I thought for this Mother’s Day, I’d share a few vignettes from my life that I haven’t shared before.

Of course, it all starts with my mom, Ruth Hunt, who was the rock of our family with her quiet strength, courage and love. I don’t know where my dad would have been without her editing expertise. As he would say, ““Ruth is my first editor!”

She was an author in her own right, with two books, A Very Present Help and East Wind. These books continue to enrich the lives of many.

Below are a few moments in time. My mom and dad as college sweethearts. They met at UCLA where my dad was a math major, and my mom was a history major. My mom put herself through college working as a housecleaner.

Her father was a traveling preacher, and she told us of how at times they lived in a barn with only oats to eat. They were strict Mennonites and once a neighbor gave her a doll. It was immediately taken away, as it was too frivolous.

Now, I would have harbored some bitterness for such an upbringing, that reminded me of a Dickens novel, but I can say my mom never showed one bit of that. She assured us that she and her brother were greatly loved. Those were different times, of course. Instead of complaining about hardships, they overcame them. Hardships were a part of life, which made the joys all that greater.

The last photo is not long before her death, with her two granddaughters from my eldest son, Harry: Gypsy and Bella the littlest one. Mom went to be with Jesus October 24, 2013.

More than anything else, Ruth Hunt was my mom, and I miss her every day.

Next, I thought I would share a little video I made while in Luxor, Egypt. Isolated from the rest of the world during Covid, I really had little idea, except what I saw on the news, of how crazy the world was becoming. Meanwhile, life in Luxor went on as usual. What the video doesn’t tell, because I didn’t feel safe enough to talk about it until I got out of Egypt, was how dangerous life had become. That’s the story of my upcoming book!

My mom would have been appalled at me living in Luxor, but she would not have been surprised. Much of my curiosity, love of travel and desire to know the truth came from the example my parents set for me. Although they wouldn’t have liked the way I chose to figure things out.

But then, that’s the challenge of being a parent. At a certain point, you have to let your children go, having done your best, praying they will remember what you told them!

Being a mother is the most joyous privilege any woman can have. At times, it can be the most heartbreaking, we love our children so much. Nothing teaches selflessness like being a mother. A lesson we all need to learn. God blessed me with three wonderful children. They were not always easy, but then, neither was I. Is anybody? Life is a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, at least that’s how it’s been for me. Each life is unique, and we all have lessons that we, and we alone, are supposed to learn along the way. Hopefully, we do.

I have had many adventures with my children! One of the best was taking my daughter to Istanbul, Slovenia and Switzerland. I love these two photos of us at the airport before we took off. I had to convince her to go, she didn’t think she would like Istanbul. But I assured her, she would and yes, she did.

It was walking through the Hagia Sofia that Katya met her husband. I enjoy reminding her sometimes that if it weren’t for me, she would never have had her three beautiful boys!

A few years ago—how the time flies—I took Katya and my niece, Tori, to see the 17th century castle, Chateau d'Echandens, that I lived in as a child, in a village outside of Lausanne Switzerland.

My sister, Janna, had passed away of cancer, and I wanted my daughter and Tori to know the wonderful adventures we had in that castle. So, while wandering through the grounds and then back at our hotel in the evening, I told them stories of those long-gone days so they would not be forgotten. Below, I am in the castle courtyard, and Katya and Tori are climbing the winding staircase of the central tower.

Below is my oldest son, Harry, with his little nephew James. Children are sponges, they absorb everything the grownups around them do and speak. Watch this adorable little video and you will see what I mean.

I am shocked at the foul language that has become an ordinary part of everyday conversation. It is not an exaggeration to say I never heard a swear word from my parents. We can’t always live up to such a perfect standard, but we owe it to our children to set the highest standard that we can.

We have a responsibility to “Train up our children in the way they should go.’ We are promised that if we do this, “When they are old, they will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6

Of course, how old, we do not know! I can’t tell you how many times raising my children as a single mother, I repeated that verse to myself, asking God when, when will they be old enough!

Here’s Harry and his nephew, along with my daughter Katya and one of our dearest friends Richard, who has always been a mentor, like a father to Harry. To learn more about the challenges my sons faced growing up, you can read my essay Finding Courage in Paradise Lost.

Love this photo of me and Harry.

Back to Luxor! During Covid, I would go up to the rooftop terrace, put on some music and improvise with boxing. Here I am using the clothesline to bob and weave.

One of the joys of being a grandmother and an author and illustrator of children’s books, has been reading my books to my grandchildren, telling them stories of my childhood adventures, and also sharing those books and stories with children at their schools. Here I am speaking at the schoolbook fair, my three grandsons watching. They were quite amazed, wow, what is our grandma doing up there?

My pensive youngest boy, Max, who loves the opera.

My oldest grandson, James. The sportsman.

Nothing makes me happier than seeing my grandsons kickboxing with my buddy, Thor, who has his own gym, Pugilist Gym. The guy holding the mitts is one of the coaches, Austin, and the guy behind him in the cowboy hat is Thor.

Training in martial arts was something I instilled in my children from a young age. Here’s me and Max. I think he was around fourteen! Thor and I used to teach boxing in the same gym back then and this was a session we were about to have with Thor.

Max grew to be 6’8”! Last Christmas he and I took my granddaughters, Bella and Gypsy to New York, where Max lives. These two beautiful young ladies remind me of the fairytale, “Snow White and Rose Red.”

It’s amazing to think that once my boys were this little…

…and now I have these three little grandsons, here with their beautiful mother, Katya!

Once upon a time, I lived in Yugoslavia, so many adventures during that time, so many dark days, but oh, how much I loved Lake Bled and Slovenia, and village life. Despite hardships and having to leave my husband, I always took Katya back to Slovenia growing up so she would have a strong sense of connection to her home and family there. She has a wonderful family, I mean, they are stellar, and we all love one another very much.

My prayers were answered that the connection to Slovenia would stay strong. Katya now returns regularly with her sons and they, too, call it their second home. Even more amazing is that my youngest son Max, from my second marriage, traveled to Slovenia with his sister and came to be a part of the family there, too. This is the miracle of forgiveness and how time heals wounds.

Here are pictures taken at the same spot, up at the castle overlooking Lake Bled. Me and my daughter; Katya and her son Adrian; my son, Max. What a miracle.

Lake Bled. You can see the little island with the medieval church. I was there when I was ten years old and again when I was eighteen years old. I loved it so much I vowed as a silly teenager that one day I would return and live there, and sure enough, I did.

I think this was last summer with Katya and my grandsons:

Katya and Max in Slovenia.

When we all get together it looks something like this. Here is Max and his nephews and my niece, Rachel’s kids at Christmas:

I suppose I could say my motto is, “Life is an adventure.” I pray every day that my children and my grandchildren follow God’s guidance, through all the adventures life throws their way.

Taking off for the unknown with a heart filled with curiosity and courage is one of the great gifts of childhood. Little Ellis, my youngest grandson, seems to have that down!

Thank you all for being here. God bless you this Mother’s Day!

