasional vegetables. Flies, heat, disease and unimaginably harsh living conditions killed off 14 out of every 15 prisoners. For 15 years after leaving Changi, Clavell talked to no one about it, not even his wife, April, whom he married in 1952 shortly before they came to America, where he began a career in screenwriting and directing. Long after he had stopped carrying a can of sardines in his pocket at all times and fighting off the instinct to forage in trash cans for food, bad dreams and a nervous stomach kept him awake nights. In 1960, for reasons he cannot explain, stories about Changi started spilling out of him. When the Writer's Guild went on strike, giving him unexpected time off, his wife locked him in the den and told him he could come out when he had written five pages. Twelve weeks later he had finished ''King Rat.'' That was the beginning of the ''Asian Saga,'' which Clavell now plans as seven volumes….

What a wonderful and wise wife, right? She knew he had to revisit all that pain, he had to go through it, locked in a room, and let it out into something amazing.

In 1981, the most popular book in the series was Shogun, made into a miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain, Mifune Toshirō, and Shimada Yōko. Again, a series was made in 2024. Both series were superb.

Out of all that pain and suffering, fear and horror, came an incredible story of courage and resilience. This speaks to me deeply at the moment, as someone who is paying the price for years of kick boxing, years of training because I wanted to be as strong as I could, go further than I thought I could, be my best.

Now, I understand more fully the yin and the yang of life, with this agony of pain, and the need for a hip replacement. Would I rather have never had those incredible years of training, those moments when it all came together and my spirit soared. Absolutely not. Whatever I suffer now, even as I sit here and write, my spirits are lifted. I thank God for this moment, it’s all so wonderful. And I’m especially thankful that I live in a day and age where the surgery can repair my hip like new.

I mentioned to my surgeon, how did people survive before this surgery. He said, well, they lived in close-knit families and everyone took care of one another. Of course, I knew this. I have lived in plenty of villages, and I love that life. The old ladies sitting in the doorway, watching the world go by, gossiping, telling stories.

Slovenia, photo taken by my daughter last summer.

Me in Zirovnica, winter, in the 1980s

Despite all the pain I suffered from my husband in those years, I wouldn’t give it up for anything. What I learned in strength and wisdom is beyond measure.

I loved that village life in Zirovnica, the simplicity of it. I was in awe of my mother-in-law, a sturdy old lady who had lived through two world wars, the enemy armies marching through Slovenia, and now it was a part of Tito’s Yugoslavia. She was old enough to be my grandmother, her thin white hair in a bun, we couldn’t understand one another, but she loved me, even though I was so skinny, she thought I could never be strong enough to bear a child. But I gave her a granddaughter, and she made Katya clothes with her ancient sewing machine and together they picked berries and plums from her garden. Now, my daughter and my grandsons go every summer to that same house and pick cherries from the tree out of the upstairs window, just as I did on my first visit, just as Katya did as a little girl. Even though I divorced my abusive husband, I brought my daughter back to that village time and time again as she grew up, so she would know her wonderful family, have that deep connection to those mountains, those lakes and rivers, as a part of her soul.

Okay, yes, all wonderful memories. On the other hand, I don’t want to be an old lady with a cane, sitting in a doorway! At least, not yet.

I apologize to you all, though, because until I get this surgery and go through the recovery process, sitting at my table and writing is a big challenge and I haven’t been as prolific lately. But I will get back to it.

I hope my 3 grandsons grow up to be readers. If they do, it will be a rare thing indeed these days. Last week they went to the library. They got over one hundred books between them.

“What,” I said, “they let you take that many?”

Just a few of the library books.

“As many as we wanted,” they said excitedly.

Wow, as many as they wanted. And for free! They could stack them up and go through them at their leisure, and then when they were done, take them back and get one hundred more.

In The Problem of Pain, C. S. Lewis wrote about this magic:

“You may have noticed that the books you really love are bound together by a secret thread. You know very well what is the common quality that makes you love them, though you cannot put it into words: but most of your friends do not see it at all, and often wonder why, liking this, you should also like that. Again, you have stood before some landscape, which seems to embody what you have been looking for all your life; and then turned to the friend at your side who appears to be seeing what you saw -- but at the first words a gulf yawns between you, and you realise that this landscape means something totally different to him, that he is pursuing an alien vision and cares nothing for the ineffable suggestion by which you are transported. Even in your hobbies, has there not always been some secret attraction which the others are curiously ignorant of -- something, not to be identified with, but always on the verge of breaking through, the smell of cut wood in the workshop or the clap-clap of water against the boat's side? Are not all lifelong friendships born at the moment when at last you meet another human being who has some inkling (but faint and uncertain even in the best) of that something which you were born desiring, and which, beneath the flux of other desires and in all the momentary silences between the louder passions, night and day, year by year, from childhood to old age, you are looking for, watching for, listening for? You have never had it. All the things that have ever deeply possessed your soul have been but hints of it -- tantalising glimpses, promises never quite fulfilled, echoes that died away just as they caught your ear. But if it should really become manifest -- if there ever came an echo that did not die away but swelled into the sound itself -- you would know it. Beyond all possibility of doubt you would say "Here at last is the thing I was made for". We cannot tell each other about it. It is the secret signature of each soul, the incommunicable and unappeasable want, the thing we desired before we met our wives or made our friends or chose our work, and which we shall still desire on our deathbeds, when the mind no longer knows wife or friend or work. While we are, this is. If we lose this, we lose all.”

Do you know how this feels? I’m sure you do. We all do. I know it exactly; I remember it from certain books I have read. And I just finished for the hundredth time The Last Battle, the last book in The Narnia Chronicles, where Narnia is destroyed and they all go into the real Narnia and there are no words to describe it, how real it is, because what they thought was real before was just a reflection and a very bad one.

I remember this feeling from Shogun. And from so many others. You don’t want the book to end.

And then, I wrote my own stories and when I saw them printed and knew that people were reading them, the joy of it was beyond measure. And as Lewis so beautifully and yearningly writes, in moments we almost reach that thing we desire, it’s just there, if we could go one step further, surely, we would reach it…

Writer Jorge Luis Borges said, “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.”

That would work for me.

Below is my watercolor painting from my children’s book A Picnic with the Barleys.

As James Clavell said, don’t leave your mind to itself. Fill it with good thoughts. And yes, I know I write on dark and painful subjects that are on my heart so strongly, but always at a deeper level God gives me joy.

Through the pain, we appreciate the moments of joy so much more.

